“If something cannot go on forever, it will stop” – Stein’s Law

Posted on June 22, 2021 by currencylad
                       How China has pushed Bitcoin into a ‘death cross.’
Crucial for bitcoin will be its ability to hold above its May 19 low of $US30,066, which is an initial target for bears. Breaking below that level would reinforce the negative signal of the death cross.”

– Reuters analyst Peter Stoneham on the possible fallout from China’s crackdown on Bitcoin

 
Admittedly, I only understand politics and history. Beijing is presumably manipulating the market – the apex Bitcoin miner shutting down distilleries while drunk. But precisely on grounds of state Gekko-ism; and on others – energy use (and its exploitability as pretext for control), for example – state reserves will eventually run their own cryptos and regulate the others. Yes?

This entry was posted in Cryptoeconomics, International. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop” – Stein’s Law

  1. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    June 22, 2021 at 5:46 pm

    I do not recognise any of this language – is it Norwegian? Finnish? Maedonian?

  2. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    June 22, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    “Maedonian?”

    Ooops – grrr! You know … the thing.

  3. m0nty says:
    June 22, 2021 at 5:49 pm

    It seems to me that the Chinese provinces have been exploiting the domestic energy market by building coal mines for crypto. That had to stop at some point, yes. I suspect you will find coal increasingly on the outer in China in the medium term, due mainly to this decision.

  4. m0nty says:
    June 22, 2021 at 5:50 pm

    Maedonian

    Maodonian, actually.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.