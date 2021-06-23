A virus so bad, hardly anyone knows they have it

Posted on June 23, 2021 by currencylad

Fortunately, ‘experts’ are now instructing people how to recognise the Delta Monster.

23 Responses to A virus so bad, hardly anyone knows they have it

  1. David Bidstrup says:
    June 23, 2021 at 10:59 am

    Mum used to rub Vicks on our chests and keep us in bed for a couple of days. Now we might have “the virus”.

  2. Boambee John says:
    June 23, 2021 at 11:02 am

    Has the Kong Flu mutated into The Kummun Kold?

  3. mh says:
    June 23, 2021 at 11:08 am

    I wonder if there were instructional campaigns on how to recognise that you have Spanish Flu.

  4. bemused says:
    June 23, 2021 at 11:17 am

    Just like every natural event is ‘climate change’; every sniffle, cough and fart is now ‘COVID’.

  5. Richard says:
    June 23, 2021 at 11:26 am

    Based upon their track record of forecast accuracy, I’d listen to chef Pete Evans before any of our health Bureaucrats.

    I now like to point this out where possible. It causes much anger on social media.

  6. Mark M says:
    June 23, 2021 at 11:29 am

    At the local chemist this morning, she was brandishing a handful of papers saying that they soon will be able to give the jab, but, it was constantly being changed or updated, and was frustrated.

    I showed her this link: Fans who had AstraZeneca vaccine won’t be allowed into Bruce Springsteen’s New York concerts

    https://au.finance.yahoo.com/news/fans-had-astrazeneca-vaccine-won-070131015.html

    Both agreed things are crazy.

  7. Eyrie says:
    June 23, 2021 at 11:30 am

    So people get what is effectively a cold and these cretins want to stop it????FMD
    Let ‘er rip.

  8. E.J. says:
    June 23, 2021 at 11:31 am

    Well, that’s it then…we are never getting out of this so- called pandemic because its morphing into all sorts of diseases with symptoms & “variants” to suit the New World agenda & keeping us all under government restrictions and convenient lockdowns.

  9. Tintarella di Luna says:
    June 23, 2021 at 11:33 am

    every sniffle, cough and fart is now ‘COVID’.

    With respect to the last of this trio or symptoms has there been any scientific research on the role played by fagioli in umido on the last of these.

  11. Tintarella di Luna says:
    June 23, 2021 at 11:48 am

    bemused says:
    June 23, 2021 at 11:42 am

    Thank you bemused, this is a most entertaining and informative blog.

  12. Tintarella di Luna says:
    June 23, 2021 at 11:54 am

    bemused the last paragraph is basically saying be cautious:

    Medical professionals have warned against taking this information at face value and are recommending more studies and evidence to accept this as a fact. They, however, recommend good bathroom hygiene to all to prevent the spread of the infection.

    I don’t know if the author was taking the mickey by the use of face value. but I think the recommendation for good bathroom hygiene would be useful in preventing the spread of ALL infection.

  13. m0nty says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    Best of British to all NSW Cats, things are getting a bit hairy up there.

  14. duncanm says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    But new data from a UK symptom-tracking app suggests COVID-19 infection may now start off “more like a bad cold”,
    ..
    people might think they’ve just got a seasonal cold
    ..
    In the UK, the Delta variant now accounts for more than 90 per cent of sequenced COVID-19 cases

    What’s missing from this report is the case fatality rate of this new thing that feels like a common cold.

    At the moment, less than 1% of tests in the UK are positive, so we can safely assume that almost all infections are confirmed.
    The case fatality rate is about 0.5%.
    0.16 deaths/million/week, and 33 infections/million/week as of a month or two ago.

    The UK excess mortality rate is running at 3% below average (ie: -3%).

  15. mh says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    m0nty says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:06 pm
    Best of British to all NSW Cats, things are getting a bit hairy up there.

    You are a very frightened fatty.

  16. duncanm says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    The WHO are basically hiding any data regarding the lethality of any of the variants.

    WHO says delta is the fastest and fittest Covid variant and will ‘pick off’ most vulnerable.

    So it is bigger and scarier because its more transmissible.. but no statement of how lethal it is.

    The most up to date data from the UK shows unequivocally that the case fatality rate from the delta variant is 0.1 to 0.2%

    Why is this scary? It sounds like a wonderful outcome – the less lethal strain is moving through the community.

  17. John Bayley says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    Has the Kong Flu mutated into The Kummun Kold?

    It appears so. Here is Lubos Motl with his assessment.

    Yet according to the figures from the NHS (via Denninger), it seems that the ‘vaccinated’ people are six times more likely to suffer a serious illness if they catch it.

    First signs of ADE – or basically what killed all those animals during previous mRNA tests?

    But yeah, do get yourselves ‘vaccinated’. It will ‘save’ you…we’re just not yet sure what exactly from.

  18. MPH says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:51 pm

    Might be the ticket to fix my golf swing

  19. bruce says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:52 pm

    The marketing and promotion of the fraudulent wuhan flu right across the globe
    is corruption of a level I’ve never seen before. By mutiple participants.
    Jon Rahm, playing in the US Memorial golf tournament 2 weeks ago, leading by 6 shots
    and odds-on to claim the $1.6m usd winners cheque, is marched off the course
    because of a positive test to the “most contagious, deadliest, killer of a virus”, so we’re told to believe, the world has seen in over 100 years.
    Frightening stuff you would think.
    Fast forward 2 weeks, he walks off the course as winner of the US Open.
    You be the judge.

  21. Boambee John says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    m0nty says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:06 pm
    Best of British to all NSW Cats, things are getting a bit hairy up there.

    No statewide lockdown yet! Hardly even bristly.

  22. Boambee John says:
    June 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm

    Yet according to the figures from the NHS (via Denninger), it seems that the ‘vaccinated’ people are six times more likely to suffer a serious illness if they catch it.

    Don’t tell munty, he might find it a bit (sc)hairy.

  23. Primer says:
    June 23, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    Anyone dead in this latest onslaught who isn’t 80 or with co-morbidities, as per usual?
    I particularly like the risible evidence free bureaucratic muscle flexing that gives us weddings where…

    “The premises must not allowed more than 25 people if the venue doesn’t have the capacity to allow at least 2 metres of space for each person. Anyone can dance at a wedding. Weddings held at premises must have a COVID-19 Safety Plan.

    There are no caps on how many people can attend a wedding held in a home. If there are more than 100 people in a home, a COVID-19 Safety Plan must be in place and visitor details must be recorded electronically.”

    FMD, Python could do no better.

