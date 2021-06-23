Do you really have to ask?

Posted on June 23, 2021 by currencylad

“He balances a line of M&Ms on his erect penis and takes photographs of it.”

This entry was posted in American politics, Innovation. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Do you really have to ask?

  1. mh says:
    June 23, 2021 at 11:00 pm

    Laurel Hubbard?

  2. C.L. says:
    June 23, 2021 at 11:02 pm

    Ahahahahaha.

  3. BrettW says:
    June 24, 2021 at 12:22 am

    I dont bother clicking on links that dont actually give me a hint about what it might link to. However the above now makes sense as saw the Daily Mail article.

    How many more stories to come from the Hunter lap top ?

    “Joe Biden might have inadvertently paid for a series of wild nights his son Hunter had with a prostitute at Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont Hotel in 2018, according to text messages and receipts obtained from his laptop. During her days-long visit to the hotel, the two have sex, drink vodka and film porn while he smokes crack, according to the Post. At one point balances a line of M&Ms on his erect penis – all of it documented in files stored on the laptop. Hunter accidentally paid the woman, who went by the name Yanna, $25,000 after he was overcharged for the services, according to texts and receipts, and was soon contacted by a Secret Service agent, who raised concerns of an account tied to his father. ‘Come on H, this is linked to Celtic’s account,’ the agent texted, using the Secret Service code name for Joe Biden when he was vice president, the Post reported. ‘DC is calling me every 10. Let me up or come down. I can’t help if you don’t let me H.’ ‘I promise be right down. Sorry.’ Hunter answers”.

  4. mareeS says:
    June 24, 2021 at 1:15 am

    What a creature. I would rather die than be him.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.