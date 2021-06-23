The Love-Child of Jack McEwen and Matt Kean

A huge con is afoot on the ‘conservative’ side of the parliamentary aisle but most LNP supporters probably haven’t noticed or, if they have, they no longer care. Or maybe it’s impossible nowadays to differentiate governance from what health bureaucrats call behavioural nudging. The return of Barnaby Joyce to the tractor seat of the National Party this week has reportedly opened up a new, re-constituted dialogue between the Coalition partners about carbon dioxide and how the country should blunder its way to net zero emissions by 2050. But some things never change. For example: the Nats are gonna Nat.
Joyce, Deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie and other senior figures in their party are now said to be in favour of zero-ism – provided, of course, their country and regional constituents are protected, compensated and pork-engorged for the next 30 years. Nationals shouldn’t be pilloried for representing the interests of the people who elected them. There is, however, a wokel faction in the National Party – especially in New South Wales – and its virtuous spectre makes me wonder if the ‘pathway’ Senator McKenzie outlined in The Australian yesterday (impressively) was as much about internal fence-mending as it was about the national interest.
Premises are everything in politics, as in science and historiography. It matters when governments give people to understand (falsely) that coronavirus is a threat to all. It matters when they institute policies as penance to expiate wrongs never committed. Conservatives must plan for the economic and trade implications of possible “carbon tariffs” and other ideology-fuelled threats to twenty-first century balance sheets, yes. But it matters that Scott Morrison and his deputy have yielded to the untrue about climate and the ‘need’ to cease all emissions. No good has ever come – nor will ever come – from the LNP tip-toeing leftward on the political spectrum in the hope that doing so will save them or serve the nation.
Meanwhile, in the real world, global temperature has been flat for over six years. Completely unreported in the media. http://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/UAH_LT_1979_thru_May_2021_v6.jpg
Decarbonisation reminds me of the disarmament policies of the 1930’s where Britain didn’t re-arm but Germany did, and the disarmament policies continued in Britain until Nazi Germany had caught up or overtaken Britain’s military strength.
Western countries are de-carbonisating (i.e. weakening their industrial and economic systems) while China and Russia are strengthening their systems and their militaries.
Nats need to jump 20 years back to the right! Other wise Fishers & Shoots or One Nation will fill the void!
Yeah well ON and SF&F need to stop stealing each other’s lunch. One of them should have won Upper Hunter.
How?
They drew 20% of the vote in Upper Hunter between them, about the same as Labor achieved by itself.
The reality is that Australia can either get involved in the Net /Zero 2050 process
and do it’s best to ensure a level playing field, or we can bury our heads in the sand and have a process that we won’t like imposed upon us from overseas.
COVID-19 is similar.
Scotty and his Crew are following the Sane approach, Albanese is screaming that everyone needs to be vaxxed now [see today’s Question Time].
Remember when John Howard announced an RET of 2% to appease lefties? How’s that working out?
As for Barnaby, the prick caved on day fucking ONE to the climate insanity. FMD we are just fucked.
The Climate Change insanity is way bigger than Australia.
Either we get on board and come out the other side with something left or we get Net Zero imposed on us from above.
There’s no Third Way.
Someone elsewhere posted about the sopping wet Vic Nat Steph Ryan, if that’s what the Nats think is what people want, they are just crapping on their supporters. Why didn’t the local party revolt? As soon as you give people who are at best marginal in their commitments to the core values of the party, it’s over. They will just do their best to get their fellow lefty wets in positions of power. I just don’t get it. Conquests Law in reality is true and has never been shown to be wrong.
China adds a new Australia to the world, in terms of ADDITIONAL emissions, every six months or so.
Until China is reined in, the rest of the world can go forth and multiply.
And European countries who can’t even meet their own Kyoto commitments can go forth first.
I tend to think a deal was done between Barnaby and Scott Morrison a little while ago.
Morrison’s support, which is a very valuable commodity given his great polling, to Barnaby as deputy PM, and Barnaby supports Net Zero so the LNP can move forward to net zero without complication by the National Party.
It all seems to me too convenient, this leadership change, something contrived.
Well said.
