Vikki Campion guest post. I’m so sorry my little boys just don’t sit still

DISCUSSION in Parliament has been dominated for at least a year now about being better to women, driven largely by the Labor Party.
Yet it was a Labor Party woman who used photos of my two- and three-year-old boys in a derogatory graphic on her web page after they attended the swearing-in ceremony for their dad Barnaby Joyce this week. Women are off-limits to the Labor Party but boy toddlers belonging to rival MPs are apparently fair game to be used as a punchline.
There has not been a single time in all of Australian political history when babies of Labor women have gone into a government house for swearing-in ceremony, or the chamber, and been used in political memes. They would not have had political slogans typed across their infant heads and then published on official Coalition party web and social media pages.
Yet the party supposedly for “working families” did just that to me and my family.
The person behind it was Queensland mother of two, Lilley MP Anika Wells, who, coincidentally recently took her twins into the chamber for a speech.
Her graphic carries the official ALP authorisation of J. Campbell of Peel St, South Brisbane.
“Women problem? What women problem?” is the post from Wells, with the meme of my toddler.
Laylor MP Jo Ryan, a former school principal from Melbourne, then commented “And their progeny.”
What does that even mean?
Ms Wells published comments from Julie Cairns: “They ignored their children while they ran around.”
I am so sorry Julie.
I’m so sorry that Labor has conditioned you to believe that we should chuck our kids in government-funded childcare centres instead of bringing them into public spaces like restaurants, churches, shops, aeroplanes or, dare I say it, government house.
I’m sorry that you think they should behave perfectly when they do come out in public.
I’m sorry that you espouse the values of a culture that sees young children as a burden instead of a joy.
I’m sorry you are so unhappy. A happy culture would welcome babies and young children as a sign of prosperity, and see their upbringing into future taxpayers as something the entire village should support.
A second version of the meme was published by two no-name Labor wannabe male candidates in Queensland whose campaign material is littered with pictures of their own children – with a scarce chance that the LNP is going to authorise an attack graphic of them.
If someone had taken a photo of Ms Wells in the chamber with her children and put Labor on her forehead and tax and debt on her twin babies, there would be an appropriate meltdown.
The left-leaning media – think the ABC, the Guardian, the SMH and the Age – would run headlines screaming for heads to roll for bringing family into it or for attacking women and babies or the like. What was the media’s response in this case? The Age decided to get in on the act as well, using the same photo of my toddler son as a political gag along the same lines as the Wells’ meme. There is one rule for them. And one for the rest of us.
When Ms Wells brought her children into the chamber and another Labor MP brought his baby daughter recently, no political party machine attacked their babies.
In fact, when they came to the National Party deputy speaker seeking permission to bring their children into the chamber under the protocol, he approved it without a second thought. Labor like to claim they are the party of working families but suddenly when a working family shows up they attack them because the toddlers don’t sit still.
Kids run. Try to stop them. (Please if you ever see me around please, please, please help me stop them because they usually go in different directions and they are very fast.)
Very few MPs use the day care centre at Parliament regularly as they have nannies or stay-at-home partners. We don’t.
And some members and staffers of different political persuasions have been compassionate and generous with the boys.
Others in the building began filming the parliamentary day care centre as the boys played outside. Early childhood educators were forced to adopt a role of personal protection unit, and what’s worse, many kids were forced inside and denied their ability to run around in fresh air to protect them all from the privacy intrusion.
The centre cares for the children of security guards, cleaners, staffers, journos and very few MPs.
The educators have never had to do this before in the history of parliament. Their babies were suddenly in a zoo. When Labor use their sacred totem of political restrictions of thou-shalt not to be opportunistic, and then thou shalt when it suits them, the only message they sell is one of intellectual inconsistency. Their faux rage is merely a political tactic, to prohibit attack on them and allow them to attack two- and three-year-olds.
Never have I felt such relief as I did on Thursday, when it poured rain, preventing low-life hacks from intruding on their innocent lives.
Filming kids at a day care centre is creepy. Doing it from the breezeways above the centre where there is no CCTV is especially so.
Publishing cruel memes of them online? Sick. And it says more about Labor than any of their virtue-signalling speeches about women.
