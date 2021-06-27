Decarbonization: Chemotherapy for the planet

Research reveals that the decarbonization process, the “war on carbon”, or if you like “the war on plant food”, is inflicting a great deal of damage on the planet. This is like chemotherapy that is used in the hope of saving the life of the patient at the cost of side-effects that are often very damaging and disturbing.

The planet will survive the damaging effects of the wind and solar power industries and all the other initiatives like electric cars but it will take one hell of a beating before we are done.