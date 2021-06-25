Bizarre: For unknown reasons, Joe Biden starts whispering about $1.9 trillion. By contrast, in the archival recording below, President Kennedy deals with the embarrassing misuse of $5000. That amount wouldn’t even keep Hunter Biden in M&Ms for a week. The comparison demonstrates how far America has fallen and how perversely – perhaps irreversibly – corrupt it now is.
Liberty Quote
Imprudent granting of credit is bound to prove just as ruinous to a bank as to any other merchant.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Nick on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Nick on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Up The Workers! on A mainstream newspaper has hinted at the truth about Covid vaccines!
- m0nty on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Bear Necessities on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- twostix on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Neil on Bee-Clowned
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Bee-Clowned
- mareeS on A mainstream newspaper has hinted at the truth about Covid vaccines!
- Up The Workers! on Bee-Clowned
- Rosie on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Bee-Clowned
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Des Deskperson on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Rosie on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- duncanm on Bee-Clowned
- Rosie on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- min on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- calli on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- Rex Anger on Bee-Clowned
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- thefrollickingmole on Bee-Clowned
- calli on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
- C.L. on Bee-Clowned
- Shy Ted on Bee-Clowned
- JC on Open Forum: June 19, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- A shameless nation must fall
- Bee-Clowned
- Andrews own goal!
- A mainstream newspaper has hinted at the truth about Covid vaccines!
- Having or stealing classified material is a bad thing again?
- Just ring 36 24 36 VAD… I lead a life of crime
- My review of Jordan Peterson’s latest book
- Trump Won
- Juneteenth shooting in Oakland leaves one dead, seven injured
- Do you really have to ask?
- The Love-Child of Jack McEwen and Matt Kean
- Beijing accuses us of supremacism. I’m comfortable with that.
- A virus so bad, hardly anyone knows they have it
- “This therapy … is reasonably suspected of having killed thousands of people and created serious injury in tens of thousands”
- Free South Bank apartments for the Blood-Clot 60!
- “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop” – Stein’s Law
- David Bidstrup guest post. Nudge nudge, wank wank.
- 🎤 I am strong, I am invincible… 🎶
- Social Justice and Rooftop Solar. Wind drought breaks
- A Word To The Wise
- Is this cultural appropriation?
- ‘Look, this will actually strengthen education and what could be more conservative than that?’ – Liberal Party, 2025-ish
- Look At Moy
- Two traditional assassination methods showcased in one day
- How do people take such incompetent and dishonest morons seriously?
- Wind drought alert. Monday 21 update
- Engineers Australia and Al Gore
- The Universal Truth
- Jon Stewart on the lab-leak theory
- Ivermectin cures Covid according to The American Journal of Therapeutics
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Elad Blog
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta