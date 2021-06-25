Music Maestro: June 25, 2021

Posted on June 25, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

41 Responses to Music Maestro: June 25, 2021

  1. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 25, 2021 at 5:08 pm

    This one is for our pollies, who’ve been shoplifting our freedom.

    Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing

  3. Gibbo says:
    June 25, 2021 at 6:06 pm

    A little musical project I’ve been working on in recent times.
    Barry Leef band – Treat Her Right.

  4. Tintarella di Luna says:
    June 25, 2021 at 6:21 pm

    Ethereal

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3EZoDr6kqM

    One of my favourite hymns, and Gounod’s Ave Maria

  6. covid ate my homework says:
    June 25, 2021 at 6:25 pm

    The prince of cool.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kp3N3wQPO0

  7. Tintarella di Luna says:
    June 25, 2021 at 6:26 pm

    Thanks Gibbo really enjoyed that.

  13. covid ate my homework says:
    June 25, 2021 at 6:33 pm

    Not the original but close. Love the way this girl shut the louts in the audience up.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InOpOHfSt40

  16. gardez bien says:
    June 25, 2021 at 6:37 pm

    It’s quite an odd group? I never much rated Elton John except when he was schtupping Kiki Dee whom some of the saddest of us sad boys found alluring… One could see that Stevie Wonder was a prodigy, but I never much like his music.

    I quite like Gladys but I prefer Aretha and the old jazz ladies, and Dusty.

    Dionne was good and I liked her material. But wasn’t she a lefty? Or did she change.

    I’m on thin ice here as pop music is not my metier. I’d never listen to socialists like Springsteen, the English ‘fuck me very much’ filly, or Bono.

    I detect that pop stars seem less inclined to froth about their politics. But i do I know who are the loons in Deadwood. I never watch anything with Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep or Emma Thompson in. We don’t to worry about Hanoi Jane or Robert I am a,Twat Redford much these days. But what happened to Sean Penn? Cher, Madonna?

    If they’re leftards, I neither watch nor listen.

  18. covid ate my homework says:
    June 25, 2021 at 6:41 pm

    What are we waiting for?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8KQmps-Sog

  21. Young Freddy says:
    June 25, 2021 at 6:51 pm

    Oh yes.

  22. covid ate my homework says:
    June 25, 2021 at 6:51 pm

    Who wants to listen to this music tonight?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jss7nig-QSM

  26. Roger says:
    June 25, 2021 at 7:03 pm

    Pfft.

    Pop music has never surpassed this.

  27. MatrixTransform says:
    June 25, 2021 at 7:12 pm

    awesome !!

  28. Tintarella di Luna says:
    June 25, 2021 at 7:30 pm

    Who wants to listen to this music tonight?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jss7nig-QSM

    oh my goodness covid ate my homework that really tugged the heartstrings, his voice reminds me so much of Sergio Endrigo, my goodness what a voice, like a vocal caress– also love this rendition of Al di La (Far Beyond) and this one from Sergio Endrigo – Io Che Amo Solo Te (I who’ve loved only you)

  29. calli says:
    June 25, 2021 at 7:39 pm

    A song for Sydney.

    Heel! Heeeeeel! 😃

  30. MatrixTransform says:
    June 25, 2021 at 7:45 pm

    Heel! Heeeeeel!

    *chuckles

  31. egg_ says:
    June 25, 2021 at 8:24 pm

    Dionne Warwick, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Gladys Knight – That’s what friends are for

    The incomparable Dionne Warwick, even in such esteemed company.

  35. egg_ says:
    June 25, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    Noice.

  36. egg_ says:
    June 25, 2021 at 8:40 pm

    The Temptations Papa Was A Rolling Stone 1972 Single Version

    You ain’t black… if you ain’t got a bass guitar in the basement.

  39. Richard says:
    June 25, 2021 at 9:32 pm

    A song for our times from a turbulent period in the past.

