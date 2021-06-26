Liberty Quote
A sugar tax would just be more calories for our obese government.— Sam Kennard
-
-
Open Forum: June 26, 2021
🍿😎👍
Posium or 2nd?
Posies only, LOL
It’s yours, Mark. Now where are the pics?
Caveman’s pics are less impressive.
Nothing to see here folks, it’s just white trash
Let’s see how quick this thread can get trashed.
I reckon it will be dead before sunrise.
There is erroneous information being circulated on social media regarding in the officer involved shooting in the Lloyd district. We can confirm that the subject involved is an adult white male. No one else was injured.
Oh, that’s all right then.
Pitchforks are being quietly put back in the closet.
A question which can’t be left to die on the old thread…
Good neighbours today, they are redeveloping, cutting down our trees, replanting, building new fences, all the while only 2 storeys like our place at the beach. No cost to us, but the possums might have to find a new spot.
Good news, free from the boring virus.
Flesh!
Hannibal cooking with Mozart Lacrimosa
ESPN’s Jalen Rose ‘disappointed’ White player selected for US Olympic squad
Lame pics.
Thanks Mark A
Always go looking for the Lame pics!
No comment.
Libs Don’t Know What a Father Is
Hysterical, power-drunk politicians and unelected bureaucrats retrospectively banned Sydney’s top jockeys from riding in today’s Group One race meeting at Eagle Farm after they had already flown to Queensland for the engagement.
More here.
Tom says:
June 26, 2021 at 1:27 am
Thank you so very bl…dy much Queensland.
What a farce!
Struth
They definitely want you to conduct a road accident investigation in the NT.
If you want to understand why the PM, Premiers, Commonwealth and State “Health” Authorities have taken the decisions that they have then read the WHO recommendations.
And for Australian Parliaments check what the UN is saying.
Australia is a UN country and we, the people, have no say in it at all.