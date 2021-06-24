Just ring 36 24 36 VAD… I lead a life of crime

The Morrison Government has rejected Annastacia Palaszczuk’s request to exempt Queensland doctors from federal prosecution for giving advice on voluntary assisted dying to terminally ill patients over the phone or internet.

In a blow to Queensland’s proposed VAD laws, doctors will now remain at risk of being hauled before the courts for “inciting or counselling” suicide across a carriage service under federal law.

The Queensland premier last month wrote to Prime Minister Scott Morrison requesting he urgently amend the Commonwealth Criminal Code to ensure regional Queenslanders could access counselling about assisted dying by telehealth.

Ms Palaszczuk, along with other state leaders, has sought reassurance from the Commonwealth DPP and the Australian government that health practitioners will not face criminal action, but no such assurance has been provided…

While advocates say voluntary assisted dying is not a form of suicide, they warn doctors are still at risk of prosecution.