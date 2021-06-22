🎤  I am strong, I am invincible…  🎶

Posted on June 22, 2021 by currencylad

18 Responses to 🎤  I am strong, I am invincible…  🎶

  1. alans says:
    June 22, 2021 at 1:50 pm

    if you don’t have ovaries or testes you are neither a man or a woman; just merely a faint pretext of being one or the other

  2. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 22, 2021 at 1:51 pm

    Laurel Hubbard is an adult human MALE.

  3. Chris M says:
    June 22, 2021 at 1:53 pm

    Big chicks there in NZ. Flightless I understand.

  4. Infidel Tiger King says:
    June 22, 2021 at 1:53 pm

    He won the snatch, went home and celebrated with a clean and jerk.

  5. H B Bear says:
    June 22, 2021 at 1:54 pm

    Stronger, faster, hairier.

  6. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 22, 2021 at 1:57 pm

    The fact that a male is competing against females in any sport is a scandal.

    Laurel Hubbard is a man.

  7. Primer says:
    June 22, 2021 at 2:01 pm

    Too much dairy consumption in NZ…. the chicks have thuck unkles.

    When our kids see us lie, when officialdom calls a man a woman, we are diminished.

  8. Old School Conservative says:
    June 22, 2021 at 2:01 pm

    I wonder with amazement about Hubbard’s motivation.
    He’s got to know he not the best male weightlifter and also know that as a male he has a huge advantage over the women he beats.
    So what drives him to pursue tarnished medals?

  9. H B Bear says:
    June 22, 2021 at 2:10 pm

    His cake probably didn’t win at the local show. Now revenge will be hers.

  10. kingsley says:
    June 22, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    Is this NZ’s under arm bowl moment?

  11. kingsley says:
    June 22, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    I just can’t shake the idea that Laurel’s mates all call him Laurie

  12. Ceres says:
    June 22, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    So what drives him to pursue tarnished medals?
    Money perhaps, although who in their right mind would sponsor it, and notoriety even of the toxic kind.

  13. Jannie says:
    June 22, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    It shows that in the PC/Woke hierarchy of victimhood, females (and even feminists) are not very high. Its a good development, it will help white women (and even white feminists) understand that they are to be treated as untermenschen in the New Order.

  14. JohnJJJ says:
    June 22, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    My advice to Laurel is don’t go to any Tongan parties.

  15. FlyingPigs says:
    June 22, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    Can we turn off the tax slaves cash flow to the AIS now?

  16. Paul says:
    June 22, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    This is another mysogynist insult to women.
    The left now hate women

  17. PB says:
    June 22, 2021 at 2:22 pm

    “Is this NZ’s under arm bowl moment?”

    More an underpants bowel moment.