Well there you go, does not surprise me at all, give that it is all progressives – Labor, Liberal and Greens and the lickspittle men of those parties who degrade stay-at-home mothers in particular and devalue motherhood in general, to the point that they celebrate, cheer and pop champagne when they pass legislation which legalises the murder of babies up to the moment of birth.
And of course it is no surprise that it would be a cowardly, crass, classless, cruel and craven Labor women who lead the way in denigrating the toddlers of conservative families. They’re such an easy mark. Labor the party of guttersnipes and gobshites.
When Labor use their sacred totem of political restrictions of thou-shalt not to be opportunistic, and then thou shalt when it suits them, the only message they sell is one of intellectual inconsistency.
More like moral bankruptcy.
Kids run. Try to stop them. (Please if you ever see me around please, please, please help me stop them because they usually go in different directions and they are very fast.)
Lazy and self-entitled woman.
If you’re going to take your children to adult public spaces then you should get them to behave like adults. Stop acting like such a privileged “mutha.” Labor/liberal/green/micro, we don’t want to hear your squealing brats in adult occasions. We’re sick of it. This is why cafes and restaurants in this country feel like a McDonalds.
The world isn’t your kindergarten. They have to become adults themselves someday and learn when to be quiet and sit still. If you can’t do that, then they shouldn’t be out in adult situations. Maybe they should stay at home with someone, if only there existed someone naturally suited to that role…
Another problem that didn’t exist before women got into politics.
From what I saw on tv, the kids stole the show (as they should). The nastiness on social media would be nothing but jealousy.
An right on cue, a card-carrying member of the intolerant, morally-bankrupt, intellectually-inconsistent, miseducated, anti-family left chimes in with a pathetic insult against a working mother.
You are the scum of the Earth, Rabbi Putin, and I expect your problems stem from your mother hating you for your obnoxious little character, hideous appearance and rancid odour.
Now fvck off back to inhaling your own farts.
Sixty years ago my boys were like that full of energy, curiosity and in those days there were no child minding centres and I had no family living in the States we lived because of husband’s job . As friends had their own to look after ,it was very seldom that I asked them to baby sit . Into sport at an early age ,swimming first, team sports when older at which they were better than average . Both have been successful in their own way , the eldest a pilot who suffered from melanoma and then secondary cancer then an unrelated cancer that we think was caused from the research programme he was put on . Prof Peter Dougherty told me about the problems he had in his long term research in this area. Second son is a very successful doctor / property developer both still play a sport .
Resilient and resourceful so hope your boys do well in life and learn to laugh at the nasty hypocrites some of whom by the way inhabit this site as well .
“More like moral bankruptcy.”
Quite so…..once again the progressive left exhibit their never ending nastiness and why, for a myriad of reasons, they are unfit to govern. This is similar to what the left did to Baron Trump in the USA. The point is that the left have zero scruples about how they go after their opponents (ask Nicolle Flint and Tony Abbott)….and in order to attack they will smear, deride and vilify their political enemies, including their children…in order to score cheap political points. Remember what happened to Frances Abbott. Plus the left are experts at using social media sewers to to this.
I remember seeing many photos of Billy boy Shitten and his wife, Chloe, taking their daughter Clementine to many political functions and events. Any social media memes about Clementine? Nope.
The left are putrid hypocrites and it is high time that they were loudly called out for it and it is high time that it was thrown back in their faces. No more turning the other cheek.
Your boys are beautiful Vicki. It was nice seeing you, Barnaby and the boys all together.
That behaviour is despicable. I have a feeling that photographing childen in some circumstances is an offence.
All political. Nothing more or less.
I understand the temptation to write a column about it. I would have ignored the buggers but I guess Vikki doesn’t have that luxury.
Children are either part of our society or they aren’t. Sure, she could have parked them in day care like all the good nomenklatura. She didn’t. Like my body, my choice, her children, her choice.
Work it out. It isn’t difficult.
Rabbi,
+1
Usually a fan of Ms Campion’s columns, but not this one. This squeaks of ‘Behold me and my offspring, for I AM A MOTHER….’ with some of the edges hammered in a bit to give it the flavour of ‘look how bad my political opponents are.’
You don’t need your boys for that Ms Campion. There’s plenty of other ammo you can use.
on private property?
Whip out a boob next time, Vikki.
