Bee-Clowned

Biden mocks gun-rights advocates who say they need assault weapons to fight the government: ‘You need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons’.
'You'll Never Beat The Government With Just Guns,' Says Party That Also Believes Government Was Almost Toppled By Unarmed Mob On January 6https://t.co/NX4eJCfVe3
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 23, 2021
He’s also factually incorrect, he said you couldn’t buy a cannon back in the day. That’s is not only wrong in the 1700s but remains wrong today. You can legally buy a black powder cannon today if you want one.
These days, the Babylon Bee writes the news, the others do comedy.
The government is chosen? by the people and paid by the people . However after what has been exposed , it seems not just by American people . So Biden will eventually be toppled by the people that’s unless his own party lock him up first ,and never let him out of the basement.
Hopefully Americans are waking up to the nonsense they have been fed and there will be enough to make it the home of the free again and not choked by the woke.
Emperor Palpatine Urges Citizens To Give Up Their Blasters Since They’d Need A Death Star To Beat The Empire
And yet Biden has approval polling clearly well ahead of the highest Trump ever got:
As for Trump, last year:
Historical facts: Trump lost the election, and there is no evidence that convinces anyone credible to the contrary. Biden is being a pretty consistently popular President. Not the most popular of all time, but pretty solid figures nonetheless.
Here you go, Cats.
For all your Home Defense and Washington-overthrowing needs:
Davy Crockett– Because Flash-Blindness is for wimps and fallout is a Communist myth… 🤪
https://youtu.be/sYXEY20Pnxs
This can’t go on. It’s a matter of when.
Historical facts: Trump lost the election, and there is no evidence that convinces anyone credible to the contrary
Who is ‘anyone’ Grip?
Now spack off- You’re spoiling the fun with your leftwit bullshittery.
Make a cannon quip related to the Bee post or leave.
Just imagine the fuss if Biden’s words had emerged from The Trumpster’s mouth.
There’d have been no holding Pencilneck back…
Impeach! Impeach! Impeach…
Historical facts: Trump lost the election, and there is no evidence that convinces anyone credible to the contrary. Biden is being a pretty consistently popular President. Not the most popular of all time, but pretty solid figures nonetheless.
Chromebum now leaps ahead of munty and the numerical ostrich as chief promulgator of Big Lies.
Goebbels would be sooo proud of him.
An excellent copypasta (originated on 4chan) that might give some of few a few chuckles:
The amazing thing about this is the absolute absence of any sense of – I dunno what the word is – but to say the populace needs nukes, but they were terrified by a mob with water bottles.
Mind you, I think this terror is manufactured. It was all a beatup. They pretended to be under assault so they could get at Trump supporters.
I am not yet unconvinced it was more than that too. It looks more and more like it was organised by the FBI at the bequest of the Democrats.
They’re evil bastards, the Democrats. There’s no other way to describe them.
If you watch Master and Commander, you’ll note that men in boarding parties often carried three or four muskets tied together.
The 4Chan scenario is funny but it also falls down at the end, referencing “the police” – which, of course, didn’t exist at the time.
My view of the second amendment – understood as a safeguard against the incursions and criminality of the state – has changed completely over the past 18 months.
As long as I can remember, rightists on the internet have been saying that if a ‘civil war’ comes, they’re going to romp to victory, baby, because they have the guns and know how to use them.
Well, a civil war did come and they all stayed home.
Their guns didn’t achieve Jack Shit.
Go tell Afghans that assault rifles and RPG’s can’t beat a superpower (twice!)
Well, a civil war did come and they all stayed home.
Their guns didn’t achieve Jack Shit.
Be patient.
Well, a civil war did come and they all stayed home.
Do the old definitions and traditions count when the would-be rebels are the law-abiders, and the lawless are the ones in power?
Or are we simply seeing far more patience and belief in the non-violent use of political and legal institutions (particularly at State level) to push back against Federalised fascists ensconced in Washington, than the interwebs would have us believe?
