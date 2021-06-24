A mainstream newspaper has hinted at the truth about Covid vaccines!

It’s not what it says but where it’s from that is of interest. This was in The Wall Street Journal: Are Covid Vaccines Riskier Than Advertised? This is the sub-head:
There are concerning trends on blood clots and low platelets, not that the authorities will tell you.
This is how it opens which is all that I can access without a subscription.
One remarkable aspect of the Covid-19 pandemic has been how often unpopular scientific ideas, from the lab-leak theory to the efficacy of masks, were initially dismissed, even ridiculed, only to resurface later in mainstream thinking. Differences of opinion have sometimes been rooted in disagreement over the underlying science. But the more common motivation has been political.
Another reversal in thinking may be imminent. Some scientists have raised concerns that the safety risks of Covid-19 vaccines have been underestimated. But the politics of vaccination has relegated their concerns to the outskirts of scientific thinking—for now.
Historically, the safety of medications—including vaccines—is often not fully understood until they are deployed in large populations. Examples include rofecoxib (Vioxx), a pain reliever that increased the risk of heart attack and stroke; antidepressants that appeared to increase suicide attempts among young adults; and an influenza vaccine used in the 2009-10 swine flu epidemic that was suspected of causing febrile convulsions and narcolepsy in children. Evidence from the real world is valuable, as clinical trials often enroll patients who aren’t representative of the general population. We learn more about drug safety from real-world evidence and can adjust clinical recommendations to balance risk and benefits.
The Vaers data for Covid-19 vaccines show an interesting pattern. Among the 310 million Covid-19 vaccines given, several adverse events are reported at high rates in the days immediately after vaccination, and then fall precipitously afterward. Some of these adverse events might have occurred anyway. The pattern may be partly attributable to the tendency to report more events that happen soon after vaccination.
Anyway, it’s a start. The media have been lying along with our political leaders ever since it was decided to “flatten the curve” more than a year ago. The curve, such as it is, has been flat for a long time now, but still the lockdowns persist. And will continue to persist until the media stop the hysteria while things are allowed to return to the previous normal.
Personal experience is not necessarily reflective of the real situation, however, a number of people I know who have had serious health issues immediately post vaccination. None of course being attributed to the vaccine by our health “professionals”.
Are Covid Vaccines Riskier Than Advertised?
Why else would governments indemnify their producers?
Historically, the safety of medications—including vaccines—is often not fully understood until they are deployed in large populations.
The list that follows could be much much larger, thalidomide and aspirin among the additions that spring to mind.
I am not in any way opposed to vaccines, but I believe that, if the Covid vaccines had been developed under any other circumstances, they would not have been released to the public for several years.
Whenever they spruik a breakthrough medical procedure/ wonder drug for cancer, diabetes hypertension etc, there is always a sombre announcement at the end… “Expected to be on the market within five years”
All of the media are in on this scam and none of them will allow any discussion or mention of alternative treatments such as HCQ or Ivermectin. Try mentioning these drugs or any facts and figures, even in the Australian and comments are immediately rejected. The fact that there is huge vaccine hesitancy among the population means that a lot of voters are getting their information from other sources but the Government and media are in total denial.