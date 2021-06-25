Bee-Clowned

Posted on June 25, 2021

Bee-Clowned

  1. tgs says:
    June 25, 2021 at 8:50 am

    He’s also factually incorrect, he said you couldn’t buy a cannon back in the day. That’s is not only wrong in the 1700s but remains wrong today. You can legally buy a black powder cannon today if you want one.

  2. duncanm says:
    June 25, 2021 at 8:56 am

    These days, the Babylon Bee writes the news, the others do comedy.

  3. min says:
    June 25, 2021 at 8:58 am

    The government is chosen? by the people and paid by the people . However after what has been exposed , it seems not just by American people . So Biden will eventually be toppled by the people that’s unless his own party lock him up first ,and never let him out of the basement.
    Hopefully Americans are waking up to the nonsense they have been fed and there will be enough to make it the home of the free again and not choked by the woke.

  5. Chromebumper says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:02 am

    And yet Biden has approval polling clearly well ahead of the highest Trump ever got:

    President Biden received a 56 percent approval rating in a recent Fox News poll.

    The number marks a slight increase from the 54 percent who approved of his performance in April and May. The poll also found 43 percent of voters disapprove of his performance.

    Sixty-four percent of those surveyed approved of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including 4 in 10 Republicans and 9 in 10 Democrats, while 34 percent disapproved.

    As for Trump, last year:

    The Fox News poll found 49 percent of registered voters approve of Trump, his highest point since becoming president. The approval rating is a slight increase from 48 percent in March and 47 percent in February.

    Historical facts: Trump lost the election, and there is no evidence that convinces anyone credible to the contrary. Biden is being a pretty consistently popular President. Not the most popular of all time, but pretty solid figures nonetheless.

  6. Rex Anger says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:07 am

    Here you go, Cats.

    For all your Home Defense and Washington-overthrowing needs:

    Davy CrockettBecause Flash-Blindness is for wimps and fallout is a Communist myth… 🤪

  7. Primer says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:09 am

    https://youtu.be/sYXEY20Pnxs

    This can’t go on. It’s a matter of when.

  8. Rex Anger says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:09 am

    Historical facts: Trump lost the election, and there is no evidence that convinces anyone credible to the contrary

    Who is ‘anyone’ Grip?

    Now spack off- You’re spoiling the fun with your leftwit bullshittery.

    Make a cannon quip related to the Bee post or leave.

  9. Angus Black says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:09 am

    Just imagine the fuss if Biden’s words had emerged from The Trumpster’s mouth.

    There’d have been no holding Pencilneck back…

    Impeach! Impeach! Impeach…

  10. Boambee John says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:10 am

    Historical facts: Trump lost the election, and there is no evidence that convinces anyone credible to the contrary. Biden is being a pretty consistently popular President. Not the most popular of all time, but pretty solid figures nonetheless.

    Chromebum now leaps ahead of munty and the numerical ostrich as chief promulgator of Big Lies.

    Goebbels would be sooo proud of him.

  11. tgs says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:23 am

    An excellent copypasta (originated on 4chan) that might give some of few a few chuckles:

    twitchquotes:Own a musket for home defense, since that’s what the founding fathers intended. Four ruffians break into my house. “What the devil?” As I grab my powdered wig and Kentucky rifle. Blow a golf ball sized hole through the first man, he’s dead on the spot. Draw my pistol on the second man, miss him entirely because it’s smoothbore and nails the neighbors dog. I have to resort to the cannon mounted at the top of the stairs loaded with grape shot, “Tally ho lads” the grape shot shreds two men in the blast, the sound and extra shrapnel set off car alarms. Fix bayonet and charge the last terrified rapscallion. He Bleeds out waiting on the police to arrive since triangular bayonet wounds are impossible to stitch up. Just as the founding fathers intended.

  12. Cynic of A says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:28 am

    The amazing thing about this is the absolute absence of any sense of – I dunno what the word is – but to say the populace needs nukes, but they were terrified by a mob with water bottles.
    Mind you, I think this terror is manufactured. It was all a beatup. They pretended to be under assault so they could get at Trump supporters.
    I am not yet unconvinced it was more than that too. It looks more and more like it was organised by the FBI at the bequest of the Democrats.
    They’re evil bastards, the Democrats. There’s no other way to describe them.

  13. C.L. says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:29 am

    If you watch Master and Commander, you’ll note that men in boarding parties often carried three or four muskets tied together.

    The 4Chan scenario is funny but it also falls down at the end, referencing “the police” – which, of course, didn’t exist at the time.

  14. C.L. says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:34 am

    My view of the second amendment – understood as a safeguard against the incursions and criminality of the state – has changed completely over the past 18 months.

    As long as I can remember, rightists on the internet have been saying that if a ‘civil war’ comes, they’re going to romp to victory, baby, because they have the guns and know how to use them.

    Well, a civil war did come and they all stayed home.

    Their guns didn’t achieve Jack Shit.

  15. rickw says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:37 am

    Go tell Afghans that assault rifles and RPG’s can’t beat a superpower (twice!)

  16. rickw says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:39 am

    Well, a civil war did come and they all stayed home.

    Their guns didn’t achieve Jack Shit.

    Be patient.

