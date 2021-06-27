As Delta toll soars to 0.0, heroic assholes step forward to help

Liberty Quote
A generation which ignores history has no past — and no future.— Robert Heinlein
The dobbers will probably be the first group recipients of Australian of the Year.
Don’t pay the fine. Go to court. If I’m on the jury you’re innocent.
Is there a greater dickhead or wanker than a dobber?
Welcome to East Germany.
Apropos my NZ source today, the situation in NSW is an unfolding catastrophe according to the MSM there!
A bit like East Germany under the Communists
Loyal New South Welsh Comrades, you are directed by our Dear Leaders to stand for our Glorious Televisual National Anthem.
Stripsearch
(Faith No More, 1997)
Australia has collectively gone mad.
There is no sane, logical path from where we are now to anywhere remotely close to where we need to be to function as an economically viable nation in coming years.
In the past week, we have had the ridiculous spectacle of a fully (Pfizer) vaccinated and repeatedly tested for the virus PM, being locked up in the Lodge after an overseas trip. If, as we are incessantly told, vaccination and testing is “our way out of this”, then what is the public health risk here and what does it say for how we manage things in a future where we will never have 100% vaccination…..?
Shy Ted: Sorry, but those accused of Covid violations don’t get the benefit of a jury.
Dobbers learned a few lessons from this lot.
“Apropos my NZ source today…”
Australia hardly knows NZ exists, Kiwis resent that and carry weighty chips on shoulders partially because they are run by the Maori special people while Australia rejects Aboriginals for such a role. Not helped by my oft assertion that the most valuable thing about NZ citizenship is visa free entry to Australia.
Fine track Dot.
The one I especially love is Foo Fighters: The Pretender.
Absolutely nails the situation we’re in, both lyrics and video. And the very best bit is the Foo Fighters themselves are climate change junkies and require you to be vaxxed to attend their concerts. They’re exactly what they sing against.
I like their songs, but I like Cold Play’s stuff too. They’re green as grass. Moral to the story: don’t let your planet be run by rock bands.
Previously I would have thought this sort of shit was due to all the injuns and mainlanders we’ve stupidly imported over the last two decades – but no.
Karens.
The way this thing is being reported, if the toll goes from 0.0 to 1.0, it will be a “GRIM MILESTONE” with exclamation points.
We can’t be friends.
they do get to go to court, though.
I hope everyone who gets fined for some covid violation takes it to court and clogs up the system.
The system that is punishing the everyman.
I feel for our Vietnamese Australians who have seen it all before under Pol Pot and thought they had come somewhere safe. My guess is this was an orchestrated propaganda incident intended to frighten everyone into submission early in the lockdown. Same MO as in Victoria and straight out of Munchenberg’s handbook
The way this thing is being reported, if the toll goes from 0.0 to 1.0, it will be a “GRIM MILESTONE” with exclamation points.
Last year in Melbourne on the Channel 9 news, a rise in Covid cases of three one day was solemnly reported as “skyrocketed’!
Serious hyperbole.
That monstrous indivegetable is still here 🥺
covid is a beat up, except if you are in the group that is vunerable. the aged,the group with pre existing conditions etc. That said it is the governments responsibility to explain the risks etc and it is the individuals responsibility to make decisions that affect their health, after all it is their health. If people are in care then it is up to the care provider to make sure they have processes in place to take care of the persons in their care. For me if I was in a care facility, then covid would be a godsend perhaps.
As for the vaxine, the government and so called health professionals, they can stick all their experimental crap where the sun don’t shine. Having the vaxine doesnt stop you getting covid. I thought a vaxine was supposed to stop you getting the desease. But more excuses about it will make covid less deadly. A friend of mine today had a leg removed after having the vaxine. Blood clots…….. Some how caused by a pre existing heart condition Bull Dust. I have heard of many oldies falling off the planet soon after having the vaxine. Always some other excuse but never vaxine related hummm….. I wonder what the real level of consequences is from taking the vaxine.
So to all the dobbers. Grow a brain. When you have follow the money and you will find out you have been conned .
This delta spreading event might be our way out of this sham.
My little pony!!
Little wonder police are so up for enforcing over the top covid rules.
They’ve all got co-morbidities.
Like munty’s with guns.
This delta spreading event might be our way out of this sham.
If I catch it I’m visiting every shopping centre followed by Parliament House. Especially Parliament House.
Convince you otherwise Dot: I just read that Coldplay were inspired by Kate Bush for Speed of Sound. Shows their brains may be tofu but their hearts are golden.
Why “dob” with quotes?
It’s not an allegation, or an approximation.
It is not “dobbing”, it is dobbing. If it’s uncomfortable to remove the ” – ” safety barriers, it’s because dobbing is bang-up un-Australian, and shameful at that.
Nickelback like the same bands I do, except for Nickelback.
Probably a sign from the heavens for me to leave my guitar in my study and my touring experience as a part time roadie for mates in black metal, along for the adventure and beers.
Mr Bob Dobalina, you really make me sick.
Mr Dobalina, Mr Bob Dobalina.
What is it that governments all over the world are trying to do?
At the beginning, we were told it was to “flatten the curve” – well, that’s in the past.
So what is the strategy now? Are these government people hoping to “defeat the virus“?
If that is their strategy, they should be able to tell us something along the lines of”
When x% of the population are fully vaccinated, and there are y% of “breakthrough cases” (ie fully vaccinated people who get it anyway) – then we will declare the virus defeated.
Is that likely – ‘cos if not, we are just stumbling along in the dark, with politicians, bureaucrats and medics making it up as they go along.
It’ll get really desperate before it collapses.
Zagzigger – I have been questioning the same thing since this whole farce started.
We’re stumbling in a dark room with no doors out.
Is that a pic of Montys Dad?
ShyTed, you can’t get a jury in Australia unless the penalty is over 2 years in prison.
You have to bend over and take what the magistrate dishes out. You can appeal to a panel of 3 judges, but if you lose you will have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars, and if you win the government will not necessarily pay any of your legal fees since they would have given you a ‘free’ one.
Be nervous if you live in the inner west… probably more likely to work in Melbourne than most Sydney suburbs
Here comes the Stasi…
More useless idiots…
It’s interesting though to note that the Delta variant is shown to be much more deadly for the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated.
Thin edge of the wedge… Extrapolate into the growth of an organisation we have confronted in the past… Particularly from the Danube in Central Europe.
You can lead the police down the garden path.
From what I have read the Delta variant is more virulent (spreads quicker) but is not more deadly than the original Covid 19. Indeed, the Delta version seems innocuous in comparison when you look at ICU admissions and death rates. As for being more deadly for people who have had the vaccine, I have not read one medical article or seen any statistics that support this claim to date. I am happy to be informed otherwise.
“There is no sane, logical path from where we are now to anywhere remotely close to where we need to be to function as an economically viable nation in coming years.”
I can see one – but they won’t do it.
The Plan: Once there are sufficient doses of Vax in Oz for everyone here (say, 1 August, 2021), then 3 months from this date, all lockdowns will cease, borders will open etc etc – we go back to normal.
If you want the vax, you have 3 months to get it sorted.
If you don’t want it – do nothing.
But come Nov 1 2021, we are open with no restrictions, internal or external, and no exceptions no matter what happens, COVID-wise.
Nothing like a deadline to sharpen the response.