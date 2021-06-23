The Love-Child of Jack McEwen and Matt Kean

A huge con is afoot on the ‘conservative’ side of the parliamentary aisle but most LNP supporters probably haven’t noticed or, if they have, they no longer care. Or maybe it’s impossible nowadays to differentiate governance from what health bureaucrats call behavioural nudging. The return of Barnaby Joyce to the tractor seat of the National Party this week has reportedly opened up a new, re-constituted dialogue between the Coalition partners about carbon dioxide and how the country should blunder its way to net zero emissions by 2050. But some things never change. For example: the Nats are gonna Nat.

Joyce, Deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie and other senior figures in their party are now said to be in favour of zero-ism – provided, of course, their country and regional constituents are protected, compensated and pork-engorged for the next 30 years. Nationals shouldn’t be pilloried for representing the interests of the people who elected them. There is, however, a wokel faction in the National Party – especially in New South Wales – and its virtuous spectre makes me wonder if the ‘pathway’ Senator McKenzie outlined in The Australian yesterday (impressively) was as much about internal fence-mending as it was about the national interest.

Premises are everything in politics, as in science and historiography. It matters when governments give people to understand (falsely) that coronavirus is a threat to all. It matters when they institute policies as penance to expiate wrongs never committed. Conservatives must plan for the economic and trade implications of possible “carbon tariffs” and other ideology-fuelled threats to twenty-first century balance sheets, yes. But it matters that Scott Morrison and his deputy have yielded to the untrue about climate and the ‘need’ to cease all emissions. No good has ever come – nor will ever come – from the LNP tip-toeing leftward on the political spectrum in the hope that doing so will save them or serve the nation.