Sadly, many Nationals — just as most Liberals — have been conned into accepting Green ideology. The Coalition should be renamed the New Greens.
I thought there was talk about nukes to get to net zero?
Net zero – achieved through smoke and mirrors and a big dollop of bought carbon credits.
It’s pretty-obvious Matt Canavan led the horse-trading that saw the Nats dismount McCormack. I doubt Matt would have worked the phones for Barnaby if he thought it would lead the Federal Coalition to further embrace the ridiculous path Matt Kean is taking Gladys and Barilaro down. I read the change as a greater chance the a serious debate about nuclear is on the cards (how many current sitting ALP members are there courtesy Greens preferences??), though I can’t see Morrison suddenly developing big enough balls to actively challenge the ALP on the topic.
Yeah McKenzie was on about that a few weeks back.
As for Barnaby, the prick caved on day fucking ONE to the climate insanity. FMD we are just fucked.
Short Honeymoon eh
By 2050, no carbon shall live in poverty.
Great. Sure, it’s a Scam, and we can either be part of the scam or we can be scammed.
As Leigh Matthews once said:
In Football there are Hitters and Hittees.
I preferred to be a Hitter.
It’s the same in the Global Warming Racket.
Scotty says “Let’s be Hitters”:
Albanese responds “Why can’t we be Hittees?”
There is no need to get to net zero. None. There is no need to even measure the CO2 we pump into the atmosphere. It is miniscule and cannot change the weather. Climate change is a completely confected problem, so is therefore something that cannot be solved by any government policy.
Enough of this utter madness. Cheap power is all that matters.
I’m pretty much done with morrison at this point.
No one voted for a carbon tax/scheme/scam but its like somehow he’s fooled himself into thinking we did. This is the very worst of malcolm turnbull all over again. Completely unacceptable.
I’m voting one nation no matter how silly they might be.
Entropy says:
June 23, 2021 at 8:50 pm
I thought there was talk about nukes to get to net zero?
I think you are close to the money Entropy. Using the ‘climate crisis’ to duchess in nuclear power. Dennis Shanahan had an article in the Oz yesterday:
“Morrison ministers lay groundwork for nuclear energy election plan”
I think you are close to the money Entropy. Using the ‘climate crisis’ to duchess in nuclear power.
We need new real power stations. If they have to be nuclear so be it.
This may be worth keeping an eye on…
If proving Gen-IV can help Morrison grow some balls I’d think the Nats could push for a breakthrough.
Net Zero aspirations, especially with scant regard to debt and national security, is a hideously dangerous psychosis. Unrealistic folly and high debt reduces our adaptability to anything.
This.
I’m starting to think that Fang is right with:
“Fishers & Shoots or One Nation will fill the void”.
At one time, I thought that splitting the conservative vote was a bad thing.
But now that the LNP has moved so far to the left with their climate plans …
Unless reJoycing does something to arrest this slide, we’re doomed.
And anyway the Greens already split the Leftist vote and it hasn’t turned out a bad thing for them or Labor (they capture both ends of the vote-for-a-living folks and the faux-virtuous elites).
Let’s push Rights of individuals (not corrupt collectives) and Work-for-living.
What a crazy brave idea. Go full moonbeam to justify nuke.
What if you only get halfway there?
‘Global warming’ + ‘Reliable power’ is one thing,
‘Global warming’ – ‘Reliable power’, quite another thing.
[given that whatever carbon dioxide cutbacks Australia makes will have no bearing on ‘Global warming’]
What if you only get halfway there?
If it still gets nuke through the door, and the sillier ideas about electrifying all of the country’s transport infrastructure and systems are quietly abandoned (or worse, that debbil-debbil coal powers everything from trucks to locomotives to backup generators via CSIRO’s DICE technology- I.E. Pulverised coal in water, fed through appropriately-sized injectors into diesel motors with the appropriate compression ratios. Keep petrol for cars and oil distillates for the ADF and strategic emergencies), then the moonbeamery can be laughed back into obscurity by a reasserted free economy and society.
The problem will be dealing with the additional legions of bugmen and Red and Green Guards such fripperies will likely spawn…