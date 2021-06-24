My review of Jordan Peterson’s latest book

I have written a review of Jordan Peterson’s latest book, Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life, which you can now read at Quadrant Online under the title that represents my take on what he wrote: Abandon Ideology. I will give you two passages from the review. You can read the rest at the link. This is the opening para.
Jordan Peterson is not everyone’s cup of tea, but he is my cup of tea. His writings are an oasis in the midst of the intellectual desert of our time. He says many of the thoughts that need to be said out in the open and in full, in ways that can be accessed and understood, which bypass the cancel culture of the Left that surrounds them. This is a book you should read, partly because of its message, partly just because of how well done it is.
But then there is this as well:
We must also confront the North American conservative/liberal distinction Peterson embeds. This is from Rule I:
“Some people are temperamentally predisposed to conservatism, and others to a more liberal creative perception and action … Those who tend toward the right, politically, are staunch defenders of all that has worked in the past … Those who rise to the top can do so through manipulation and the exercise of unjust power … It is this corruption of power that is strongly objected to by those on the liberal/left side of the political spectrum, and rightly so.” [emphases added]
This is straight-out wrong, politically ignorant and offensive. This may be the kind of statements required to get such a book published during the times in which we live. But whatever the reason, you would hope Peterson might have noticed the kinds of people who had embraced his previous writings. These are sentiments that will put off all kinds of people who might otherwise be sympathetic to what he writes.
That said, it is a wonderful book and deeply conservative, in spite of what Peterson himself might say. And who knows what he actually thinks since there must be some compromises in getting such a book published in the midst of the cancel culture in which we live.
I liked the first Rules book a lot. I have (so far) not made it past about Ch3 in this.
Not said by a conservative/right side of the political spectrum.
This sh*t annoys me.
Jordan Peterson is like a breath of fresh air on the international scene.
He has an awesome intellect and he’s amazingly courageous taking on so much of what unfortunately goes for conventional wisdom these days. We are indebted to him for that. At times he seems a lone voice fighting the good fight.
The things I admire most about him: he has personally helped many troubled individuals to lead better lives; his intellectual honesty; his intellectual courage ; his impressive knowledge and intellectual ability generally; and although he’s hardly infallible he is so often right in situations where many other seemingly intelligent people are clearly wrong.
He has helped so many people to lead better lives and feel better about themselves. He has shown them how to save themselves.
He’s one person who we know has helped make the world a better place.
So you can probably get the hint of an impression from that that I’m not exactly one of his vicious critics. And I’m possibly a tad biased his way.
However Steve I think your single criticism of him – even though it comes in between such praise – is inaccurate. The quote you provide is somewhat out of context.
It’s worth viewing his Oxford Union lecture – which you can see in full on YouTube – to see what I mean. Though not quite as entertaining as the YouTube interview battles he has won hands down – its well worth viewing, especially in the context of what you’re saying here.
To get right to the point. He contends in that lecture that the hierarchical structures we have in society are a practical manifestation of the most competent rising to the top. Being valued for their skills and ability and being able to use them to help achieve the benefits society is experiencing from the progress we’ve made.
He maintains that generally speaking those who get to the top are conservative in nature because conservatives have the particular skills and abilities required. However it’s pretty obvious to anyone, including Jordan Peterson, that corrupt and/or incompetent people do at least at times get to the top as well. He sees that as a total aberration – not the norm.
Hardly a criticism of conservatives in the way your arguably somewhat out-of-context quote seems to imply.
I hasten to repeat – I don’t think Jordan Peterson is infallible. He’s certainly not right in everything. But in the quote you cite here he’s not trying to knock conservatives or pander to publishers to get published. The guy doesn’t pander to anyone. It’s not in his nature.
It’s worth viewing his Oxford Union lecture
Couldn’t agree more: lecture found here.
Well worth the time to watch the whole lecture.
John
Thanks very much for providing the link. I should have done that.
BO2,
Steve has helpfully emphasized (with bold lettering) the parts of Peterson’s quote to which he objects.
Why then do you insist on responding to that by defending the pieces in plain text?
If Peterson and conservatism are both commonsense based, they would be indistinguishable.
John Brumble
“Steve has helpfully emphasized (with bold lettering) the parts of Peterson’s quote to which he objects.
Why then do you insist on responding to that by defending the pieces in plain text?”
I’m certainly not doing that. I’m doing a lot more than that.
The implication I get from Steve’s post is that Jordan Peterson is unfairly critical of conservatives in the specific quotes provided – including those in bold. And that he’s possibly doing it to pander to publishers
I don’t think he is from what I know about him or from the specific quotes Steve provides including those in bold. And I’ve given my reasons why I don’t think he is being critical or unfair to conservatives.
So John do you think Jordan Peterson is the kind of person who’d insert something like that in a key area of what he’s saying to pander to publishers? I certainly don’t. It would be totally out of character for him to do that. He’s too forthright and courageous a person to do that. He’s risked his own job for what he believes in. He’d hardly pander to publishers.
I suggest you look at the lecture to understand the points I’m making here more clearly. Jordan Peterson is not infallible but he’s not pandering to publishers in what he’s said in the quotes here – including those in bold, in plain text or or the punctuation (Have I missed anything?) He’s just not that sort of person.
Progressives like to see themselves as creative, but the barrenness of their minds means their creations are rather uninspiring.
Their grasp on facts is tenuous. If they can mentally construct something then it is valid. It deserves full discussion. There is no up or down, no weight, no scale. If they can verbally join ‘politics’ with ‘fruit’, they will spend hours (and bottles of cheap plonk) arguing about the politics of fruit. And at the end they will be triumphant at their insights – and contemptuous of anyone who has not reached the same conclusions.
That is how they think. It is not why. The ‘why’ is because they want everyone to order everyone – like a god. So they don’t stick to topics such as the gender of cowpats, but will weigh in on things like engineering and science. They will bring their flimsy understanding and start laying out new rules for everyone. Their tools are media, surveys, doctrine, political lobbyists, and sheer numbers.
Not science. Not fact.
All their ‘sciencey’ stuff is nonsense. They have been consistently wrong with the population bomb, global cooling, global warming and, oh, renewables.
The ones they champion are the ones that don’t work. Of all renewables hydro works. But they hate that one. Bird-smashing pinwheels, tidal, geothermal, solar and so on.
But they plough on regardless.
Peterson is a fruit.
I recommend reading Jordanetics, before touching any of the books from JBP.
I know a lot of people are on the JBP-wagon, but that book is an eye-opener;
C’mon Dredd, give us a hint as to what we might find.
I have watched a fair few of his presentations on YouTube and I think his insights great.