After all, not a single Election Law or Audit designed to restore faith in and administratively and legally strengthen the electoral processes for Local, State and Federal positions alike have come from Washington any time recently…
…And how about the pushbacks against Critical Race Theory in multiple States and Districts across the country? Sleepy Joe repealed the EO ban on Federal institutions, but bans are rolling in for schools countrywide.
Also- Snap, rickw!
Well, a civil war did come and they all stayed home.
CL also missed the many times that The 2A Crew stood outside their homes armed, and BLM and Antifa walked meekly by.
Chromebumper has been hit by too many chrome bumpers.
They key word being “their homes.”
tgs says:
June 25, 2021 at 9:23 am
Nice one.
CL also missed the many times that The 2A Crew stood outside their homes armed, and BLM and Antifa walked meekly by.
Also: Kyle Rittenhouse.
even better, watch it in use
I preferred this one currencylad
Huge Spike In Americans Buying F-15s After Biden Suggests You’ll Need Them To Overthrow Government
You don’t need an F15 and nuclear weapons to defeat the United States…you can do that just with some well-placed Chinese Cheating Machines in just 6 States.
There is a precedent, as I recall.
or
Bass Pro Shops Announces 2-for-1 Sale On All Nuclear Missiles
My view of the second amendment – understood as a safeguard against the incursions and criminality of the state –
From 1901-1947 Australia was defended by the Militia which morphed into the Army Reserve. We did not get a proper standing army until 1947.
My view of the 2A is that like Australia the newly formed USA did not have the money to start a standing army. Congress only had excise taxes where it could raise money. Income tax came later.
Cheaper to have a armed population. Plus it was the custom from English history. Henry V111 passed a law that you had to train your first born son to use a bow and arrow or you were fined a months wages.
But people want the 2A to be a private right for self defense. I doubt it was ever a personal right for self defense but that is what it has morphed into.
Can’t beat paddy rice farmers in Nam.
Can’t beat Islamist militants in Iraq or Afghanistan.
Congress gets taken over by a guy wearing a Buffalo headdress.
I will put my money on the rednecks, proud boys, stonecutters etc,
‘You’ll Never Beat The Government With Just Guns,’ Says Party That Also Believes Government Was Almost Toppled By Unarmed Mob On January 6https://t.co/NX4eJCfVe3
The rioters/tourists/insurrectionists of Jan 6 had a low chance of success in preventing the certification of Joe Biden’s victory but it was not like a 0-5% chance, more like a 10-20% chance. Picture this scenario;
Trump Supporters break/walk (this is literally what happened, some were let in, some at different entrances, broke or fought their way in) into the Capitol, they seize the state election certification certificates that, in the panic to evacuate the House, have been left behind (in reality, thoughtful staffers grabbed the box containing these certificates and took them to a secure location).
Trump supporters trash the certificates or otherwise dispose of them. Some Trump supporters run into fleeing Democratic congress members, the Trump Supporters furious at the “treason” beat up the congress people or worse. After many hours, order is gradually restored in the Congress and the invaders cleared. A few congress people are taken to hospital.
Pence and the senators return to the Senate for certification (the house has already voted, with the majority of the GOP caucus rejecting certification, but it passes this step with Democratic and some GOP votes).
Multiple GOP senators vote no to certification citing evidence of widespread election fraud … Vice President Pence, under extreme pressure from President Trump, refuses to perform his ceremonial role in certifying the election (citing the loss of the State certification documents and doubt about the security of the election) and sends it back to the states.
A constitutional crisis is now a reality, massive protests break out at State Capitols across the country…some of these turn violent with confrontations between anti and pro Trump factions of the civilian population, police struggle to restore order so some Governors are forced to call in the National Guard. There are multiple shootings and deaths.
President Trump declares Martial Law.
When or IF Biden will be sworn in is now unknown. It probably depends on which way the U.S military goes.
What about this scenario (or similar variations) was outside the realms of possibility?
As for the Trump supporters on Jan 6 just carrying water bottles (as someone above suggested) that is flat out bullshit.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-protest-cases-insight-idUSKBN29J2V8