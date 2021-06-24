Andrews own goal!

WELL DONE DANIEL!
No evidence Solar Homes benefited consumers, finds Victorian Auditor-General
The Victorian Auditor-General has found the Andrews government’s signature billion dollar solar rebate scheme has yet to produce evidence it benefited consumers or reduced carbon
emissions.
In a scathing report, Andrew Greaves said the program was launched without a business case and insufficient consultation with industry and without considering whether there was any need for government intervention in the solar market.
He said the launch of the $1.3 billion Solar Homes program, announced as a key policy ahead of the 2018 state election, failed to grasp and mitigate the obvious risks of excess demand, market
reliance and grid capacity.
“Solar Vic is not yet able to report to what extent it has reduced consumers‘ power bills and carbon emissions through this $1.3 billion investment,” the report said.
Government standard operating procedure.
This isn’t just a Labor problem, the Liberal pricks are just as bad.
So who did benefit?
they gave me $2250
and now for 6 months of the year my electrocity bill is practically zero
helped me … not sure if helped anybody else.
Haha what an idiot that Andrew’s is. who would live in that state? Oh wait…I do.
(Goes back to being despondent)
Doesn’t matter, the comrade media will luv it forevermore and declare it outstanding policy….you can’t beat the vibe.
Those who took other taxpayer’s money from it should be ashamed of themselves.