That’ll shut ‘em up. 😂
“I understand the temptation to write a column about it. I would have ignored the buggers but I guess Vikki doesn’t have that luxury.”
Once upon a time I would have agreed Calli….but I think the right must stop ignoring this leftist nastiness….they need to confront it and throw it back.
Remember how Abbott was vilified during the 2013 campaign for the support he received from his three daughters? The left were unbelievably despicable and nasty.
No…the time for turning the other cheek is over.
Remember when Senator Sea Patrol brought her baby daughter into the senate for a breastfeeding session? Remember how she was told to leave the chamber and then the luvvies all rallied to Sea Patrol’s cause? What about Senator Larissa Walters?
The left are stinking hypocrites.
An right on cue, a card-carrying member of the intolerant, morally-bankrupt, intellectually-inconsistent, miseducated, anti-family left chimes in with a pathetic insult against a working mother.
You are the scum of the Earth, Rabbi Putin, and I expect your problems stem from your mother hating you for your obnoxious little character, hideous appearance and rancid odour.
Now fvck off back to inhaling your own farts.
Do you also speak to your kids that way? Would explain a lot.
Also in what bizarro-world does the Left stand for discipline and proper-parenting and the Right stand for chaotic kids-in-charge mayhem?
Off now you tabloid tart. I can’t stand Labor but I’m with them on this one, even if it’s not a principled stand. The kids need mummy’s attention, not mummy on “tha socials…”
“But scyuzzze moie! Oim a working mutha?!?!” Yeah sure Viks. Working hard today aren’t you? Working hard whinging online that other people have noticed you can’t be stuffed controlling your kids in an adult situation. Sure Barnaby isn’t chipping in to the fun-fund at all either. Lord almighty you are full of it.
I’m not usually a fan KD but she’s exposing the hypocrisy of progressives here.
This is far worse that the plibiseck style nostril flaring over ditch the witch.
And she has a point about the joy of children.
Not everyone thinks it about being stuck at home with a three month old watching bluey.
Labor hate the family and have spent decades doing their best to destroy it as good little Marxists do.
Now Vicki and Barnaby should demonstrate the depth of their commitment to their boys by making that essential public commitment and get married.
Please make it a white wedding.
The left are worried now that Barnaby is back….because he’s an effective retail politician. So what do the left do when they’re cornered and nervous…..the smears and the derision start. There’ll be more of this Vicki.
“but she’s exposing the hypocrisy of progressives here.”
Exactly.
Filming kids at a day care centre is creepy. Doing it from the breezeways above the centre where there is no CCTV is especially so.
If they had been filmed at a Catholic pre-school, the squeals from the fascist left would have been heard on Mars.
“I can’t stand Labor but I’m with them on this one, even if it’s not a principled stand.”
All the rabbis I know would disagree.
The left see the world through a political (read, power) lens. It’s not a personal or family or social lens. It’s about manipulating personal emotions and society’s structures to attain and maintain power. I suggest it’s a pathology.
Don’t let them manipulate your emotions, you be in charge. Don’t dance to the tune of their game Vicki
The photographing of the kids at the children’s centre has been reported to the Parliament House Serjeant-at-Arms.
https://www.aph.gov.au/About_Parliament/House_of_Representatives/Serjeant-at-Arms
(Just in case someone thinks that spelling is weird.)
Laylor MP Jo Ryan, a former school principal from Melbourne, then commented “And their progeny.”
The Slapper’s pick for the seat of Lalor. Say no more.
The Left see children as mere fodder to be used to justify ever more cohorts of unionised and credentialed early childhood ‘educators’…
Those little boys need to be “transitioned” immediately! Labor would be right on board with that.
Good to hear cardi.
Anyone filming a day care centre should be considered extremely suspect.
Pretty well sums it up, Cassie.
So a little boy wanting to be in a photo with his Dad is “chaotic kids-in-charge mayhem” now?
No wonder you leftards are such unhappy individuals, so lacking in objectivity and analytical ability that you must be permanently attached to the pus-filled teats of the liberal hivemind.
Yeah, rightio, then – all leftards say this when they’re trying to pretend they can think for themselves.
Purest projection – as we expect from the smooth-brains on our left.
If they had been filmed at a Catholic pre-school, the squeals from the fascist left would have been heard on Mars.
