Follow The Leader

Matt Hancock apologises for breaching UK coronavirus restrictions after tabloid publishes CCTV images showing him kissing aide.
Matt Hancock, you can have your privacy, in exchange for the restoration of our full civil liberties.
Until then, we will invade every part of your life as you have invaded ours, you hypocritical, lying, greedy piece of shit.
— Abi Roberts – Woke Zero (Tits/Arse) (@abiroberts) June 25, 2021
This Abi could well be a Cat poster. Beautifully said.
He has to go. His position is untenable. Only the fact that BoJo is a cross between Widmerpool and Falstaff leaves Hancock in office; it probably means the Tories losing another winnable by-election.
lol
Pyrmonter: indeed.
Boris Johnson “considers the matter closed.”
This is a good example of why it matters when an ethically compromised individual like Johnson is prime minister.
He cannot possibly sack Hancock given his own track record. The next time, the “aide” might be a spy. Johnson was never fit to occupy No. 10.
Nasty bitches spitting and s##ting abuse because a guy kissed his mistress. The more they evacuate their bowels the more I support him.
WHF – I think its the Covid hypocrisy which has everyone pissed off.
“Kiss my aide!”
We should be making these hypocrites kiss our arse just before we show em how well piano wire sings in the wind when pulled taught by their necks!
The best part of the tweet are her pronouns tits/arse
Whale hunt … + 1,000.