  17. Rex Anger says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:43 am

    Well, a civil war did come and they all stayed home.

    Do the old definitions and traditions count when the would-be rebels are the law-abiders, and the lawless are the ones in power?

    Or are we simply seeing far more patience and belief in the non-violent use of political and legal institutions (particularly at State level) to push back against Federalised fascists ensconced in Washington, than the interwebs would have us believe?

    After all, not a single Election Law or Audit designed to restore faith in and administratively and legally strengthen the electoral processes for Local, State and Federal positions alike have come from Washington any time recently…

  18. Rex Anger says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:45 am

    …And how about the pushbacks against Critical Race Theory in multiple States and Districts across the country? Sleepy Joe repealed the EO ban on Federal institutions, but bans are rolling in for schools countrywide.

    Also- Snap, rickw!

  19. rickw says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:46 am

    Well, a civil war did come and they all stayed home.

    CL also missed the many times that The 2A Crew stood outside their homes armed, and BLM and Antifa walked meekly by.

  20. Shy Ted says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:51 am

    Chromebumper has been hit by too many chrome bumpers.

  21. C.L. says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:51 am

    CL also missed the many times that The 2A Crew stood outside their homes armed, and BLM and Antifa walked meekly by.

    They key word being “their homes.”

  22. thefrollickingmole says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:54 am

    tgs says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:23 am

    Nice one.

  23. Rex Anger says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:55 am

    CL also missed the many times that The 2A Crew stood outside their homes armed, and BLM and Antifa walked meekly by.

    Also: Kyle Rittenhouse.

  24. duncanm says:
    June 25, 2021 at 10:00 am

    Rex Anger says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:07 am
    Here you go, Cats.

    For all your Home Defense and Washington-overthrowing needs:

    Davy Crockett– Because Flash-Blindness is for wimps and fallout is a Communist myth… 🤪

    even better, watch it in use

  26. Up The Workers! says:
    June 25, 2021 at 10:12 am

    You don’t need an F15 and nuclear weapons to defeat the United States…you can do that just with some well-placed Chinese Cheating Machines in just 6 States.

    There is a precedent, as I recall.

  28. Neil says:
    June 25, 2021 at 10:16 am

    My view of the second amendment – understood as a safeguard against the incursions and criminality of the state –

    From 1901-1947 Australia was defended by the Militia which morphed into the Army Reserve. We did not get a proper standing army until 1947.

    My view of the 2A is that like Australia the newly formed USA did not have the money to start a standing army. Congress only had excise taxes where it could raise money. Income tax came later.

    Cheaper to have a armed population. Plus it was the custom from English history. Henry V111 passed a law that you had to train your first born son to use a bow and arrow or you were fined a months wages.

    But people want the 2A to be a private right for self defense. I doubt it was ever a personal right for self defense but that is what it has morphed into.

  29. Bear Necessities says:
    June 25, 2021 at 10:25 am

    Can’t beat paddy rice farmers in Nam.
    Can’t beat Islamist militants in Iraq or Afghanistan.
    Congress gets taken over by a guy wearing a Buffalo headdress.

    I will put my money on the rednecks, proud boys, stonecutters etc,

  30. Luke73 says:
    June 25, 2021 at 10:29 am

    ‘You’ll Never Beat The Government With Just Guns,’ Says Party That Also Believes Government Was Almost Toppled By Unarmed Mob On January 6https://t.co/NX4eJCfVe3

    The rioters/tourists/insurrectionists of Jan 6 had a low chance of success in preventing the certification of Joe Biden’s victory but it was not like a 0-5% chance, more like a 10-20% chance. Picture this scenario;

    Trump Supporters break/walk (this is literally what happened, some were let in, some at different entrances, broke or fought their way in) into the Capitol, they seize the state election certification certificates that, in the panic to evacuate the House, have been left behind (in reality, thoughtful staffers grabbed the box containing these certificates and took them to a secure location).

    Trump supporters trash the certificates or otherwise dispose of them. Some Trump supporters run into fleeing Democratic congress members, the Trump Supporters furious at the “treason” beat up the congress people or worse. After many hours, order is gradually restored in the Congress and the invaders cleared. A few congress people are taken to hospital.

    Pence and the senators return to the Senate for certification (the house has already voted, with the majority of the GOP caucus rejecting certification, but it passes this step with Democratic and some GOP votes).

    Multiple GOP senators vote no to certification citing evidence of widespread election fraud … Vice President Pence, under extreme pressure from President Trump, refuses to perform his ceremonial role in certifying the election (citing the loss of the State certification documents and doubt about the security of the election) and sends it back to the states.

    A constitutional crisis is now a reality, massive protests break out at State Capitols across the country…some of these turn violent with confrontations between anti and pro Trump factions of the civilian population, police struggle to restore order so some Governors are forced to call in the National Guard. There are multiple shootings and deaths.

    President Trump declares Martial Law.

    When or IF Biden will be sworn in is now unknown. It probably depends on which way the U.S military goes.

    What about this scenario (or similar variations) was outside the realms of possibility?

    As for the Trump supporters on Jan 6 just carrying water bottles (as someone above suggested) that is flat out bullshit.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-protest-cases-insight-idUSKBN29J2V8

