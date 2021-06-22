🎤  I am strong, I am invincible…  🎶

Liberty Quote
There cannot be stable money within an environment dominated by ideologies hostile to the preservation of economic freedom.— Ludwig von Mises
if you don’t have ovaries or testes you are neither a man or a woman; just merely a faint pretext of being one or the other
Laurel Hubbard is an adult human MALE.
Big chicks there in NZ. Flightless I understand.
He won the snatch, went home and celebrated with a clean and jerk.
Stronger, faster, hairier.
The fact that a male is competing against females in any sport is a scandal.
Laurel Hubbard is a man.
Too much dairy consumption in NZ…. the chicks have thuck unkles.
When our kids see us lie, when officialdom calls a man a woman, we are diminished.
I wonder with amazement about Hubbard’s motivation.
He’s got to know he not the best male weightlifter and also know that as a male he has a huge advantage over the women he beats.
So what drives him to pursue tarnished medals?
His cake probably didn’t win at the local show. Now revenge will be hers.
Is this NZ’s under arm bowl moment?
I just can’t shake the idea that Laurel’s mates all call him Laurie
So what drives him to pursue tarnished medals?
Money perhaps, although who in their right mind would sponsor it, and notoriety even of the toxic kind.
It shows that in the PC/Woke hierarchy of victimhood, females (and even feminists) are not very high. Its a good development, it will help white women (and even white feminists) understand that they are to be treated as untermenschen in the New Order.
My advice to Laurel is don’t go to any Tongan parties.
Can we turn off the tax slaves cash flow to the AIS now?
This is another mysogynist insult to women.
The left now hate women
“Is this NZ’s under arm bowl moment?”
More an underpants bowel moment.
You’ll be saying St Jacinda is a woman next