According to critical race theory white privilege is the root of all evil, an original sin which cannot be erased nor forgiven. Those who are white can only offer penance by loudly proclaiming their guilt and accepting their privilege.
Yet privilege exists in so many dimensions that it is absurd to focus on one, skin colour, when those in other dimensions are so much greater.
- Are you good looking? You’re privileged.
- Were you born into a cohesive family who are educated and keen for their children to be educated? You’re privileged.
- Are your parents rich? You’re privileged.
- Are you intelligent? You’re privileged.
- Were you born in a first world country? You’re privileged.
- Does you DNA lead you to a long and healthy life? You’re privileged.
- Are you free for addictions? You’re privileged.
- Are you able to defer gratification? You’re privileged.
- Are you able to migrate to a wealthy country? You’re privileged.
- Did you strike it lucky in a gamble, were you in the right place at the right time? You’re privileged.
- Did someone help you to rise above your peers? You’re privileged.
- Are you connected to the government in power through a corrupt bargain? You’re privileged.
These and other dimensions document possible privilege. Most of this is life and governments should resist the urge to act.
It’s interesting that an employer can discriminate against a person who is ugly, but not against protected aspects such as race, gender identity and disability as David Brooks has written.
Anyhow, if you’re a poor white man and a wealthy and attractive woman of colour (as is the vogue among the woke) accuses you of having white privilege perhaps offer a mirror so she can examine privilege.
Ugly people shouldn’t complain about lack of opportunities. There’s always politics and the Public Service.
‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ host takes aim at Gen. Mark Milley’s comments on critical race theory in the military.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NB6LPIYlteo
This is not an issue where reason, logic or polite debate will have any influence on producing a mutually beneficial outcome. It is not a question where an answer is being genuinely sought. It is an inarguable statement.
One of its purposes is as a distraction-squirrel: While we spend time and energy calmly presenting a rebuttal, or offering compromises to encourage the statement-maker to retract (‘The fact that I’m willing to admit this and that, and give you that and this, proves I have compassionate intentions and could not possibly be as bad as you have mistakenly been lead to believe’), they use this lack of attention to prepare and launch the next variation of an unanswerable statement.
Because we are kept on our toes reacting, we have little time to step back and evaluate the return on our investment. Our opponents repeat practically the same steps, as do we. However, our opponents, because they possess the initiative, are able to make small (almost immeasurable) gains at every step, which we barely notice.
One person carrying a bucket of dirt is nothing to be worried about. Eventually we’ll realise, far too late, that the mountain has been moved; one bucket at a time.
Privilege is as privilege does I suppose. Are not the BLM leaders privileged?
Perhaps, like Breaker Morant, we should just apply rule 303…
Cuckoo……Ugly people shouldn’t complain about lack of opportunities. There’s always politics and the Public Service……….
Or Victoria Secret.
“Privilege” is slimy agitprop.
In the 21st century anyone can get an education, imbibe some Western values and thereby get what the woke mendicants call privilege.
Otherwise they have to live with bad parenting, failed cultural values and distain for education yet with a desire to be awarded lives that don’t reflect what they are. The market doesn’t work like that, mateys.
The best they can hope for is to bring up kids utterly unlike themselves.
Don’t play word games with the evil left. You’ll never win.
Winning a gamble is luck, not privilege.
The only answer to an evil person accusing you of being guilty of privilege is “SO WHAT? NOW FUCK OFF, FUCK RIGHT OFF. Get your evil green eyes off of whats mine and mind your own business.
Ugly people shouldn’t complain …
… Or Victoria Secret
The company itself has been revamped lately as well, as Victoria’s Secret has a fresh-faced executive team and is building a board of directors that will be almost entirely occupied by women.
If life is a race, then there are winners and losers, but the losers don’t get any faster by killing the winners.
I am a proud Norseman. Tribal name Erik Bloodaxe. We earned our ‘privilege’ by slaughtering anyone who stood against us. Any problems with that BIPOCs??
Zyvonoclast says at 3:12 pm:
Too funny – that’ll be the end of it then. 😁 Its competitors can sit back and wait a couple of years before the cat fights ramp up and spill out into the street for all to enjoy. It is inevitable.
