Vaccine passports a No Go Area

The most notable feature of Scott Morrison is how lacking in awareness he often seems to be, but with this we are heading into new territory: Exempting vaccinated Australians from travel bans would boost vaccine take up, PM says.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called on the leaders of Australia’s states and territories to reconsider travel exemptions for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the measure would boost the number of people willing to get their jabs.
His previous call for vaccinated Australians to be exempted from interstate border bans was rejected amid criticisms they would lead to a vaccine passport.
However, Mr Morrison told Sky News on Thursday evening that was not the plan.
“It’s not what it is, it was just simply saying that if you’ve been vaccinated, that the state governments would recognise that and you’d be able to move around in times like this,” Mr Morrison told host Paul Murray.
“I’ve put it to them, they’re not ready to accept that as something you can do.”…
The Prime Minister said rewarding those who had been jabbed by giving them greater freedom during snap restrictions and sudden border closures would encourage more people to get vaccinated.
Meanwhile, there are more and more stories just like this one everywhere: ‘The Single Most Qualified’ mRNA Expert Censored After Discussing Concerns Over Vaccines.
Dr. Robert Malone, the “inventor of mRNA vaccines,” told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that a broadcast of a podcast he did discussing his concerns with the COVID-19 vaccines was removed from YouTube.
How bout that? But then there are our own personal statements like this from MareeS in the comments on a previous post.
Our family is fully vaccinated against all the bad stuff from childhood, never any question about that. However, my husband had a first jab against the Wu flu early in May, has had three epileptic-type seizures since then (no previous history) and has gone from being a clever, productive artist to someone who sleeps his time awaY more than 12hrs a day and cannot climb stairs unassisted. I am adjusting to the role of carer, our GP is withdrawing from the vaccination program, so make of that what you will.
That is a terrible story which fills me with deep concern. And then there was this by Seco, also in the same comments section.
Two experiences close to home:
– wife’s grandmother, 99 in a nursing home ended up in hospital in April with possible pneumonia. She had the vaccine the day before. Recovered but has since had a stroke.
– brothers’ mother in law had the vaccine and ever since has suffered dementia like symptoms and needs constant care.
But if you try to say a word in public, they will cut you down and turn off your mike.
AND NOW THIS AS WELL: CENSORED: Pro-vaccine doctor Francis Christian, over Covid-19 vaccine safety concerns.
A Canadian surgeon has been fired from his position at the University of Saskatchewan and suspended from teaching after expressing concerns about Covid-19 vaccine safety.
Dr. Francis Christian, Clinical Professor of General Surgery, released a statement on June 17 noting that he is pro-vaccine but stating that the principle of “informed consent” are being violated. According to medical ethics, patients should be made “fully aware of the risks of the medical intervention, the benefits of the intervention, and if any alternatives exist to the intervention.” However, as Dr. Christian notes, this is not being done in many instances with Covid-19 vaccinations.
What’s the urgency? Virtually no one is dying, and hardly anyone is showing up sick. We really have become a totalitarian state.
Morrison is an idiot if he thinks his own words don’t amount to endorsement of a Wu-flu passport and that the general public won’t know it.
Scotty from marketing can’t sell this.
Guess who’s the worst of the lot by a country mile?
(Drum roll …) That fat useless idiot Goose Morristeen.
As I mentioned here before, I have personally heard from two clients who have had close relatives die within a few days after the ‘vaccine’ had been administered to them.
Several others have had significant side effects, up to being essentially bed-ridden for a week.
Even the hopelessly corrupt CDC has now admitted under 25-year old are, post ‘vaccination’, getting heart inflammation at rates several thousand times higher than normal.
Meanwhile, relatives in Europe, who all – being a family of 5, ranging from mid-sixties (granny) to 7 years old, ‘tested’ positive for ConVid-1984, had hardly had a sniffle. Only the father, in his early 40s, had to spend a couple of days in bed feeling rather sub-par, but even he is now entirely back to normal.
I do not believe in ‘conspiracy theories’, mostly because governments could never even be competent enough to pull one off; let alone one as big as this one.