If there were actual comedians in Australia half a dozen would turn up in various priestly garb and start filming.
“Pretty well sums it up, Cassie.”
Thanks Bushkid but it was Roger above (before my first comment this morning) who accurately penned that.
The progressive left are morally bankrupt. Nothing is too sacred or taboo for them in their desire for power and to smear, deride, belittle and besmirch their opponents.
“all leftards say this when they’re trying to pretend they can think for themselves.”
Yep.
I a middle aged white male and proud of it and I thought your children looked gorgeous. Or Absolutely gorgeous. And I thought they were well behaved given the circumstances, so tell anyone complaining about them to take a jump.
You all look so happy so, and I hope that is so and continues to be so. Good luck
You see the curly-haired lad Vikki is holding here?
The LINO PM prior to ScoMao wanted him murdered before he could ever take a breath of his own.
Why?
To avoid any “issues” for said PM, who then promptly created those very issues with his moronic intrusion into free adult choices with his irrational “bonk ban” – which didn’t apply to Barnaby and Vikki and wouldn’t have done had it been in place prior to the commencement of their personal relationship.
Let that sink in.
The SFLNP have been thoroughly white-anted by the enemies of modern civilisation – to the point they pushed out a very fine PM, who was extremely popular with his voters, to install a rabid socialist because the left-wing media (BIRM) preferred that.
FMD…
Vikki is right to punch back against the intolerant, immoral, self-destructive communists of Labor – it’s something everyone who appreciates the hard work of our forebears in building this society should be doing.
Labor women aren’t “women” . . . they are “Comrades”.
Can’t disagree with anything you’ve posted here this morning, Cassie.
The vileness of these people attacking a woman and her children, purely because her partner is a political figure they fear, is beyond tolerance.
And yes, they do fear him, because he may be able to derail their beloved “climate catastrophe” bullish*t. Also because he doesn’t think the way they do, and they’re not going to be able to make him do so. So, in true leftist fashion, they attack Vikki and her children instead of Barnaby. They are craven cowards.
these people have set themselves ‘uber alles’ with their self appointed special causes.
In their own heads they have already excused themselves for whatever they say or do next.
It is for the good of the herd and in their stupid little heads, they are not the problem, theyre the solution. apparently.
It is a pernicious mode of thought that only leads in one direction.
Is that so, Cardi? Morrison told her to abort the child?
I thought I was beyond being surprised by Australian politics.
Yep, fair enough. Point taken.
“Cardimona says:
June 26, 2021 at 8:57 am”
Great comment Cardi.
As for “The LINO PM prior to ScoMao wanted him murdered before he could ever take a breath of his own.”
That LINO is a supposed “Catholic” too….but like his membership of the Liberal party, it’s all faux…just another label for him to wear unlike the real Catholic, the real Christian, a man who was smeared, maligned and backstabbed back in September 2015.
“Is that so, Cardi? Morrison told her to abort the child?”
No Calli….the former member for Wentworth.
Might mean trumble?
That’s because around 93.1% of them are hideously uglee and barren lezzo/trannee slags.
Not the sort of creatures that should be reproducing.
” They are craven cowards.”
Totally.
Nah, the Turd b a ll before ScoMao, Calli.
Hi Vikki, sorry to hear that your family is going through this intrusion. Sadly, I believe that morality and shame genes were excised from Labor and Green members once they joined their respective parties. Now it’s all about ‘whatever it takes’ and if targeting little children is what it takes to score political points, then they won’t hesitate.
I hate to say this, but you may need to employ a full time nanny – or wait until the media and Labor/Greens have become bored with your children and turned their bullying and unwanted attention onto another victim. The other thing you might try to do is to employ a talented journalist (perhaps someone from the Women’s Weekly or similar women’s magazine) to write an article about the plight of your children and how they are being misused by the opposition. You know – turn the weapons of your enemy against them.
how Christianity invented children
Sorry, sorry, sorry.
My surprise is now under control, as is my ability to read. I’ll visit Specsavers straight after I have my emergency dentist appointment today. 😃
Can we now get back to being mean about young mothers? Who actually look after their own children, even when they’re active and “naughty”.
