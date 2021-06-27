PDT speech from Ohio today

Posted on June 27, 2021 by Steve Kates

For a change America has a Leader of the Opposition, although the speed at which Democrats have sped up their destructive assaults on America, there may be little left to salvage by the time the next Presidential election comes round in 2024.

  1. Xenophon says:
    June 27, 2021 at 7:14 pm

    Ideally Trump will attempt a political comeback. The next campaign will send him where he warrants to be.

