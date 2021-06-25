A shameless nation must fall

Posted on June 25, 2021 by currencylad

Bizarre: For unknown reasons, Joe Biden starts whispering about $1.9 trillion. By contrast, in the archival recording below, President Kennedy deals with the embarrassing misuse of $5000. That amount wouldn’t even keep Hunter Biden in M&Ms for a week. The comparison demonstrates how far America has fallen and how perversely – perhaps irreversibly – corrupt it now is.

This entry was posted in American politics, History. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.