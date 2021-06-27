Hacks and work-arounds

Kaysee emails to say that some people are struggling to read comments etc. and that we should have a dedicated thread for people to post their hacks and solutions to this problem.
To paraphrase the Sydney coach from a few years ago: Here it is.
Well done, Sinclair Davidson!
Sinc, maybe put this in the OMG! Drop Down. It seems the logical place to look if comments haven’t appeared.
Others will probably have a more techie solution, but this worked for me.
Thanks, Sinc.
Brave browser on my phone struggles, only ever a couple of comments come up.
Maybe of interest that Facebook could be gearing up to accuse the US Military of historic war crimes in WW2. What better way of destroying the US Military than to force the current Woke Generals and Admirals to disown their greatest traditions. Can only quote two personal examples to date. A page on WW2 Aircraft I access on Facebook was recently deleted for no reason I could see. Also I posted a picture on a web page for fans of the B-17 Flying Fortress Bomber, of the King George and the Queen congratulating a US Bomber crew on the successful completion of their tour of duty. It was deleted because Facebook said –
“We don’t allow symbols, praise or support of dangerous individuals or organisations on Facebook.
We define dangerous as things such as:
• • Terrorist activity
• • Organised hate or violence
• • Mass or serial murder
• • Human trafficking
• • Criminal or harmful activity”
Presumably they are accusing the US Air Force of terror bombing raids on German Civilians and praised by King George. Many revisionist historians have long claimed the Atom Bombs, only used on Asians, were unnecessary. In light of the claims for reparations for slaves and compensation already paid to US Japanese civilians – the answer might be Hillary Clinton’s words – what possible difference could it not make.
Worth watching.
In short:
1. When first accessing the Cat click “permalink” near the top of a thread. That shows all current comments.
2. For the Open Thread you need to post a comment with your name, email AND the check box checked. Afterwards clicking “Older Comments” works (maybe not for all browsers and devices, but most it seems).
3. It appears to be a WordPress software issue as I get it at other sites too.
Don’t blame Sinc.
Always blame Sinc.
Don’t be tight and buy a faster ISP plan.
Or, close the 5 million apps you have running in the background hogging system resources.
Or, reboot your device.
You’re welcome.
Open Forum comments only work on my phone, which my aged eyes struggle to read. My tablet only seems to ever have 4 to 6 comments. Would love help to have a proper page again.
Click on older comments- if you only get a few messages change the /#comments in the url to /?k or any letter like this:
https://catallaxyfiles.com/2021/06/26/open-forum-june-26-2021/comment-page-5/#comments
Change it to :
https://catallaxyfiles.com/2021/06/26/open-forum-june-26-2021/comment-page-5/?k
you will see all comments
As a few people have been commenting, there is certainly a problem with the education system.