A virus so bad, hardly anyone knows they have it

Fortunately, ‘experts’ are now instructing people how to recognise the Delta Monster.
Mum used to rub Vicks on our chests and keep us in bed for a couple of days. Now we might have “the virus”.
Has the Kong Flu mutated into The Kummun Kold?
I wonder if there were instructional campaigns on how to recognise that you have Spanish Flu.
Just like every natural event is ‘climate change’; every sniffle, cough and fart is now ‘COVID’.
Based upon their track record of forecast accuracy, I’d listen to chef Pete Evans before any of our health Bureaucrats.
I now like to point this out where possible. It causes much anger on social media.
At the local chemist this morning, she was brandishing a handful of papers saying that they soon will be able to give the jab, but, it was constantly being changed or updated, and was frustrated.
I showed her this link: Fans who had AstraZeneca vaccine won’t be allowed into Bruce Springsteen’s New York concerts
https://au.finance.yahoo.com/news/fans-had-astrazeneca-vaccine-won-070131015.html
Both agreed things are crazy.
So people get what is effectively a cold and these cretins want to stop it????FMD
Let ‘er rip.
Well, that’s it then…we are never getting out of this so- called pandemic because its morphing into all sorts of diseases with symptoms & “variants” to suit the New World agenda & keeping us all under government restrictions and convenient lockdowns.
With respect to the last of this trio or symptoms has there been any scientific research on the role played by fagioli in umido on the last of these.
https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200422/Lifting-the-lid-on-coronavirus-flatulence.aspx
Thank you bemused, this is a most entertaining and informative blog.
bemused the last paragraph is basically saying be cautious:
I don’t know if the author was taking the mickey by the use of face value. but I think the recommendation for good bathroom hygiene would be useful in preventing the spread of ALL infection.
Best of British to all NSW Cats, things are getting a bit hairy up there.
What’s missing from this report is the case fatality rate of this new thing that feels like a common cold.
At the moment, less than 1% of tests in the UK are positive, so we can safely assume that almost all infections are confirmed.
The case fatality rate is about 0.5%.
0.16 deaths/million/week, and 33 infections/million/week as of a month or two ago.
The UK excess mortality rate is running at 3% below average (ie: -3%).
You are a very frightened fatty.
The WHO are basically hiding any data regarding the lethality of any of the variants.
WHO says delta is the fastest and fittest Covid variant and will ‘pick off’ most vulnerable.
So it is bigger and scarier because its more transmissible.. but no statement of how lethal it is.
The most up to date data from the UK shows unequivocally that the case fatality rate from the delta variant is 0.1 to 0.2%
Why is this scary? It sounds like a wonderful outcome – the less lethal strain is moving through the community.
It appears so. Here is Lubos Motl with his assessment.
Yet according to the figures from the NHS (via Denninger), it seems that the ‘vaccinated’ people are six times more likely to suffer a serious illness if they catch it.
First signs of ADE – or basically what killed all those animals during previous mRNA tests?
But yeah, do get yourselves ‘vaccinated’. It will ‘save’ you…we’re just not yet sure what exactly from.
Might be the ticket to fix my golf swing
The marketing and promotion of the fraudulent wuhan flu right across the globe
is corruption of a level I’ve never seen before. By mutiple participants.
Jon Rahm, playing in the US Memorial golf tournament 2 weeks ago, leading by 6 shots
and odds-on to claim the $1.6m usd winners cheque, is marched off the course
because of a positive test to the “most contagious, deadliest, killer of a virus”, so we’re told to believe, the world has seen in over 100 years.
Frightening stuff you would think.
Fast forward 2 weeks, he walks off the course as winner of the US Open.
You be the judge.
Project Veritas:
CBS 62 Insider GOES PUBLIC Exposing Network’s Forced Vaccination Rhetoric and Bias
m0nty says:
June 23, 2021 at 12:06 pm
Best of British to all NSW Cats, things are getting a bit hairy up there.
No statewide lockdown yet! Hardly even bristly.
Yet according to the figures from the NHS (via Denninger), it seems that the ‘vaccinated’ people are six times more likely to suffer a serious illness if they catch it.
Don’t tell munty, he might find it a bit (sc)hairy.
Anyone dead in this latest onslaught who isn’t 80 or with co-morbidities, as per usual?
I particularly like the risible evidence free bureaucratic muscle flexing that gives us weddings where…
“The premises must not allowed more than 25 people if the venue doesn’t have the capacity to allow at least 2 metres of space for each person. Anyone can dance at a wedding. Weddings held at premises must have a COVID-19 Safety Plan.
There are no caps on how many people can attend a wedding held in a home. If there are more than 100 people in a home, a COVID-19 Safety Plan must be in place and visitor details must be recorded electronically.”
FMD, Python could do no better.