According to critical race theory white privilege is the root of all evil, an original sin which cannot be erased nor forgiven. Those who are white can only offer penance by loudly proclaiming their guilt and accepting their privilege.

Yet privilege exists in so many dimensions that it is absurd to focus on one, skin colour, when those in other dimensions are so much greater.

Are you good looking? You’re privileged.

Were you born into a cohesive family who are educated and keen for their children to be educated? You’re privileged.

Are your parents rich? You’re privileged.

Are you intelligent? You’re privileged.

Were you born in a first world country? You’re privileged.

Does you DNA lead you to a long and healthy life? You’re privileged.

Are you free for addictions? You’re privileged.

Are you able to defer gratification? You’re privileged.

Are you able to migrate to a wealthy country? You’re privileged.

Did you strike it lucky in a gamble, were you in the right place at the right time? You’re privileged.

Did someone help you to rise above your peers? You’re privileged.

Are you connected to the government in power through a corrupt bargain? You’re privileged.

These and other dimensions document possible privilege. Most of this is life and governments should resist the urge to act.

It’s interesting that an employer can discriminate against a person who is ugly, but not against protected aspects such as race, gender identity and disability as David Brooks has written.

Anyhow, if you’re a poor white man and a wealthy and attractive woman of colour (as is the vogue among the woke) accuses you of having white privilege perhaps offer a mirror so she can examine privilege.