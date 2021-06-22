“If something cannot go on forever, it will stop” – Stein’s Law

Crucial for bitcoin will be its ability to hold above its May 19 low of $US30,066, which is an initial target for bears. Breaking below that level would reinforce the negative signal of the death cross.” Crucial for bitcoin will be its ability to hold above its May 19 low of $US30,066, which is an initial target for bears. Breaking below that level would reinforce the negative signal of the death cross.” – Reuters analyst Peter Stoneham on the possible fallout from China’s crackdown on Bitcoin



Admittedly, I only understand politics and history. Beijing is presumably manipulating the market – the apex Bitcoin miner shutting down distilleries while drunk. But precisely on grounds of state Gekko-ism; and on others – energy use (and its exploitability as pretext for control), for example – state reserves will eventually run their own cryptos and regulate the others. Yes?