Andrews own goal!

WELL DONE DANIEL!

No evidence Solar Homes benefited consumers, finds Victorian Auditor-General

The Victorian Auditor-General has found the Andrews government’s signature billion dollar solar rebate scheme has yet to produce evidence it benefited consumers or reduced carbon

emissions.

In a scathing report, Andrew Greaves said the program was launched without a business case and insufficient consultation with industry and without considering whether there was any need for government intervention in the solar market.

He said the launch of the $1.3 billion Solar Homes program, announced as a key policy ahead of the 2018 state election, failed to grasp and mitigate the obvious risks of excess demand, market

reliance and grid capacity.

“Solar Vic is not yet able to report to what extent it has reduced consumers‘ power bills and carbon emissions through this $1.3 billion investment,” the report said.