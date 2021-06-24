Having or stealing classified material is a bad thing again?

Is this right, you deliberately kept secret and classified material at your home, knowing it could imperil Australia’s national security if it was hacked or stolen?”
– Nicholas Owens SC to Ben Roberts-Smith VC
FFS the story is talking about pictures of a building several years after SF ceased to operate in the country. Hardly up there with the Pentagon papers.
How exactly is he supposed to prepare his defence with out having images to help his memory.
Let us not forget the 60 person, extremely highly paid, team set up to investigate RS and some of his mates. Justice Weinberg is one of them and he and others won’t be cheap. In fact would be interesting to know the budget set aside for the team. Millions.
I can’t see how BRS would choose to go through this suing of Channel 9 for casting him as a murderer, if he had done anything untoward on his time in Afghanistan.
He’s done some odd and paranoid stuff it seems but I think merging from SAS life back into civilian life there would be various psychological challenges, paranoid thinking being one of them. I think he has seen a psychologist or psych.
78 actually. To investigate 19 men. That’s over four investigators per man. Just ‘investigating’ day in, day out. They’ve got years of it still to go apparently.
Dutton needs to end this travesty now.
So far it seems to be going very well for BRS. They seem to be just accusing him of stuff but with little to no corroborating evidence. I’m starting to think they have been foolish enough to think that perhaps our most effective and formidable SF operator of at last this generation, if not beyond, and trained in enhanced interrogation techniques was just going to crack under the pressure. That they could just “verbal” him like a couple of second rate cops pressuring a kid for shop lifting from Woolies.
Lot of water to go under the bridge yet but so far I would be pretty stroppy if I was a Nine entertainment shareholder.
Probably never occurred to the dung beetles.
Its quite hilarious.
They try to nail him for wiping the images from his laptop, while simultaneously complaining that holding the images was illegal and risked national security.
Which is it?
This could go very badly for the Morrison government. Most people I know couldn’t really care less what RS allegedly did. He was protecting our interests against a foe who fought with no rules and deserves our respect and protection now back in civilian life.
He’s done some odd and paranoid stuff it seems but I think merging from SAS life back into civilian life….
If only.
Who, or where, is the enemy now.
This fiasco is the antithesis of normal life or any effort to adjust.
Enough already. This isn’t helping anyone except the enemy.
Maybe next time store classified material in a email account labelled ‘[email protected]’ or some such if you want to have no issues with that sort of thing?
This is where I’m at too. You can’t imagine someone wanting to air all of this in court unless they had a VERY strong case. He’s fortunate that he’s got a wealthy backer in the form of Kerry Stokes, who appears to be with him the whole way. If he didn’t have that he’d be bankrupt and without any employment prospects.
The trial by media charges leveled against him by Nein are very serious. There really is no in between from him being innocent (and smeared) or guilty of the accusations and the next step being charged of a range of offences.
I’m also amused by the Nein lawyers going hard in terms of questioning. Surely they must know that as part of the selection course in the SAS (and ongoing) there is extensive interrogation training for these guys. He will have been through all of this, though rougher, in his time in the Regiment.