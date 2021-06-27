The future of coal – parallel universes

In the universe of the mainstream media, coal is on the way out and it is just a matter of time for fossil fuel power to become a fading memory. James Fernyhough, for one, is not impressed with the news that Adani is moving on.

The Adani mine has hit coal at last after years of lawfare and delay. The announcement came with a photo of nine smiling mine workers, each holding an enormous lump of black thermal coal, 10 million tonnes a year of which is destined to be shipped out of the Abbot Point coal terminal and burned thousands of kilometres away in Indian power plants. In the process, the mine will provide 2600 local jobs. But does the world even want or need this coal? Eleven years on from Adani’s original investment decision, the global energy landscape has changed beyond recognition. Renewables are now, out and away, the cheapest form of new energy. Nations are taking climate change ever more seriously, committing to ambitious targets that will require a rapid phase-out of coal.

In your dreams James. The developing nations are inspired by the example of China and they are using Chinese knowhow and money to go long on coal power. Look at the number of coal stations under construction! The numbers come from a handy but unsourced comment on a blog. They look too high for India and China but you get the picture/

Coal stations in action and under construction.

…..4 / ……0….UK……………….(66,600,000)

…..19 / ….60….Philippines …(108,100,000)

…..56 / ….93….Turkey ………..(82,000,000)

…..58 / ….26….South Korea ….(51,710,000)

…..79 / ….24….South Africa …(58,560,000)

…..90 / ….45….Japan ………..(126,300,000)

…241 / …..4…..US …………….(328,200,000)

…468 / ….27…..EU ……………(446,000,000)

…589 / ..446….India ………(1,366,000,000)

2,363 / 1171…China ……..(1,398,000,000)

Well-maintained plants can run for 50 years and you can be sure that they will keep running unless they are phased out in favour of nuclear power. If we are not prepared to feed their furnaces, other countries will. Russia for one. Coal is even rebounding in Europe as they discover the danger of running short of conventional power.

As for the future of coal power in Australia, it is under threat and we may have to learn the hard what that wind and solar can displace coal but not replace it. As for the cheapest from of new energy, do the sums and calculate the cost of RE when it has to do the heavy lifting instead of getting a free ride on the back of subsidies and mandates while we still have enough conventional to keep the lights on.