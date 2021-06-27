Deadlier Deltas

Posted on June 27, 2021 by currencylad

32 Responses to Deadlier Deltas

  1. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 27, 2021 at 1:42 pm

    Deadlier than alphas, betas and gammas?
    That’s cool, seeing that Delta seems fairly undeadly to me.
    Should be safe to build a nuclear power plant here then.

  2. Joanna Smythe says:
    June 27, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    Meanwhile, here in WA it hasn’t taken Mad Mark long to jump on the bandwagon.

  3. Whalehunt Fun says:
    June 27, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    Not understanding. Why? Has someone be poisoned by a Delta Cream? Has Delta airlines crashed? ??

  4. Whalehunt Fun says:
    June 27, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    Oh, now I get it. You are referring to the Indian variant as “delta” because woke filth whine about ry sis im. Fair enough. Get it now. BTW what do the woke filth call the Black Plague? African-American Plague? Whiners of Colour Plague?

  5. Joanna Smythe says:
    June 27, 2021 at 1:49 pm

    Word on the grapevine is the next ‘deadly’ variant, that will be even more deadly than Delta, is the Nepal variant.

  6. Rex Anger says:
    June 27, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    Carrying a khukri does carry a certain connotation…

  7. Pedro the Loafer says:
    June 27, 2021 at 1:53 pm

    Must be Deadly. Perth/Peel back in lockdown for three days.

    Sneakers just banned footy attendance, masks on, no dancing or writing nasty letters to the newspapers.

    (I may have invented the last one)

    This shit is getting real old, real quick.

  8. Annie says:
    June 27, 2021 at 1:54 pm

    Just learn the Greek alphabet, then you can keep up with all the Wuflu-derived colds we are due to have inflicted on us as an excuse to panic. The trouble is, there are probably thousands by now!

  9. grumpy says:
    June 27, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    Went to an event in my town in regional NSW with hundreds of people wandering around outside. Then suddenly at 6pm the scary COVID monster came out and everyone put their masks on.
    “May you live in interesting times” is meant to be a curse not a way of life.

  10. RobertS says:
    June 27, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    Any guesses for when we get to Omega?

  11. Primer says:
    June 27, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    If this trivial death rate virus for fabulists is a pandemic crisis, what words do they use to describe the Black Death 1346 or the Spanish Flu 1918?

  13. Delta says:
    June 27, 2021 at 2:44 pm

    I have to add something to this thread:

    New Video Explains The Deep State’s LONG Range Plan To Destroy America

    and How Does It End?

    Don’t forget to throw in industrial scale election corruption, a fake p(l)andemic, (depopulation?) vaccines that in all probability will turn out lethal for 10% or more of the recipients about 1 – 2 years down the road if not immobilised or exterminated within the first few days, followed by a massive economic collapse and we have a recipe for a complete collapse of western society.

    Whether we reach the level of civil disobedience required to overthrow the monster remains to be seen – but something needs to burst or happen.

  14. Tom says:
    June 27, 2021 at 2:58 pm

    This shit is getting real old, real quick.

    It’s amazing that our hive mind ruling class thought they could bloodlessly remove everything we fought the two world wars for by cancelling our civil rights, one by one, in the great 2020-2021 counter-revolution.

    I think they’re right – so far. We’re a nation of lotus-eaters.

    I don’t think shit will begin to get real until the cheap white goods we’re importing from China by the boatload starts getting more expensive and dots start to be joined in the outer suburbs.

  15. John A says:
    June 27, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    Could the nomenclature have been adapted from Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World?

  16. Pedro the Loafer says:
    June 27, 2021 at 3:18 pm

    It must be really really serious in WA. “Your safety is our highest priority” mantra faithfully echoed by the compliant and obedient media is a joke.

    Try and find out what is going on re travel restrictions, etc and go the ever efficient State Government Health website. It has crashed and burned.