Ya just gotta laugh really.
The single and greatest white privilege of all.
That tiny island Nation of the Coast of France, the one that was the longest lasting of the greatest World powers in its time.
The Sun never set on England, as it settled the World with its greatest asset, The Royal Navy, thanks to the technology developed by the best ship builders in the World, and the technical advancements that followed from that, you know, like Longitude, and the perfection of time stemming from that, via The Harrison Clock.
Those former Colonies have all gone back to their ‘roots’ now, all of them their own Country.
The U.S. went to war to rid itself of English rule, and they won.
160 years or so later, the U.S. then became the largest World power, and so, every other Country on the Planet bowed to the U.S. and if they wanted to deal with the U.S. then they had to speak the language, now the World’s leading language.
The rest of the World knows that if it wants interaction with that now World power, then it has to speak that language, in virtually every single Country.
When you ask any American, ANY American, no matter their original origin that they claim what is that language they speak, it’s …..
ENGLISH.
They even identify themselves every time they write it down as language spoken.
It’s the same everywhere.
They may be a nobody World power now, as so many references to that Heritage have been divested in a way to somehow rid themselves of any vestige back to that tiny Nation, but back in England, they must be laughing with irony at their lasting legacy to the World, their language, always quoted as English.
Is that the greatest privilege of all?
Cancel Culture that. Go on, I dare you.
Tony.
I consider myself privileged by what I understood it to mean, yet I scored 5/10 on that assessment. Yay for me, I’m only half-privileged.
I have a conundrum. This white Scots lad, (descended from privileged farm workers and a grandfather wounded twice in a privileged way in WW1) has never found WOC or Asian Women particularly attractive. How soon will it be that I am castigated for this cultural thought crime? When will the mob come for me?
Oops, 6/12.
“Are you connected to the government in power through a corrupt bargain? You’re privileged.”
Is that question supposed to be ironic? That really is the crux of the biscuit.
“The only answer to an evil person accusing you of being guilty of [white] privilege…”
… is to call them what they are: racists. After all, they are judging you on the colour of your skin, rather than the content of your character.
MLK would be spinning in his grave to hear these morons say such things.
That man, and many others, put their life and livelyhoods on the line to right a great wrong. Thankfully, they won. We owe such people a great debt, and acting against the principles they fought for – like equality – is doing them a great dishonour.
“systemic racism” my hairy arse! Show me a law that provides a white person an advantage; show me the rule or regulation that provides a white person an advantage; and most off all, show me the social advantage to being a white racist – you know there isn’t one, you know it is to anyone’s social disadvantage to be even be called a racist, that is why you use the term to try and shut down any debate.
I judge each individual by their own actions. Anyone who suggests that race is somehow the determinate of that is a fool and/or a racist, and not worthy of any response other than to point out their own hypocrisy and to be told that it is better to be silent and thought a fool, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.
“White privilege” is a misnomer. “Majority privilege” is more accurate.
If a particular group of people make up the majority of a particular society then that society is probably going to be set up in a way that generally suits that group of people.
In African countries, things are generally set up to suit the preferences and values of African people. If you go into a supermarket in Lagos you won’t find Vegemite – you’ll find the type of foodstuffs that African people like to eat.
In Asian countries, things are generally set up to suit the preferences and values of Asian people. If you turn on the TV in Beijing the newsreaders won’t be white dudes, they’ll be Chinese people.
In countries where most people are white, things are generally set up to suit the preferences and values of white people. And if most of the people in a country are white then it’s not surprising that many, if not most of the people in positions of authority or public esteem in that country will be white.
If you are part of a minority group in a particular country it should not be surprising that things are not generally set up to suit your preferences and values. If that is a big problem for you the only reasonable option you have is to move to another country where your preferences and values are shared by the majority.
Yes were the likes of Tucker Carlson and other outspoken critics of “critical race theory” (whatever the hell that is?) adults in the 60’s I can certainly see them marching right alongside MLK and John Lewis across the Edmund Pettus bridge.
I’m sure they all would have been the best of mates.