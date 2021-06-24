Liberty Quote
‘Climate science’ is the greatest threat to science since the inquisition— Samuel J.
-
Recent Comments
- Bruce of Newcastle on Trump Won
- thefrollickingmole on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- cuckoo on The Love-Child of Jack McEwen and Matt Kean
- bespoke on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Baa Humbug on Juneteenth shooting in Oakland leaves one dead, seven injured
- Real Deal on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- duncanm on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- cuckoo on Trump Won
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Juneteenth shooting in Oakland leaves one dead, seven injured
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Struth on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Top Ender on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- calli on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- calli on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- harrys on the boat on Do you really have to ask?
- bespoke on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- bespoke on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- The Beer whisperer on Juneteenth shooting in Oakland leaves one dead, seven injured
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Nick on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Top Ender on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- 132andBush on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Trump Won
- Juneteenth shooting in Oakland leaves one dead, seven injured
- Do you really have to ask?
- The Love-Child of Jack McEwen and Matt Kean
- Beijing accuses us of supremacism. I’m comfortable with that.
- A virus so bad, hardly anyone knows they have it
- “This therapy … is reasonably suspected of having killed thousands of people and created serious injury in tens of thousands”
- Free South Bank apartments for the Blood-Clot 60!
- “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop” – Stein’s Law
- David Bidstrup guest post. Nudge nudge, wank wank.
- 🎤 I am strong, I am invincible… 🎶
- Social Justice and Rooftop Solar. Wind drought breaks
- A Word To The Wise
- Is this cultural appropriation?
- ‘Look, this will actually strengthen education and what could be more conservative than that?’ – Liberal Party, 2025-ish
- Look At Moy
- Two traditional assassination methods showcased in one day
- How do people take such incompetent and dishonest morons seriously?
- Wind drought alert. Monday 21 update
- Engineers Australia and Al Gore
- The Universal Truth
- Jon Stewart on the lab-leak theory
- Ivermectin cures Covid according to The American Journal of Therapeutics
- Washington Post cancels one of its own
- When wind turbines die.
- Patronising leftists roll out the watermelons
- Pulp Non-Fiction
- More hypocrisy
- Travel hypocrites
- Theory firming: Washington Post calls it “wild, baseless”
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Elad Blog
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Trump Won
This entry was posted in International, Media. Bookmark the permalink.
Thank goodness we have the “most trusted source for news” right here in Australia!
I’m amused that they don’t break down the results by party.
The Gallup poll in Dec 2020 into how people respect various professions did.
Republican voters regarded journalists (5%) just above members of Congress (4%) for “% Very high/High honesty and ethical standards”. Congresscritters were dead motherless last as you might expect.
Given that a month after the fake election Trump voters would just about gnaw their own leg off rather than answer a pollster I suspect that 5% is wildly inflated.