” The other thing you might try to do is to employ a talented journalist (perhaps someone from the Women’s Weekly or similar women’s magazine) to write an article about the plight of your children and how they are being misused by the opposition. You know – turn the weapons of your enemy against them.”
Yes.
“Children are either part of our society or they aren’t.”
other people’s children may drive us mad at times, but we are all part of their upbringing, as part of a (barely) working society and civilisation, and our responses and attitudes matter. Mistreating children is sabotage of the future.
I just loved seeing the footage of the boisterous and scrumptious boys and seeing the pics of Barnaby, Vicki and the boys.
What about Penny Wong’s children (so to speak) – banned from having a father?
Cruel and disgusting.
Children are a vote in the future. They should be celebrated, and their parents.
Not long after ‘converting’ to Catholicism, Turnbull was guest of honour at the Australian Christian Lobby’s national conference in 2008. To avoid his leftist friends thinking ill of him for doing so, his speech was about how wonderful abortion is.
Needless to say, the shocked ACL never invited him back.
Vikki, I hope Barnaby is supporting the No Vaccine Passports bill.
Damn right, Cassie.
Bravo, Vikki!
It was hilarious one the Cat’s trolls turned up to hate on your beautiful little men.
Leftards are not only revolting hypocrites; they’re deeply unhappy people.
And, as Cassie says, there’ll be lots more of it.
Well, the pen is mightier than the sword and you now have a big audience, many of whom are having their eyes opened about the hypocrisy of “progressives” for the first time.
Great column!
The absolute state of modern conservatism.
I am old fashioned.
Little kids, boys or girls, can’t be expected to sit still. It’s the way it is. It’s just that solemn occasions are not for them and it takes the attention off the person who the occasion is very important to, and stressful to the parents.
“Ladies” of the Left even the mothers like Plibersek can be nasty types. It’s no surprise.
You’d have to have an emotional shell of armour around those types.
that’s a beautiful shot, Cardi.
… and Turdball is a disgrace… but we knew that.
I dare anybody from the Liberals or Nationals to write the same kind of comments about Labor or Greens kids if they are ever caught being boisterous or won’t sit still. It won’t happen, the left know it won’t happen and that is why they can write and say anything they like. They can insult, deride, vilify or do anything they like because they will always get away with it. One lot are feral the other lot are weak and nice.
They used to annoy me.. until I went through parenthood.
Then the behaviour of toddlers becomes perfectly clear and you understand that sometimes it doesn’t matter how good or bad a parent you are, they will do what they will do.
Same here.
As a father of young children, he really should be concerned where all this is being taken.
“Joanna Smythe says:
June 26, 2021 at 10:20 am”
Exactly Joanna.
Vikki, every time some leftist clown, including the media claims the Conservatives have a women problem, the message needs get out that labor have a children problem or even a family problem, as Rosie reminds in her post. Maybe next time some dimwit journo asks Barnaby that question he’ll have something else to fire back.
And as Cassie points out, the time for turning the other cheek is over.
Don’t quite know where to start here, Vikki.
I am totally sympathetic to any mother who chooses not to use child care & recognises the huge significance of a maternal presence to preschool children. I believe the outsourcing (& that what it is) of the care for one’s infants has been a time bomb & we are beginning to see this is the soaring mental health problems, lack of self assurance etc etc that we are seeing in young adults.
Although the swearing in of a parliamentarian is an appropriate place for toddlers, is another matter. It is of no significance for little ones, & will be certain to attract nasty comments. For the same reason, I think breast feeding in the Chamber is also totally inappropriate. Maybe I am showing my age, but these opportunities often seem to be used to upset those of a different mindset, rather than a necessary act.
Sorry – should read “whether the swearing in …..is an appropriate place for toddlers”!
Irrelevant to the behaviour of the Labor politicians but yes, some places little people don’t need to be.
Though they should definitely be taken to church as they eventually learn to sit still for that one hour a week.
Has this piece been dictated into a machine and typed up by someone else?
Lalor is pronounced Lawler, not Laylor.
The swearing in of a Dad into his job is a family occasion. The solemnity of an occasion is what we give it not an intrinsic quality of the occasion. Why do some of us see it as important that we imbue this occasion with “solemnity”? Because we feel it will enhance our self-esteem?
