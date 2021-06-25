David Bidstrup guest post. We are not safe until everyone is unsafe.

The other day I saw a government propaganda advertisement for the “jabs” where someone, presumably a doctor, makes the statement “We are not safe until everyone is safe”.
There are two videos linked here if anyone is interested. The first is from “Tim Truth”, an American commentator in which he outlines the case for “informed dissent” and quotes a number of international conventions that pertain to the use of people in experimental medical procedures.
It is worth watching although I draw the line at the comment where the “spike protein” is equated with the “devils number of 666”. Like many Americans there is more than a dash of drama but the underlying message is clear. No one can force or coerce anyone into taking this rubbish and they cannot discriminate against them for not doing so. It is here.
The other is an interview with Leemon Mc Henry where “evidence based medicine” is questioned. Mc Henry was the co-author with Dr John Jureidini in a book titled “The illusion of evidence based medicine”, (which I have read), where the whistle is blown of fraud by pharmaceutical companies. Video is here.
Also I have included a review of this book if anyone is interested, it follows here:
THE ILLUSION OF EVIDENCE-BASED MEDICINE
Jon Jureidini, Leemon B. McHenry
PaperBackJuly 1, 2020
An exposé of the corruption of medicine by the pharmaceutical industry at every level, from exploiting the vulnerable destitute for drug testing, through manipulation of research data, to disease mongering and promoting drugs that do more harm than good.
Authors, Professor Jon Jureidini and Dr Leemon McHenry, made critical contributions to exposing the scientific misconduct in two infamous trials of antidepressants. Ghostwritten publications of these trials were highly influential in prescriptions of paroxetine (Paxil) and citalopram (Celexa) in paediatric and adolescent depression, yet both trials (Glaxo Smith Kline’s paroxetine study 329 and Forest Laboratories’ citalopram study CIT-MD-18) seriously misrepresented the efficacy and safety data.
The Illusion of Evidence-Based Medicine provides a detailed account of these studies and argues that medicine desperately needs to re-evaluate its relationship with the pharmaceutical industry. Without a basis for independent evaluation of the results of randomised, placebo-controlled clinical trials, there can be no confidence in evidence-based medicine.
Science demands rigorous, critical examination and especially severe testing of hypotheses to function properly, but this is exactly what is lacking in academic medicine.
‘The Illusion of Evidence-Based Medicine is a brilliant exposé of the negative influence of the global pharmaceutical industry on the integrity of medicine. Every medical student, doctor and patient should read this account of the ways in which medical evidence is distorted to meet the needs of Big Pharma for profits. Importantly the book points to ways in which medicine’s independence can be reclaimed through improved governance and public funding.’ – Professor Fran Baum
I consider these are well worth watching/reading given the frantic attempts to convince us that the vaccines are “safe and effective” and minimising the risks.
It is interesting that we are now being shafted by the UN about the GBR, (and maybe it is time to tell them to get stuffed), however Australia would be signatory to the conventions noted in the first video so they need to abide by them of tell everyone why they consider they can be selective.
I note that Barnaby’s wife is a contributor to Catallaxy so if she reads this she might ask him to get on the case. She might also put him right about “nett zero” as well. Perhaps they could get in touch with Clive and see if he can spend some of his cash on an awareness drive in the rags we call newspapers.
It is not just medicine.
The Peter Ridd case is a current reminder of the parlous state of academic freedom in this country in general and the complete politicisation of the issue of climate in particular.
The concept of the scientific method has been totally trashed. No-one can unquestioningly trust anything a scientist says today, and the self-styled experts least of all.
All that The Enlightenment created is in danger of being destroyed. We could be moving into a new Dark Ages.
N. T. Wright offers: “Any movement that gave us… the guillotine as one of its first fruits and the Gulag as one of its finest cannot simply be affirmed as it stands.” (Wright 2008)
The “bads” of the Enlightenment are not so readily admitted by its proponents: communism, eugenics, racial purity, selective breeding, National Socialism, Fabianism, Progressivism, fascism, egalitarianism, modern democracy, freedom from all intermediating governance institutions, the ineffective separation of church and state, the American Revolution, the French Revolution.
