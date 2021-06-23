Beijing accuses us of supremacism. I’m comfortable with that.

12 Responses to Beijing accuses us of supremacism. I’m comfortable with that.

  1. Mark M says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    Please, won’t somebody think of the children?

    Time to eat the pets

    “The authors claim that keeping a medium sized dog has the same ecological impact as driving a 4.6 litre land cruiser 10,000 km per year.”

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/ethicalman/2009/11/time_to_eat_the_pets.html

    Prepare for a stable climate any time now, or in 30 years … or something.
    Science!

  2. Iain Russell says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:42 pm

    Pangolins, dogs, bats…eat ’em all, you celestials! What could possibly go wrong??

  3. Pogria says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    I wish somebody would tell them the dog’s liver is an excellent penis enlarger.

    There would be dying ethnics everywhere.

  4. V says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    @Iain Russel

    Prince Phillip’s quote comes to mind:

    If it has got four legs and it is not a chair, if it has got two wings and it flies but is not an aeroplane, and if it swims and it is not a submarine, the Cantonese will eat it. – Prince Phillip at a 1986 World Wildlife Fund meeting

  5. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:51 pm

    Swinging in reverse.

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan refuses to condemn China’s Xinjiang crackdown (22 Jun)

    (CNN) – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to condemn the Chinese government’s alleged human rights abuses against the Mu slim-majority Uyghur people in Xinjiang in an interview with Axios Sunday.

    When pressed on reports of widespread detention and abuse of Uyghurs, Khan said China had been “one of the greatest friends to us in our most difficult times,”

    I wonder how many free pieces of Uyghur have been inserted into Pakistani elite peoples?

  6. Eyrie says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:54 pm

    Their “culture” is truly barbaric.

  7. JohnJJJ says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    For the squeamish out there. I was told that in parts of China they skin the cat alive and boil it. Can’t wait for the Woke to meet the real Chinese.

  8. V says:
    June 23, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    Eyrie, no more barbaric than our natives.

    The only difference is they can’t blame whitey for it.

  9. Eyrie says:
    June 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm

    Yeah, that was barbaric too.

  10. Steve says:
    June 23, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    Just don’t ask for a doggie bag

  11. Iain Russell says:
    June 23, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    BoN @ 1251pm – perxactly!

  12. Gassius says:
    June 23, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    Anyone who can rid my street of barking dogs is welcome.

