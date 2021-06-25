Renewable energy: high cost and political instability

I have a piece in the Spectator (Why don’t we hear about the $40,000 per household cost of decarbonisation?). Drawing off an IMF study of net zero for Ireland, it points out the massive costs Australia is incurring for inherently high cost and unreliable wind/solar. Even excluding spending on transmission and the market manager’s interventions, Australia’s costs comprise $7 billion a year in subsidies an $10 billion a year in wind/solar installations.

Even if CO2 emissions were causing warming, their restraint by the west will have no effect in view of their growth (partly due to migration of heavy industry) in China and other lower income nations.

Due to the importance of coal exports and our legacy aluminium smelters, anxieties about eradicating cheap hydrocarbon energy are greater in Australia than in other western democracies. They caused the Abbott-Turnbull leadership changes and now the Nationals installation of Barnaby. My conclusion was

Those voting to reinstall Barnaby Joyce were clearly unimpressed by the Guardian’s Essential Poll which found “some 73% of respondents want renewables to replace the ageing coal fleet .. and only 15% think Australia should persist with coal-fired power stations.” For National MPs, the most important threat is from climate sceptics (or realists) in One Nation and the Shooters Fishers and Farmers. Moreover, they would recognise that the Essential Poll did not ask people what they are prepared pay for decarbonisation. Few would opt for the $40,000 per household that it would cost and fewer still would want to see a permanent reduction in living standards that would follow.

As with other elites, most of the media is dead-set for tradable rights and subsidies to reduce emissions. Matt Canavan on Alan Jones (9 minutes mark) pointed out that the AFR had five articles lamenting the effect of the Barnaby Joyce victory on achieving “net zero”. The ideological views of its editor and key journalists are important, but Matt pointed out the AFR position supports their readers/advertisers interests in promoting carbon trading schemes, which bring mythical real gains but create a lot of income for favoured parties.

Renewable subsidies bring about a replacement of cheaper and more reliable coal plant but the initial impact of a surge in renewables is a price decline followed by the departure of a major coal generator and a subsequent price increase (as well as a more precarious supply as a result of the intermittent nature of wind/solar). An increasingly renewable-rich supply means a saw-tooth progression to the higher prices.

Unfortunately for ACT consumers, their green left government has forward contracts at high prices for 100 per cent renewables. Hence, ACT consumers do not even get the benefit of transitory lower prices with depressed wholesale prices over the past year, the Territory’s consumers had to stump up additional revenues to compensate wind and large scale solar. I covered this on Bolt (28 minute mark). Green subsidies now comprise 30 per cent of ACT electricity costs.