There is an alternative coming to the general US characteristic of infatuation with tricky gadgets to fix any problem ie. mRNA.
Novavax is a US company using old fashion vaccine method with a twist, instead of a bit of a dead virus they are using a synthetic duplicate, but otherwise it’s a horse and buggy that goes back decades.
Available later this year, no rush, no pandemic anywhere near here, there never was.
What is wrong with science ?
Science is done by people; people aren’t objective. Scientists are just like other professionals – to use a telling contemporary parallel, scientists are professionals just like the wheelers and dealers on Wall Street: not exactly dishonest, but looking out first and foremost for Number One.
Scientists, and especially teachers of science, tended to have inflated egos, certain of their superior wisdom and virtue.
Scientists are convinced that they, as scientists, possess a number of very admirable human qualities, such as accuracy, observation, reasoning power, intellectual curiosity, tolerance, and even humility.
This is how scientist see himself:
“The scientist is a man of integrity and faith who trusts the basic laws of nature and intelligence to lead him into the paths of truth. His loyalty to truth is unquestioned: his capacity for patient and sacrificial inquiry is limited only by his powers of endurance; his devotion to the scientific method is unwavering; his objective is the welfare of mankind; and his discoveries, whether of medicine, mechanics, psychology, or what not, are the free possession of democratic peoples.”
This is reality:
“Dogmatic prejudice, lying, falsification of facts, and data, and willful fallacious reasoning
much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue. Afflicted by studies with small sample sizes, tiny effects, invalid exploratory analyses, and flagrant conflicts of interest, together with an obsession for pursuing fashionable trends of dubious importance,
The apparent endemicity of bad research behaviour is alarming. In their quest for telling a compelling story, scientists too often sculpt data to fit their preferred theory of the world. Or they retrofit hypotheses to fit their data.
Universities are in a perpetual struggle for money and talent,
incentivise bad practices. And individual scientists, including their most senior leaders, do little to alter a research culture that occasionally veers close to misconduct.
Nevertheless, the incentives for scientists are pretty much common in all these fields. Graduate students perceive the need for a high profile publication in order to get a faculty position at one of the prestige universities. University resources, big salaries, big government grants, peer recognition, media attention and policy influence are the rewards of publishing high profile papers. Nowhere does there seem to be any incentives to actually get the right answer, attempt to reproduce and criticize a peer’s paper, and generally to behave with integrity.
Beyond the motivations of careerism, there is also the motivation to produce a result that will support perceived ‘good’ societal objectives
scientism, the delusive belief that science and only science could find proper answers to any and all questions that human beings might ponder. Other dysfunctions arrived later: funding through bureaucracies, commercialization, conflicts of interest.
During the 19th century, “scientist” became a profession, one could make a living at it. Research universities were founded, and with that came the inevitable conflict of interest between truth-seeking and career-making, especially since science gained a very high status and one could become famous through success in science.
Since those who pay the piper call the tune, research projects are chosen increasingly for non-scientific reasons; perhaps political ones.
Now, scientists are turned out by mass production in our universities, and … they are very ordinary professional men, and all they know is their trade.
There are science teachers who actually claim that they teach “a healthy skepticism.” They do not. They teach a profound gullibility, and their dupes, trained not to think for themselves, will swallow any egregious rot, provided it is dressed up with long words and an affectation of objectivity to make it sound scientific.
Finally, conflicts of interest are rampant in science, especially in medicine,
evaluations of retroviral drugs by those who have financial connections to the drugs companies producing those very drugs.
the history of science and what sort of human activity it is, namely, beset like other human activities with flaws and fallibility.”
There is no ‘could’ about it. The inspections been done, keys handed back, and everything’s been boxed up and put on the lorry.
“Evidence based” and “the science says” are flags that signalopinionated BS claims.