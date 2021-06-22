Social Justice and Rooftop Solar. Wind drought breaks

It is surprising that the people who are most vocal about social justice issues have yet to agitate about one of the most glaring examples of redistribution from the poor to the rich. This is the rooftop solar subsidy system and the feedback tariff.

Taxpayers support the subsidies for people who can afford to spend thousands of dollars on solar panels and batteries, then other electricity consumers support the feedback tariffs. That is a win/win for some and lose/lose for others who can’t access the subsidies and feedback tariffs, either because their properties are unsuitable or they can’t afford the upfront payment.

This wasteful and socially regressive scheme has prompted a frenzy of rooftop solar installations that has put Australia ahead of the world in the rate of installation and has also generated serious problems of grid stability that will get worse.

THE WIND BLOWS AGAIN

Round about 6 last night the green line became visible.

NOT SO FAST Still not enough for a hot breakfast.