Lilley MP Anika Wells (35) is your typical elite – no understanding of the silent people she represents. No amount of fluffy community sessions will help inform her because most real voters see through her childish facade and don’t attend. And now, instead, the ALP has taught her to be arrogant enough to play political games that create more polarising grief.
Lilley has always been an interesting seat. It has changed hands many times over the last 50 years that I’ve voted in it. Of course, we had the “Finance Minister of the Year ” Wayne Swan who kept it in Labor for much too long (think pork-barreling) and he pushed Anika as his replacement (and that says all you need to know about her). She got in marginally but the demographic is moving it further away from vote-for-a-living folks.
Train wreck coming … Do I hear: “I wish to thank the people of Lilley for giving me the opportunity to serve them” ?
As others above have mentioned, though perhaps not in the same ‘word-salad’ language, Labor are practiced illusionists. With the visible (public) hand, they use movement and audio-visual stimulation (a shiny trinket, a weeping ‘victim’) to detract the audience’s attention from the sleight being performed by their less-visible hand. The audience knows they are being deceived somehow, yet they are content with that. Why? What does the audience get from either performance (the stage illusionist, and the Labor illusionists)?
How might one unravel the thread that connects the audience with their deceiver? I don’t have the answer, but I do believe that a lone heckler from the crowd will not achieve anything significant. The performers have had far too much experience, and are more confident than their audience.
Leaving aside whether the Nationals have anything to offer, I draw the line at stalking-by-proxy.
Locals call it laylor
Is it Gerry?
Perhaps.
The children here are too little to either understand the significance or have any futurr recollections of attendance.
I very much doubt back on the day toddlers attended.
It’s a red herring though.
“Rosie says:
June 26, 2021 at 8:45 am
Good to hear cardi.
Anyone filming a day care centre should be considered extremely suspect.”
Yes, how about they get locked up in Long Bay prison and spend some time in the open yard with the paedo haters?
I came here to say this and well said Tom. The reason why my disgust of the left has only increased over the years is their craven hypocrisy and projection of their deep unhappiness on everyone else.
I was in our local newsagent recently and a copy of The Monthly was sitting in the magazine rack. Every single headline shouted about some societal ill or another. Not a single positive word anywhere to be found. This is what gets on my goat. They see the world through the lens of everyone (certain demographics in particular) being evil, hateful and probably having more fun than lefties. This infuriates them. The Mencken quote “Puritanism: The haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy.” applies so accurately to these people.
And well said Vikki. As a parent of twin toddlers some years ago I sympathise with trying to keep them under control. You’ve also called out those miserable arseholes opposite quite correctly.
I’m not a particular fan of Barnaby I’ll freely admit, but his direct and plain manner scares the shit out of the ALP and Greens, because he’s actually an excellent retail politician. I’m expecting the Nats vote to go up at the next election as a result of it.
Doubtful claim there.
Peter Lalor was a well known figure in Victorian history.
His surname is always pronounced Lawler.
In any case, Vikki ain’t a local.
Which is why Biden wants to be there
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4OYPiV1GsY
I am though, Mr Case allegedly from Queensland.
Who cares if the article was dictated and typed up by an non Victoria.
You might want to review your knowledge of Lalor demographics.
Vikki, you should encourage Sebastian and Thomas to run riot more often. That they managed to get leftists frothing at the mouth is a sign of complete success. Please keep up the good work, oh – and give Barnaby our very best!
“mh says:
June 26, 2021 at 11:15 am
The swearing in of a Dad into his job is a family occasion.
Which is why Biden wants to be there”
Watching the Mother and her polite yet obvious discomfort here is the best part. They all know.
Well said, Vicky! Crass, craven and classless sums up the ALP and its quisling shrews and scolds in Their ABC.
Vikki could always have put them in reins. Still for sale here and there.
Imagine the frothing! Worth doing just to watch the meltdown.
Labor women have tried all sorts of shenanigans on in Federal Parliament and the Liberals have never taken the bait.
However, letting toddlers play up in Public is frowned upon by most people.
The reason?
The kids aren’t going to be able to go on the RanTan forever, so at what point are the parents going to exercise control in the kids own best interests?
Can I suggest next time keep the little chaps occupied with some crayons and a new colouring book ‘Dark Emu’. That should explode a few leftie minds. I will let the parents decide what colour crayons to provide.