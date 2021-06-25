Renewable energy: high cost and political instability

I have a piece in the Spectator (Why don’t we hear about the $40,000 per household cost of decarbonisation?). Drawing off an IMF study of net zero for Ireland, it points out the massive costs Australia is incurring for inherently high cost and unreliable wind/solar. Even excluding spending on transmission and the market manager’s interventions, Australia’s costs comprise $7 billion a year in subsidies an $10 billion a year in wind/solar installations.
Even if CO2 emissions were causing warming, their restraint by the west will have no effect in view of their growth (partly due to migration of heavy industry) in China and other lower income nations.
Due to the importance of coal exports and our legacy aluminium smelters, anxieties about eradicating cheap hydrocarbon energy are greater in Australia than in other western democracies. They caused the Abbott-Turnbull leadership changes and now the Nationals installation of Barnaby. My conclusion was
Those voting to reinstall Barnaby Joyce were clearly unimpressed by the Guardian’s Essential Poll which found “some 73% of respondents want renewables to replace the ageing coal fleet .. and only 15% think Australia should persist with coal-fired power stations.” For National MPs, the most important threat is from climate sceptics (or realists) in One Nation and the Shooters Fishers and Farmers. Moreover, they would recognise that the Essential Poll did not ask people what they are prepared pay for decarbonisation. Few would opt for the $40,000 per household that it would cost and fewer still would want to see a permanent reduction in living standards that would follow.
As with other elites, most of the media is dead-set for tradable rights and subsidies to reduce emissions. Matt Canavan on Alan Jones (9 minutes mark) pointed out that the AFR had five articles lamenting the effect of the Barnaby Joyce victory on achieving “net zero”. The ideological views of its editor and key journalists are important, but Matt pointed out the AFR position supports their readers/advertisers interests in promoting carbon trading schemes, which bring mythical real gains but create a lot of income for favoured parties.
Renewable subsidies bring about a replacement of cheaper and more reliable coal plant but the initial impact of a surge in renewables is a price decline followed by the departure of a major coal generator and a subsequent price increase (as well as a more precarious supply as a result of the intermittent nature of wind/solar). An increasingly renewable-rich supply means a saw-tooth progression to the higher prices.
Unfortunately for ACT consumers, their green left government has forward contracts at high prices for 100 per cent renewables. Hence, ACT consumers do not even get the benefit of transitory lower prices with depressed wholesale prices over the past year, the Territory’s consumers had to stump up additional revenues to compensate wind and large scale solar. I covered this on Bolt (28 minute mark). Green subsidies now comprise 30 per cent of ACT electricity costs.
I don’t really get this argument that Barnaby will derail net zero.
The Australian reported during the week that he isn’t against it at all. He just wants the bush to get some payola out of it. Bridget McKenzie also made this clear in her pathways column in the same newspaper.
did not ask people what they are prepared pay for decarbonisation
this is the nub of the problem.
People are being sold the dream, without being told the costs (or more importantly, without wanting or having the intelligence to ask what the costs are)
Of course everyone would like free, green energy without any of those nasty complications like soot or ugly power stations. Who wouldn’t ?
.. and I’d like rivers of chocolate and a rainbow unicorn for my daughter to ride.
Joyce’s performance in Question Time yesterday was interesting.
In response to a Dixer from the retiring George Christensen [Dawson] he expressed the hope that Christensen would be returned at the election.
Given his couldn’t give a fuck demeanour, i’d guess that he isn’t planning on being there
a long time.
Let’s assume the $40 grand figure is correct.
Is it the cost per family every year, over 5 years, or over 50 years?
Alan I have just seen a tweeted video showing China s CO 2 emissions are now more than the combined G7s on Michael smith news ! Very telling .
It doesn’t matter. It is the cost per family. Stop muddying the water.
Oops. They forgot to take off their shoes and Sox before they counted …
Oct. 30, 2007, Kevin Rudd: “We have taken this position of a new ambitious but responsible nonetheless renewable energy target of 20% by 2020 based on modeling by … “
Kerry O’Brien: “Then back to my question, how will it impact the coal industry in terms of jobs?”
Kevin Rudd: “ … That is that they calculate that between now and about 2045 you’d be looking at a total impact on the economy of somewhere between $600 and $800 million or something in the vicinity of $45 per person over that period of time or something like $1 per person.”
Oops. Missing link:
It’s refreshing to have someone at the dispatch box who knows how to fight an argument.