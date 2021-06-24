Just ring 36 24 36 VAD… I lead a life of crime

Dirty deeds recently legalised by Annastacia Palaszczuk have run into a constitutional wall:
The Morrison Government has rejected Annastacia Palaszczuk’s request to exempt Queensland doctors from federal prosecution for giving advice on voluntary assisted dying to terminally ill patients over the phone or internet.
In a blow to Queensland’s proposed VAD laws, doctors will now remain at risk of being hauled before the courts for “inciting or counselling” suicide across a carriage service under federal law.
The Queensland premier last month wrote to Prime Minister Scott Morrison requesting he urgently amend the Commonwealth Criminal Code to ensure regional Queenslanders could access counselling about assisted dying by telehealth.
Ms Palaszczuk, along with other state leaders, has sought reassurance from the Commonwealth DPP and the Australian government that health practitioners will not face criminal action, but no such assurance has been provided…
While advocates say voluntary assisted dying is not a form of suicide, they warn doctors are still at risk of prosecution.
The advocates are right. ‘Voluntary assisted dying’ is not a form of suicide. It’s a form of homicide. As I pointed out yesterday, premises are everything. Extremists use brow-beating, misinformation, fear-fuelled push-polling, ridicule, ad hominem calumny and counterfeit ‘compassion’ to defeat the truth. What follows is an artificial ‘debate’ about details in which easybeat ‘conservatives’ are ham actors in a forgone conclusion. The Morrison government’s unwillingness to green-light murder is welcome but, in a sane world, wouldn’t justify acclamation.
When did this stop being a predominantly Libertarian blog?
Good.
Would it be too much to insist on TNT for VAD? It would be effectively painless. Maybe need to do it in the hospital carpark though, after the cars are cleared out.
Extremists use brow-beating, misinformation,…..
Well said.
Well yes suicide is homicide, it’s self-murder.
Victoria passed laws for VAD. Wanted the same Federal laws overturned. Were rejected. Queensland passed less extreme laws and asked that same laws be overturned on some rubbish out remote people (hint – anyone who might possibly make legitimate use of VAD, isn’t living that far away from a hospital).
Complete coincidence. /s
You’re welcome to cite famous libertarians approving of homicide or of the state’s authority to confer the power to kill on a favoured group. GO!
I’ve been writing online for many years; as sure as night follows day, either abortion or euthanasia will inevitably bring an Australian ‘libertarian’ out of the woodwork to decry the death of Catallaxy.
It doesn’t matter how many hundreds of thousands of words have been written about freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, lockdowns, police raids, corruption of universities, a free press, fiscal lunacy etc.
Always abortion and euthanasia. Always. Anything that signposts hatred of Christianity is considered a golden yardstick by this country’s phony libertarians.
Good. Now strip the medical licence from any doctor who gives advice or participates in this. Those of you who work in the medical field are medical providers not executioners.
“Always abortion and euthanasia. Always. Anything that signposts hatred of Christianity is considered a golden yardstick by this country’s phony libertarians.”
Well said, CL, and thank you for bringing these issues to our notice.
These people are freaking insane:
“Not one person should die from COVID!”
“May I help you murder yourself?”
“May I help you murder your unborn child?”
Regardless of your position on abortion or euthanasia, these laws are bullshit.
Victoria passed laws for VAD.
Please paste link to Dickhead Dan VAD petition!
Chris M says: June 24, 2021 at 1:41 pm
So, counselling or assisting a person to self-homicide is… (rhetorical question, really)?
The ghouls who passed these disgraceful laws in Victoria grossly underestimated demand. It turns out there are a lot more depressed old people willing to kill themselves. They sailed on anyway. Old, getting ignored by your relatives and running out of money? The state supports VAD for you.
When ‘libertarianism’ and Ron Paul stopped being a meme in about 2011 🤣
Looking at the slippery slope on the law allowing the murder of babies (aka abortion), then the murder of the elderly and infirm will follow the exact same trajectory.
Learn the lesson – The wicked will always, always look to degrade society more and more, and they have been most successful at that when couching their wickedness in good intentions.