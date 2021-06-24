Juneteenth shooting in Oakland leaves one dead, seven injured

Posted on June 24, 2021 by currencylad

Revellers gathered at the scene to show respect for the deceased and gratitude to paramedics:

We’ve got some difficult days ahead.

9 Responses to Juneteenth shooting in Oakland leaves one dead, seven injured

  1. Enyaw says:
    June 24, 2021 at 10:01 am

    No white faces in the clip . just a mob of lunatics yelling .

  2. C.L. says:
    June 24, 2021 at 10:05 am

    The paramedics are white.

  3. max says:
    June 24, 2021 at 10:12 am

    there is nothing to be surprised; socialist system is producing irresponsible individuals

  4. max says:
    June 24, 2021 at 10:13 am

    “If God does not exist, everything is permitted.”

  6. thwleftfootkick says:
    June 24, 2021 at 10:21 am

    Is that something about the current state of the America? Or just another day in a big city over there.

  7. The Beer whisperer says:
    June 24, 2021 at 10:31 am

    Thomas Sowell on the current black culture.

    I couldnt get past Hillary talking with a lack accent. Utterly cringeworthy. Just imagine Toy Abbott talking with an aboriginal accent.

  8. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    June 24, 2021 at 10:45 am

    Toy Abbott talking with an aboriginal accent

    Actually Beerie, a toy Abbott that talked with an aboriginal accent would be bloody hilarious.

  9. Baa Humbug says:
    June 24, 2021 at 10:51 am

    Blacks and Betas emboldened.
    America yet again has a black problem. Thanks to The Kenyan.
    This will not end well.