But that this whole fiasco stinks to seventh heaven is beyond dispute. Perhaps the hundreds of billions of dollars the Pfizers/Modernas are making out of it has something to do with it? /s
Chap I work with; his wife is employed in aged care. According to him, she has seen immediate multiple deaths following the “Stab” . . . sorry, the “jab”, in one case almost an entire ward’s worth of older Australians died within 24 of being “vaccinated”. However, unlike Covid -19, none of these deaths are being recorded as “died of vaccine”, and not even “died with vaccine”. It’s all being hushed up. No, no. Old people in aged care die all the time . Nothing to see here folks . . . move along.
True or not? I can’t prove it either way, but Chap is an honest and straightforward fellow, a ‘New Australian’, as we used to say, minted about ten years ago; grateful for the freedom and opportunities this wonderful country gave him, and now wondering what the flap went wrong. Somehow, I don’t think he’s telling porkies . . .
There is evidence suggesting that fully vaccinated people may still be infectious.
Interestingly, neither the US nor Australian governments have formally approved the vaccines.
Some more information to mull over. This bloke is demonstrating that the VAERS data base is four months behind….during a “pandemic”. Which begs the question. How far behind are all the other .Gov reporting departments?
He’s copping a some heat.
You would think that during this pandemic, the latest and most accurate information on the disease, origins, diagnosis, prevention, infections, deaths, medications and vaccine safety – would be paramount. However all of these issues have been the subject of cover up and manipulation from the very people in charge of public health.
Of greatest concern today is Vaccine safety – because of the mass campaigns being pushed by our Governments, using vaccines that have been granted only emergency use, embody untested new technologies.
Today we speak to Albert Benavides about the problem of VAERS – The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, managed by CDC and the FDA, which is meant to be a national early warning system for possible safety problems in U.S.licensed vaccines.
Albert Benavides has over 25 years working as a professional systems data analyst, auditor and manager and now gaining prominence as a respected VAERS data analyst, exposing adverse reactions in the official reporting system. You will be shocked by his findings.
Asia Pacific Today. 24 June, 2021
Asia Pacific Today. 24 June, 2021
Albert’s analysis can be found here:
https://public.tableau.com/en-….us/search/vizzes/wel
US 26,000 Vax Deaths? Top VAERS Data Analyst reveals fraud in the reporting system
The PM’s got it backwards. The healthy, un-vaxxed should be the ones to have travel restrictions lifted. The vaxxed are an ever present danger because they can still pass on the virus. They are also at increased risk of blood clots during air travel as some airlines are advising. On top of that, vaxxed pilots could be a deadly risk to their passengers. Four previously healthy pilots of British Airways died after their second vaxx. Vaxxed pilots could suffer a stroke during the flight. Nah, lifting travel bans for the vaxxed is dumb. It’s only going to spread the virus and cause more problems. The silver lining for the unvaxxed, though, is that they are excluded from the real chance of falling from a great altitude like a bunch of keys in a plane piloted by vaxxed pilots who clot up sometime during the flight. Another point worth pondering: car travel. Driving whilst vaxxed! Look out!
Lot of bleating, “I’ve had the vax, why am I locked down?”. Expect this to get louder.
Gladys let the cat out of the bag in her presser today. “Wearing a mask doesn’t prevent you from passing on the virus”.
Then she put her mask on to walk off stage. Why? I thought she has been fully “vaxxed”.
So how does anyone ‘prove’ vaccination status? Wouldn’t some sort of certificate be a ‘passport’? And what about people who have had, and recovered from, the virus? They have to be vaccinated regardless? For God’s sake, leave the population alone.
Four previously healthy pilots of British Airways died after their second vaxx.
That was just a coincidence (/sarc off).
Morrison’s suggestion amounts to coercion to get people to have the experimental ‘vaccine’. He’s in breach of Nuremberg code clause 1, and thus should be included on Reiner Fuellmich’s list of people to be prosecuted for crimes against humanity.
Vaccination suppresses the symptoms but doesn’t stop them catching it and passing it on. They’re far more a danger than unvaccinated because they don’t know they’re a carrier, and confident of their protection, they don’t get tested.
Vaccination suppresses the symptoms but doesn’t stop them catching it and passing it on.
Had a conversation with me GP about the vax a while ago.
His answer was that the vax wont stop you from getting the Wuflu but it will suppress the symptoms. Also that when and if international travel starts, the Wuflu will end up here and eventually everyone will get it.
