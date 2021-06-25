Liberty Quote
What, then, do they want government for? Not to regulate commerce; not to educate the people; not to teach religion; not to administer charity; not to make roads and railways; but simply to defend the natural rights of man – to protect person and property – to prevent the aggressions of the powerful upon the weak – in a word, to administer justice. This is the natural, the original, office of a government. It was not intended to do less: it ought not to be allowed to do more.— Herbert Spencer
Music Maestro: June 25, 2021
This one is for our pollies, who’ve been shoplifting our freedom.
Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
Ethereal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3EZoDr6kqM
A little musical project I’ve been working on in recent times.
Barry Leef band – Treat Her Right.
One of my favourite hymns, and Gounod’s Ave Maria
Oh Carolina
The prince of cool.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kp3N3wQPO0
Thanks Gibbo really enjoyed that.
Sweet Caroline
Harry Styles – Carolina
Sweet Carolina
Oh Carolina
Carolina on my mind
Not the original but close. Love the way this girl shut the louts in the audience up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InOpOHfSt40
Here’s Mandy for ya.
Night Traveller – Carolina
It’s quite an odd group? I never much rated Elton John except when he was schtupping Kiki Dee whom some of the saddest of us sad boys found alluring… One could see that Stevie Wonder was a prodigy, but I never much like his music.
I quite like Gladys but I prefer Aretha and the old jazz ladies, and Dusty.
Dionne was good and I liked her material. But wasn’t she a lefty? Or did she change.
I’m on thin ice here as pop music is not my metier. I’d never listen to socialists like Springsteen, the English ‘fuck me very much’ filly, or Bono.
I detect that pop stars seem less inclined to froth about their politics. But i do I know who are the loons in Deadwood. I never watch anything with Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep or Emma Thompson in. We don’t to worry about Hanoi Jane or Robert I am a,Twat Redford much these days. But what happened to Sean Penn? Cher, Madonna?
If they’re leftards, I neither watch nor listen.
Goodbye Carolina
What are we waiting for?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8KQmps-Sog
Carolina Moon
Carolina in the pines
Oh yes.
Who wants to listen to this music tonight?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jss7nig-QSM
Caroline, crash into a ditch.
State Anthem of North Carolina
Carolina Wren
Pfft.
Pop music has never surpassed this.
awesome !!
oh my goodness covid ate my homework that really tugged the heartstrings, his voice reminds me so much of Sergio Endrigo, my goodness what a voice, like a vocal caress– also love this rendition of Al di La (Far Beyond) and this one from Sergio Endrigo – Io Che Amo Solo Te (I who’ve loved only you)
A song for Sydney.
Heel! Heeeeeel! 😃
*chuckles
The incomparable Dionne Warwick, even in such esteemed company.
Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom – Malaga – 2/25/2019 – Paste Studios – New York, NY
Fantastic jazz drums mix – her own composition.
Giddy up!
Grant Green – Idle Moments [1964//SuperHD Rip]
Noice.
The Temptations Papa Was A Rolling Stone 1972 Single Version
You ain’t black… if you ain’t got a bass guitar in the basement.
Try this one
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0bdLdTJdKI
Red Hot Chili Peppers-How Deep Is Your Love (Bee Gees Cover)
A song for our times from a turbulent period in the past.
Here