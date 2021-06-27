Liberty Quote
It is fatal to enter any war without the will to win it.— Douglas MacArthur
-
Recent Comments
- Fair Shake on Deadlier Deltas
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- kaysee on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- custard on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- custard on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- Patrick Kelly on Hacks and work-arounds
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- Armadillo on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- custard on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- candy on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- Wallace on As Delta toll soars to 0.0, heroic assholes step forward to help
- caveman on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- P on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- Judge Dredd on As Delta toll soars to 0.0, heroic assholes step forward to help
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- ozman on Deadlier Deltas
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- Buccaneer on As Delta toll soars to 0.0, heroic assholes step forward to help
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- Dot on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- Ed Case on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- egg_ on Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- bruce on Deadlier Deltas
-
Recent Posts
- PDT speech from Ohio today
- As Delta toll soars to 0.0, heroic assholes step forward to help
- Hacks and work-arounds
- Deadlier Deltas
- Decarbonization: Chemotherapy for the planet
- The future of coal – parallel universes
- Follow The Leader
- Covid and the forces of spontaneous disorder
- White privilege
- Vikki Campion guest post. I’m so sorry my little boys just don’t sit still
- Open Forum: June 26, 2021
- David Bidstrup guest post. We are not safe until everyone is unsafe.
- Music Maestro: June 25, 2021
- Renewable energy: high cost and political instability
- Vaccine passports a No Go Area
- A shameless nation must fall
- Bee-Clowned
- Andrews own goal! +Surprising US stand on Chinese panels
- A mainstream newspaper has hinted at the truth about Covid vaccines!
- Having or stealing classified material is a bad thing again?
- Just ring 36 24 36 VAD… I lead a life of crime
- My review of Jordan Peterson’s latest book
- Trump Won
- Juneteenth shooting in Oakland leaves one dead, seven injured
- Do you really have to ask?
- The Love-Child of Jack McEwen and Matt Kean
- Beijing accuses us of supremacism. I’m comfortable with that.
- A virus so bad, hardly anyone knows they have it
- “This therapy … is reasonably suspected of having killed thousands of people and created serious injury in tens of thousands”
- Free South Bank apartments for the Blood-Clot 60!
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Elad Blog
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Deadlier than alphas, betas and gammas?
That’s cool, seeing that Delta seems fairly undeadly to me.
Should be safe to build a nuclear power plant here then.
Meanwhile, here in WA it hasn’t taken Mad Mark long to jump on the bandwagon.
Not understanding. Why? Has someone be poisoned by a Delta Cream? Has Delta airlines crashed? ??
Oh, now I get it. You are referring to the Indian variant as “delta” because woke filth whine about ry sis im. Fair enough. Get it now. BTW what do the woke filth call the Black Plague? African-American Plague? Whiners of Colour Plague?
Word on the grapevine is the next ‘deadly’ variant, that will be even more deadly than Delta, is the Nepal variant.
Word on the grapevine is the next ‘deadly’ variant, that will be even more deadly than Delta, is the Nepal variant.
Carrying a khukri does carry a certain connotation…
Must be Deadly. Perth/Peel back in lockdown for three days.
Sneakers just banned footy attendance, masks on, no dancing or writing nasty letters to the newspapers.
(I may have invented the last one)
This shit is getting real old, real quick.
Just learn the Greek alphabet, then you can keep up with all the Wuflu-derived colds we are due to have inflicted on us as an excuse to panic. The trouble is, there are probably thousands by now!
Went to an event in my town in regional NSW with hundreds of people wandering around outside. Then suddenly at 6pm the scary COVID monster came out and everyone put their masks on.
“May you live in interesting times” is meant to be a curse not a way of life.
Any guesses for when we get to Omega?
If this trivial death rate virus for fabulists is a pandemic crisis, what words do they use to describe the Black Death 1346 or the Spanish Flu 1918?
delta dawn
I have to add something to this thread:
New Video Explains The Deep State’s LONG Range Plan To Destroy America
and How Does It End?
Don’t forget to throw in industrial scale election corruption, a fake p(l)andemic, (depopulation?) vaccines that in all probability will turn out lethal for 10% or more of the recipients about 1 – 2 years down the road if not immobilised or exterminated within the first few days, followed by a massive economic collapse and we have a recipe for a complete collapse of western society.
Whether we reach the level of civil disobedience required to overthrow the monster remains to be seen – but something needs to burst or happen.
It’s amazing that our hive mind ruling class thought they could bloodlessly remove everything we fought the two world wars for by cancelling our civil rights, one by one, in the great 2020-2021 counter-revolution.
I think they’re right – so far. We’re a nation of lotus-eaters.
I don’t think shit will begin to get real until the cheap white goods we’re importing from China by the boatload starts getting more expensive and dots start to be joined in the outer suburbs.
Could the nomenclature have been adapted from Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World?
It must be really really serious in WA. “Your safety is our highest priority” mantra faithfully echoed by the compliant and obedient media is a joke.
Try and find out what is going on re travel restrictions, etc and go the ever efficient State Government Health website. It has crashed and burned.
For those that haven’t seen the UK Investigation of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern: technical briefings
Case Fatality Rates (Table 2)
duncanm says:
June 27, 2021 at 3:24 pm
For those that haven’t seen the UK Investigation of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern: technical briefings
Case Fatality Rates (Table 2)
α (70% of cases) = 1.9%
δ (28% of cases) = 0.1 – 0.3%
Don’t tell munty, while he is cowering in his basement and simultaneously gloating about the NSW lockdown, he is not babbling on about the wondrousness of Creepy Joe Hiden.
Small mercies!
What will come after we get the OmegaStrain
What is this Ivermectin , I keep hearing nothing about ? The success in some Indian states doesnt get a mention in the fake media , too busy covering the whispering paedos dementiab up . They will never make him look normal , he never was normal , ,his perversions covered up because he was a senator from a two bit “state” , wonder how much hush money the DNChas given in payouts to save his miserable ass ?
Alas, poor Delta A. Left on the cutting room floor.
Charlton Heston.
Some perspectives:
Annual mortality rate from tree failure in Australia = 1 in 5 million
Historically, dying from a shark bite is not common. In over a century of records, the shark attack mortality rate in Australia is 0.9 – less than one person per year.
Suicide rate in Australia was 12.9 per 100 thousand in 2019
Road accident mortality in Australia 10.4 per 100 thousand in 2019
Covid vaccine deaths as reported by the TGA to date in 2021 =210 in Australia
No of deaths due to Covid virus in 2021 = 1 in Australia
Monty will have the delta blues if people don’t start dying.
Delta Schmelta. Meh.
Delta PLUS is now coming your way according to news reports
Now that we’ve got to the Delta strain, we need to prepare for a Cabinet meltdown when we get to the Tina Arena strain.
Oh [email protected]#k! Doesn’t Dan come back to Diktator chair in Viktoriastan tomorrow? I’m depressed already.
I’d eat two out of the four!
Unfortunately, as horrendous as the vaccines are, given the current shithead/non-shithead distribution these vaccines probably won’t kill enough shitheads to allow the non-shitheads to outvote them.
In short, we are completely f*cked.
I’ve read the data out of the UK and my interpretation is that it indicates that this Delta strain may be more infectious, but less deadly. That’s pretty much how most viruses go I’m led to believe. They get more prevalent but less dangerous as time goes on.
Matt Ridley has done a lot of good work in this area, such as:
https://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/covid-and-the-russian-pandemic
How long before the next panic is the vax variant?
The delta variant is just like non existent strain–made up of fear.
Just at watched some MSM ads for the their news. They are seriously getting off on this. They love a good lockdown, long and hard.