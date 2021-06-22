Social Justice and Rooftop Solar. Wind drought breaks

It is surprising that the people who are most vocal about social justice issues have yet to agitate about one of the most glaring examples of redistribution from the poor to the rich. This is the rooftop solar subsidy system and the feedback tariff.
Taxpayers support the subsidies for people who can afford to spend thousands of dollars on solar panels and batteries, then other electricity consumers support the feedback tariffs. That is a win/win for some and lose/lose for others who can’t access the subsidies and feedback tariffs, either because their properties are unsuitable or they can’t afford the upfront payment.
This wasteful and socially regressive scheme has prompted a frenzy of rooftop solar installations that has put Australia ahead of the world in the rate of installation and has also generated serious problems of grid stability that will get worse.
The collection of losers, malcontents and parasites we call the left – those who contribute nothing to human betterment and devote their lives to tearing down those who do – has become a political movement advancing the cause of the rich against the poor in which hatred of humanity plays a central role.
And nothing better expresses the left’s contempt for the poor than forcing working class net taxpayers to pay subsidies to property millionaires for their rooftop solar.
The 21st century left is unrecognisable to the 20th century left, which – lacking any level of self-awareness – couldn’t foresee the neo-fascist nightmare it was becoming.
The feed in tariff will not last. Just yesterday I got an email to say it is being reduced from 10 to 6 cents per kWh. Anyone who thinks the power companies are going to let them “profit” from rooftop solar is deluded. The only reason I have a small solar installation is to get the lower mains tariff that came with it.
Installing a generator to deal with the coming supply crisis is a much more pressing requirement.
I’m holding out for the times when the power crisis hits, and those smart meters required for rooftop-solar are used to switch homes off the grid during the wind and solar droughts.
btw – you can add NSW gov’t recent announcement of stamp duty and road tax exemptions for EV’s to the list of subsidies for the rich.
Misanthropy, Rafe.
The Feed-in-Tariffs are still excessive even though they have been wound back from earlier times (was 45-65c/ kWh in places,once) to 6 or 7cents per unit. In WA the new FiT is 3c before 3pm and 10c after. This is an effort to push towards battery storage.
RE produces irrespective of demand and all the FiT are way more than wholesale prices. It’s the most stupid way to do business. In WA commercial PV installations don’t get any FiT so the State owned supply makes a bit on weekends and holidays but there’s not a great demand then.
The RET is the insipid evil uprooting the grid. It causes costs for everyone to rise except for those making profits constructed by regulation of CO2.
At 9.10am EST the spot price for electricity in Qld is around 1/10th that of the rest of the NEM, even though there’s a breeze. How good is RE?
Rafe, you do seem to continue to assume that what the SJ Warriors say is what they believe.
It is not surprising at all that the people who are most vocal about social justice issues have yet to agitate about one of the most glaring examples of redistribution from the poor to the rich.
It is not a problem with the policy, it is a feature.
Until that is accepted, you are not going to even start to address the issue of how to change all this. Continually pointing out the logic of your argument with irrefutable facts certainly won’t work, that is not where they are coming from. Would you have changed Stalin’s mind by conclusively proving that Kulaks produced more food more efficiently?
Unhappily, if you want fewer wind towers, you probably have to start blowing them up.
How is this for another bit of idiocy.
A house in my street recently had solar put one.
The panels are facing south east.
Plenty of unused roofspace available that is facing north east.
Another taxpayer rort subsidising another shoddy job. Surprising? Nah.
More social justice
“California just told everyone to not charge their electric cars due to power shortage”
And in comments
“L – On the upside, you’re less likely to be victim of carjacking, if your electric car battery is dead.”
Many domestic PV installations are being upgraded after the lucrative FiTs reached their 10 year contracts. The small scale energy certificates paid up front on those installations, and the new ones, are calculated on an expected 15 year life of “carbon abatement “. At every turn the BS gets thicker.
People like Zali Steggall neatly encompass the Social Justice Energy types
Wealthy, clueless (and a bit stupid), constantly agitating for subsidies for EV’s and renewballs, don’t walk the talk.