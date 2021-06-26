Follow The Leader

Posted on June 26, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in COVID-19. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Follow The Leader

  1. harrys on the boat says:
    June 26, 2021 at 9:32 pm

    This Abi could well be a Cat poster. Beautifully said.

  2. Pyrmonter says:
    June 26, 2021 at 9:33 pm

    He has to go. His position is untenable. Only the fact that BoJo is a cross between Widmerpool and Falstaff leaves Hancock in office; it probably means the Tories losing another winnable by-election.

  3. mh says:
    June 26, 2021 at 9:53 pm

    Earlier this month Mr Johnson’s former top adviser Dominic Cummings released text messages allegedly showing the Prime Minister branding Mr Hancock’s handling of the pandemic “totally f***ing hopeless”.

    lol

  4. C.L. says:
    June 26, 2021 at 10:13 pm

    Pyrmonter: indeed.

    Boris Johnson “considers the matter closed.”

    This is a good example of why it matters when an ethically compromised individual like Johnson is prime minister.

    He cannot possibly sack Hancock given his own track record. The next time, the “aide” might be a spy. Johnson was never fit to occupy No. 10.

  5. Whalehunt Fun says:
    June 26, 2021 at 10:48 pm

    Nasty bitches spitting and s##ting abuse because a guy kissed his mistress. The more they evacuate their bowels the more I support him.

  6. duncanm says:
    June 26, 2021 at 10:51 pm

    WHF – I think its the Covid hypocrisy which has everyone pissed off.

  7. egg_ says:
    June 26, 2021 at 10:54 pm

    “Kiss my aide!”

  8. Howard Hill says:
    June 26, 2021 at 11:02 pm

    We should be making these hypocrites kiss our arse just before we show em how well piano wire sings in the wind when pulled taught by their necks!

  9. Zyconoclast says:
    June 26, 2021 at 11:18 pm

    The best part of the tweet are her pronouns tits/arse

  10. Mustapha Bunn says:
    June 26, 2021 at 11:19 pm

    Whale hunt … + 1,000.

  11. mh says:
    June 26, 2021 at 11:31 pm

    I wasn’t interested enough to get through this one, but here is:

    Russel Brand
    Matt Hancock ‘Affair’ Scandal – Reaction.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gprf7oph1OU

    In YT comments

    He stopped people saying goodbye to dying relatives. I’m glad he’s been caught out.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.