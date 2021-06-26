Open Forum: June 26, 2021

  1. Caveman says:
    June 26, 2021 at 12:01 am

    🍿😎👍

  2. Mark A says:
    June 26, 2021 at 12:01 am

    Posium or 2nd?

  3. Mark A says:
    June 26, 2021 at 12:02 am

    Posies only, LOL

  4. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 26, 2021 at 12:05 am

    It’s yours, Mark. Now where are the pics?

  5. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 26, 2021 at 12:06 am

    Caveman’s pics are less impressive.

  6. mh says:
    June 26, 2021 at 12:06 am

    Nothing to see here folks, it’s just white trash

    Andy Ngô
    @MrAndyNgo
    Portland Police had to issue a tweet clarifying that the person shot today in NE Portland was white after antifa said it was a person of color. Antifa & far-left protesters have gathered at the scene to confront police based on the racial rumor.
    Quote Tweet

    Portland Police
    @PortlandPolice
    · 9h
    There is erroneous information being circulated on social media regarding in the officer involved shooting in the Lloyd district. We can confirm that the subject involved is an adult white male. No one else was injured.

  7. Armadillo says:
    June 26, 2021 at 12:06 am

    Let’s see how quick this thread can get trashed.

    I reckon it will be dead before sunrise.

  8. Timothy Neilson says:
    June 26, 2021 at 12:11 am

    There is erroneous information being circulated on social media regarding in the officer involved shooting in the Lloyd district. We can confirm that the subject involved is an adult white male. No one else was injured.

    Oh, that’s all right then.

  9. Armadillo says:
    June 26, 2021 at 12:11 am

    We can confirm that the subject involved is an adult white male. No one else was injured.

    Pitchforks are being quietly put back in the closet.

  10. Leigh Lowe says:
    June 26, 2021 at 12:21 am

    A question which can’t be left to die on the old thread…

    Knuckle Dragger says:

    June 25, 2021 at 11:29 pm

    Before I hit the farter, a conundrum for St. Ruth from the NT News:

    A tour bus has been ripped apart with windows shattered and luggage strewn by the road after colliding with a road train on the Stuart Hwy overnight.

    NT Police, Fire and Emergency Services responded to a two-vehicle collision between a tour bus and semi trailer on the Stuart Hwy, 15km south of Emerald Springs, at about 9.40pm on Thursday.

    Tour bus versus truck. Oh dear. Who to blame for this one? Let’s see:

    Senior Sergeant Sonia Kennon said police received a report at 9.40pm on Thursday of a crash on the Stuart Hwy 15km south of Emerald Springs, which involved a northbound semi-trailer which had collided with a southbound bus.

    “It appears the truck veered onto the wrong side of the road colliding with the bus, causing the truck to leave the road and crashing into trees,” she said.

    Bing-bong!
    Bing-bong-bing-bong-bing-bong-bing-bong!

  11. mareeS says:
    June 26, 2021 at 12:26 am

    Good neighbours today, they are redeveloping, cutting down our trees, replanting, building new fences, all the while only 2 storeys like our place at the beach. No cost to us, but the possums might have to find a new spot.

    Good news, free from the boring virus.

  13. mh says:
    June 26, 2021 at 12:28 am

    ESPN’s Jalen Rose ‘disappointed’ White player selected for US Olympic squad

    “…Deandre Ayton should have Kevin Love’s spot. And I’m disappointed in Team USA for not having the courage to send an all-Black team to the Olympics.”

    https://www.foxnews.com/sports/kevin-love-us-olympic-team-tokenism-espn-jalen-rose

  15. Rossini says:
    June 26, 2021 at 12:42 am

    Thanks Mark A
    Always go looking for the Lame pics!

  17. Tom says:
    June 26, 2021 at 1:27 am

    Hysterical, power-drunk politicians and unelected bureaucrats retrospectively banned Sydney’s top jockeys from riding in today’s Group One race meeting at Eagle Farm after they had already flown to Queensland for the engagement.
    More here.

  18. Mark A says:
    June 26, 2021 at 1:37 am

    Tom says:
    June 26, 2021 at 1:27 am

    Hysterical, power-drunk politicians and unelected bureaucrats retrospectively banned Sydney’s top jockeys from riding in today’s Group One race meeting at Eagle Farm after they had already flown to Queensland for the engagement.
    More here.

    Thank you so very bl…dy much Queensland.
    What a farce!

  19. FlyingPigs says:
    June 26, 2021 at 1:44 am

    Leigh Lowe says:
    June 26, 2021 at 12:21 am
    A question which can’t be left to die on the old thread…

    Knuckle Dragger says:

    June 25, 2021 at 11:29 pm

    Before I hit the farter, a conundrum for St. Ruth from the NT News:

    Struth

    They definitely want you to conduct a road accident investigation in the NT.

  20. FlyingPigs says:
    June 26, 2021 at 1:49 am

    If you want to understand why the PM, Premiers, Commonwealth and State “Health” Authorities have taken the decisions that they have then read the WHO recommendations.

    And for Australian Parliaments check what the UN is saying.

    Australia is a UN country and we, the people, have no say in it at all.

