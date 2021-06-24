Trump Won

Posted on June 24, 2021 by currencylad

  1. cuckoo says:
    June 24, 2021 at 10:45 am

    Thank goodness we have the “most trusted source for news” right here in Australia!

  2. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 24, 2021 at 10:55 am

    I’m amused that they don’t break down the results by party.

    The Gallup poll in Dec 2020 into how people respect various professions did.

    Republican voters regarded journalists (5%) just above members of Congress (4%) for “% Very high/High honesty and ethical standards”. Congresscritters were dead motherless last as you might expect.

    Given that a month after the fake election Trump voters would just about gnaw their own leg off rather than answer a pollster I suspect that 5% is wildly inflated.

