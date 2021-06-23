“He balances a line of M&Ms on his erect penis and takes photographs of it.”
Liberty Quote
It is surprisingly easy to win the support of young voters for policies that would ultimately make matters even worse for them, like maintaining defined benefit pensions for public employees. If young Americans knew what was good for them, they would all be in the Tea Party.— Niall Ferguson
-
Recent Comments
- JC on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- mareeS on Do you really have to ask?
- BrettW on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Arky on Beijing accuses us of supremacism. I’m comfortable with that.
- Mark A on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- BrettW on Do you really have to ask?
- jupes on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- JC on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- JC on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- BrettW on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Black Ball on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Do you really have to ask?
- The Love-Child of Jack McEwen and Matt Kean
- Beijing accuses us of supremacism. I’m comfortable with that.
- A virus so bad, hardly anyone knows they have it
- “This therapy … is reasonably suspected of having killed thousands of people and created serious injury in tens of thousands”
- Free South Bank apartments for the Blood-Clot 60!
- “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop” – Stein’s Law
- David Bidstrup guest post. Nudge nudge, wank wank.
- 🎤 I am strong, I am invincible… 🎶
- Social Justice and Rooftop Solar. Wind drought breaks
- A Word To The Wise
- Is this cultural appropriation?
- ‘Look, this will actually strengthen education and what could be more conservative than that?’ – Liberal Party, 2025-ish
- Look At Moy
- Two traditional assassination methods showcased in one day
- How do people take such incompetent and dishonest morons seriously?
- Wind drought alert. Monday 21 update
- Engineers Australia and Al Gore
- The Universal Truth
- Jon Stewart on the lab-leak theory
- Ivermectin cures Covid according to The American Journal of Therapeutics
- Washington Post cancels one of its own
- When wind turbines die.
- Patronising leftists roll out the watermelons
- Pulp Non-Fiction
- More hypocrisy
- Travel hypocrites
- Theory firming: Washington Post calls it “wild, baseless”
- Not rushing to net zero. Answering the question you were afraid to ask
- See Melbourne and die. No wonder they filmed the end of the world there
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Elad Blog
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Laurel Hubbard?
Ahahahahaha.
I dont bother clicking on links that dont actually give me a hint about what it might link to. However the above now makes sense as saw the Daily Mail article.
How many more stories to come from the Hunter lap top ?
“Joe Biden might have inadvertently paid for a series of wild nights his son Hunter had with a prostitute at Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont Hotel in 2018, according to text messages and receipts obtained from his laptop. During her days-long visit to the hotel, the two have sex, drink vodka and film porn while he smokes crack, according to the Post. At one point balances a line of M&Ms on his erect penis – all of it documented in files stored on the laptop. Hunter accidentally paid the woman, who went by the name Yanna, $25,000 after he was overcharged for the services, according to texts and receipts, and was soon contacted by a Secret Service agent, who raised concerns of an account tied to his father. ‘Come on H, this is linked to Celtic’s account,’ the agent texted, using the Secret Service code name for Joe Biden when he was vice president, the Post reported. ‘DC is calling me every 10. Let me up or come down. I can’t help if you don’t let me H.’ ‘I promise be right down. Sorry.’ Hunter answers”.
What a creature. I would rather die than be him.