And then you have this;
Teen Who Had Heart Attack After Pfizer Vaccine
The father said; “I have an overwhelming guilt that I set up the appointment for Isaiah and encouraged him to go get it”.
It’s becoming clear that the younger you are the higher the chance of serious life-altering, or deadly, reactions from these mRNA vaccines.
Anyone giving this to their children is playing Russian roulette with their lives.
The so-called ‘COVID anti-vaxers’ may end up being the healthiest remaining people on earth. I would love to know how many of these photo ops with politicians involve genuine vaccines and not saline solutions or a normal flu vaccine.
I might also note that in my neck of the woods, there are vast numbers of people who don’t give a rat’s arse about wearing a mask at work or following the inane social distancing rules. It’s clear that the numbers that consider all of this panic to be complete bullshit is growing.
This was originally predicated on flattening the curve thus ensuring that our hospitals were not over-crowded due to the influx of covid cases. It seems to me that this objective has been tossed aside and a new objective established which is to vaccinate at all costs.
How many people that have contracted the Delta virus have been hospitalized?
How many people have died due to the Delta virus?
How many people have died or been hospitalized due to the vaccines?
The health policy makers and politicians must be held to account. They have strayed from the original objective and I would say are now operating well outside the terms of a state of disaster and what constitutes a pandemic.
US FDA has ordered that warning lables be applied to Pfizer and Moderna doses due to the danger of heart inflammation.
I might also note that in my neck of the woods, there are vast numbers of people who don’t give a rat’s arse about wearing a mask at work or following the inane social distancing rules. It’s clear that the numbers that consider all of this panic to be complete bullshit is growing.
On the other hand, I was out and about in eastern suburban Melbourne this morning, and there are still masked morons walking the streets and even on their own in the car.
I wonder if those nice gentlemen who arranged to ship fifty thousand country shoppers from Indo to our shores would be prepared to facilitate escapees without proper papers to travel in the other direction?
But they are preventing us from using cheap, simple and effective cures in favour of pushing expensive and untested drugs which, quite obviously, don’t even prevent catching the virus.
What symptoms? Still one person in hospital? They never, ever mention how may of these “positives” are actually ill.
According to today’s Courier Mail, Clive Palmner has been letterboxing people advising against receiving the vaccine.
Some Health Jobsworth advised readers to recycle Palmer’s material without reading it first.
In other Palmer News, he bought a pair of new 2 storey houses in Wool St. Toowong.
Be an interesting comparison to compare the pre Fauci Wuhan Virus common flu mortality rates nd the present Fauci Wuhan Virus mortality rate ?
Seeminglythe common flu has gone quiet , wonder how many have contracted it ?
Funnily enough, I was walking back from Dan’s (with a bottle of Dubonnet – supposed to go great with a shot of gin) and saw a bus with its side plastered with an ad exhorting people not to turn their bathrooms into a sauna, and therefore to use less water.
They ad was from Sydney Water.
My immediate thought was ‘Why don’t you sods just make more water available? Instead of telling me what to do, why don’t you provide what I want?”
Sydney Water is now trying to press me into making their job easier, rather than making it easier for me to enjoy life.
Screw that.
Refer to my post on the OT* about each year citizens declaring war on politicians and departments so they have to court our goodwill lest we slit their throats open in the night.
*Yes, that is rhetorical. I don’t expect people to go racing over to the OT to track down a post. Use your time more wisely. Sharpening your blades, for example.
Reading Italian news it appears EU has introduced a green certificate to travel . There were instructions on how to download it . So if you want to travel OS you will need equivalent to do so.
Covid 19 and its variants—–a modern day Trojan horse.
No, it’s the cure that’s the Trojan Horse. COVID is the war between the Left and Right.
I don’t know whether this is just a ‘nudge’ effort from ScoMo?
I would like to think that as soon as they start attempting to discriminate against the unvaccinated a court action would test their ability to do so. Hard to see how they could justify the policy in practice given that the ‘vaccine’ confers no immunity to catching or spreading ie: founded on a completely false premise.
Sure, they might be able to rely on ‘public health order’ and ‘because’ in the early rounds, but surely they won’t want it tested and have a legal precedent established against.
To add to the lies and deceit we have experienced since covid was released from the Wuhan lab, the experimental gene therapies are not really working;