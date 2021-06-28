Andrew Laming MP versus Louise Milligan

In testimony before Senate Estimates in early May, ABC managing director David Anderson said

We are editorially responsible for what we do on our own ­official platforms; we are not editorially responsible for what our staff do on their personal social media, hence we have introduced the code of conduct to capture personal social media. We can’t supersede people’s civil liberties … people don’t park all their civil liberties at the door when they come through the door at the ABC.

Yes but you don’t have to continue to employ people who bring discredit to the ABC because of their social media activities.

Now Andrew Laming has launched defamation action against the ABC’s Louise Milligan for a series of tweets which he says “irrevocably” damaged his “personal and professional reputation”.

Like Christian Porter, Laming is funding the defamation action out of his own pocket.

Yet the ABC will be paying for Milligan’s legal bills. And presumably if the defamation action is successful the ABC – that is the taxpayer – will pick up any damages payable to Laming.

Why should the ABC/taxpayer pay for Milligan’s defence based on her private social media activities? So Anderson thinks he cannot control his ‘journalists’ [sic] private social media, and yet their activities directly expose the ABC to a loss of credibility and expose the taxpayer to both legal expenses and damages.

Anderson should have told Milligan that her private social media is her own business and therefore she is responsible for funding the costs and any damages.