  17. duncanm says:
    June 27, 2021 at 3:24 pm

    For those that haven’t seen the UK Investigation of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern: technical briefings

    Case Fatality Rates (Table 2)

    α (70% of cases) = 1.9%
    δ (28% of cases) = 0.1 – 0.3%

  18. Boambee John says:
    June 27, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    Don’t tell munty, while he is cowering in his basement and simultaneously gloating about the NSW lockdown, he is not babbling on about the wondrousness of Creepy Joe Hiden.

    Small mercies!

  19. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    June 27, 2021 at 3:46 pm

    What will come after we get the OmegaStrain
    What is this Ivermectin , I keep hearing nothing about ? The success in some Indian states doesnt get a mention in the fake media , too busy covering the whispering paedos dementiab up . They will never make him look normal , he never was normal , ,his perversions covered up because he was a senator from a two bit “state” , wonder how much hush money the DNChas given in payouts to save his miserable ass ?

  20. Terry Pedersen says:
    June 27, 2021 at 3:58 pm

    Alas, poor Delta A. Left on the cutting room floor.

  21. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 27, 2021 at 3:59 pm

    What will come after we get the OmegaStrain

    Charlton Heston.

    The Omega Man (stylized as The Ωmega Man) is a 1971 American post-apocalyptic action film[3] directed by Boris Sagal and starring Charlton Heston as a survivor of a global pandemic.

  22. mem says:
    June 27, 2021 at 4:04 pm

    Some perspectives:
    Annual mortality rate from tree failure in Australia = 1 in 5 million
    Historically, dying from a shark bite is not common. In over a century of records, the shark attack mortality rate in Australia is 0.9 – less than one person per year.
    Suicide rate in Australia was 12.9 per 100 thousand in 2019
    Road accident mortality in Australia 10.4 per 100 thousand in 2019
    Covid vaccine deaths as reported by the TGA to date in 2021 =210 in Australia
    No of deaths due to Covid virus in 2021 = 1 in Australia

  23. mh says:
    June 27, 2021 at 5:09 pm

    Monty will have the delta blues if people don’t start dying.

  24. Viva says:
    June 27, 2021 at 5:33 pm

    Delta Schmelta. Meh.

    Delta PLUS is now coming your way according to news reports

  25. Squirrel says:
    June 27, 2021 at 5:34 pm

    Now that we’ve got to the Delta strain, we need to prepare for a Cabinet meltdown when we get to the Tina Arena strain.

  26. mem says:
    June 27, 2021 at 5:47 pm

    Oh [email protected]#k! Doesn’t Dan come back to Diktator chair in Viktoriastan tomorrow? I’m depressed already.

  27. Snotball says:
    June 27, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    I’d eat two out of the four!

  28. Figures says:
    June 27, 2021 at 5:56 pm

    Unfortunately, as horrendous as the vaccines are, given the current shithead/non-shithead distribution these vaccines probably won’t kill enough shitheads to allow the non-shitheads to outvote them.

    In short, we are completely f*cked.

  29. TBH says:
    June 27, 2021 at 6:33 pm

    Case Fatality Rates (Table 2)

    α (70% of cases) = 1.9%
    δ (28% of cases) = 0.1 – 0.3%

    I’ve read the data out of the UK and my interpretation is that it indicates that this Delta strain may be more infectious, but less deadly. That’s pretty much how most viruses go I’m led to believe. They get more prevalent but less dangerous as time goes on.

    Matt Ridley has done a lot of good work in this area, such as:
    https://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/covid-and-the-russian-pandemic

  30. bruce says:
    June 27, 2021 at 6:45 pm

    How long before the next panic is the vax variant?

  31. ozman says:
    June 27, 2021 at 6:50 pm

    The delta variant is just like non existent strain–made up of fear.

  32. Fair Shake says:
    June 27, 2021 at 7:03 pm

    Just at watched some MSM ads for the their news. They are seriously getting off on this. They love a good lockdown, long and hard.

