David Bidstrup guest post. We are not safe until everyone is unsafe.

The other day I saw a government propaganda advertisement for the “jabs” where someone, presumably a doctor, makes the statement “We are not safe until everyone is safe”.

There are two videos linked here if anyone is interested. The first is from “Tim Truth”, an American commentator in which he outlines the case for “informed dissent” and quotes a number of international conventions that pertain to the use of people in experimental medical procedures.

It is worth watching although I draw the line at the comment where the “spike protein” is equated with the “devils number of 666”. Like many Americans there is more than a dash of drama but the underlying message is clear. No one can force or coerce anyone into taking this rubbish and they cannot discriminate against them for not doing so. It is here.

The other is an interview with Leemon Mc Henry where “evidence based medicine” is questioned. Mc Henry was the co-author with Dr John Jureidini in a book titled “The illusion of evidence based medicine”, (which I have read), where the whistle is blown of fraud by pharmaceutical companies. Video is here.

Also I have included a review of this book if anyone is interested, it follows here:

THE ILLUSION OF EVIDENCE-BASED MEDICINE

Jon Jureidini, Leemon B. McHenry

PaperBackJuly 1, 2020

An exposé of the corruption of medicine by the pharmaceutical industry at every level, from exploiting the vulnerable destitute for drug testing, through manipulation of research data, to disease mongering and promoting drugs that do more harm than good.

Authors, Professor Jon Jureidini and Dr Leemon McHenry, made critical contributions to exposing the scientific misconduct in two infamous trials of antidepressants. Ghostwritten publications of these trials were highly influential in prescriptions of paroxetine (Paxil) and citalopram (Celexa) in paediatric and adolescent depression, yet both trials (Glaxo Smith Kline’s paroxetine study 329 and Forest Laboratories’ citalopram study CIT-MD-18) seriously misrepresented the efficacy and safety data.

The Illusion of Evidence-Based Medicine provides a detailed account of these studies and argues that medicine desperately needs to re-evaluate its relationship with the pharmaceutical industry. Without a basis for independent evaluation of the results of randomised, placebo-controlled clinical trials, there can be no confidence in evidence-based medicine.

Science demands rigorous, critical examination and especially severe testing of hypotheses to function properly, but this is exactly what is lacking in academic medicine.

‘The Illusion of Evidence-Based Medicine is a brilliant exposé of the negative influence of the global pharmaceutical industry on the integrity of medicine. Every medical student, doctor and patient should read this account of the ways in which medical evidence is distorted to meet the needs of Big Pharma for profits. Importantly the book points to ways in which medicine’s independence can be reclaimed through improved governance and public funding.’ – Professor Fran Baum

I consider these are well worth watching/reading given the frantic attempts to convince us that the vaccines are “safe and effective” and minimising the risks.

It is interesting that we are now being shafted by the UN about the GBR, (and maybe it is time to tell them to get stuffed), however Australia would be signatory to the conventions noted in the first video so they need to abide by them of tell everyone why they consider they can be selective.

I note that Barnaby’s wife is a contributor to Catallaxy so if she reads this she might ask him to get on the case. She might also put him right about “nett zero” as well. Perhaps they could get in touch with Clive and see if he can spend some of his cash on an awareness drive in the rags we call newspapers.