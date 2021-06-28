Andrew Laming MP versus Louise Milligan

In testimony before Senate Estimates in early May, ABC managing director David Anderson said
We are editorially responsible for what we do on our own official platforms; we are not editorially responsible for what our staff do on their personal social media, hence we have introduced the code of conduct to capture personal social media. We can’t supersede people’s civil liberties … people don’t park all their civil liberties at the door when they come through the door at the ABC.
Yes but you don’t have to continue to employ people who bring discredit to the ABC because of their social media activities.
Now Andrew Laming has launched defamation action against the ABC’s Louise Milligan for a series of tweets which he says “irrevocably” damaged his “personal and professional reputation”.
Like Christian Porter, Laming is funding the defamation action out of his own pocket.
Yet the ABC will be paying for Milligan’s legal bills. And presumably if the defamation action is successful the ABC – that is the taxpayer – will pick up any damages payable to Laming.
Why should the ABC/taxpayer pay for Milligan’s defence based on her private social media activities? So Anderson thinks he cannot control his ‘journalists’ [sic] private social media, and yet their activities directly expose the ABC to a loss of credibility and expose the taxpayer to both legal expenses and damages.
Anderson should have told Milligan that her private social media is her own business and therefore she is responsible for funding the costs and any damages.
The A.L.P.B.C. now has a “Code of Conduct”???
What difference will that make?
I believe that they also have a “Charter” which they are legally obliged to abide by, and yet they corporately spit on that document and on the taxpayers whose pockets they pick for their monstrous budget, every single day, and have routinely done so daily for years.
Silly Andrew will discontinue the case when the money gets tight. Then he gets the same limbo outcome as Porter.
Their ABC know if the target is valuable enough they can smear at will, apologise for no cost and flick a costs arrangement from unlimited taxpayer resources. The smear is often worth the candle to the comrades.
Absolutely!
Milligan’s irresponsibility would cease immediately if she was responsible — as are people in the real world — for her actions, which includes what she publishes on social media.
I’d be much more comfortable being her benefactor as a taxpayer if she wasn’t using her job with the support of her government employer to publicly damage people she doesn’t like because of her narcissistic, vengeful personality disorder.
Even if she ever aspired to be one, Milligan long ago ceased being a journalist to pursue a career as an activist whose salary is paid by the people she hates most — taxpayers.
LNP defamees have access to a net-taxpayer forum in which they can reply to attacks, and mount vigorous criticism, without fear of being sued: the floor of Parliament. And what they say can be re-published in any other forum (as long as it’s an accurate report).
So what’s holding them back? Directives from Morrison to lay off? If so, don’t expect sympathy. Get stuck in, and avoid the teary posture.
+1
I’d rather Anderson does not get rid of Milligan. She is doing a sterling job to bring about the demise of the ABC. Sooner the better, IMHO.
Perhaps this Anderson fellow is scared of her power, scared for his own position?
Anyway, Andrew Laming owned up to some mental health issues which is not a surprise. He did seem over impetuous and bit too uninhibited for his middle-age, to my mind.
Ms Milligan taking advantage of the chap’s mental health issues for her crusade against white, male people of the LNP or conservative etc. Who’s next on her list, I wonder.
What a vile person she is What has got up her nose Hate to be married to it
Will the Lieborals fold again? Don’t hold you breath.
EVERY staff member of the staff co-op gets a free ride on the ALPBC brand. Emma Alberscreechi? $300k+ for Frank Elly in commercial media? Paul Barry – tried and failed.
Not to mention the nice little private emcee and hosting jobs. And book promotion come Christmas time.
Plenty of fodder to work with for any UniParty Minister with a spine.
/endrant
Chairman Dan gives Jon Paine a lesson in his star power once he left Aunty’s bosom.
Their ABC is Labor-Lite’s best campaigner, and it doesn’t cost them a cent.
“…we are not editorially responsible for what our staff do on their personal social media…”
Shirley there is one ABC employee who is prepared to tweet that they are against gay marriage, or against lockdowns, or …
Would they be ignored, or would they pay a price for doing so?
Precisely. Cakes and eating them comes to mind.
If she acted on her own outside her functions as an employee of the ABC (her ‘liberties’), then what role does the ABC have in defending her? None, of course.
Scurrilous stuff. Liberal pollies do love to sue for defamation, don’t they. Does Laming still have that phone? Any deleted photos on it can still be recovered. Did the QLD Police didn’t even try.
Milligan is fast becoming an ongoing liability.
The budget section will eventually tire of “Geez Louise” having her own budget line.
It is as if Milligan never for a moment entertained the idea that she might be held responsible for her outbursts, that when she posted inflammatory material about someone she could be held to account like the little people.
I mean, she is with the ABC, and all of her friends agree with her. Surely that is, if not a shield, at least a defence.
After her serial slandering of people she does not like it must feel to her like the universe is tumbling down on her as one disliked person after another is having her hauled before courts to provide justifications she never thought she needed.
I think this would be a good time for the government to remind the ABC that the taxpayers should not foot the bill for Milligan’s private missteps. Hell, the ABC whips itself into a lather every time they think a Liberal has ‘rorted’ the system and used public money for private benefit. Time to be consistent.
Did she post these Twats before she was advised Porter was going to sue? Or had she already received a wake-up and still embarked on her partisan crusade?
the perfect request in Senate – can the ABC please tell us how much has been spent defending Seven Nilligan.
Would you like me to start on Labor politicians and defamation Perry Tediousome and who made a lot of money ?
The budget section will eventually tire of “Geez Louise” having her own budget line.
Her co-workers already are. Leaking against her to The Australian.
These are the ABC standards for employees’ personal use of social media:
https://about.abc.net.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Final-Personal-use-social-media-guidelines.pdf
At least three of the standards could apply in one way or another to Milligan’s tweets:
Do not damage the ABC’s reputation for impartiality and independence
Do not undermine your effectiveness at work
Do not mix the professional and personal in ways likely to bring the ABC into disrepute.
The guidelines note that employees with the highest risk levels include ‘high profile presenters of news [and] current affairs’. Hmmm!
Any citizen can presumably lodge a complaint about a breach these standards. It should be noted, however:
that the standards are largely vague and subjective:
that the arbiter of the effect on the ABC’s reputation or repute of breaches of these standards is the ABC itself.
It is unlikely that the outcome of any complaint against Milligan the ‘star’ would be more than having her delete the tweets.
BTW, how do we know that the ABC would fund Millgan’s defence, given that these tweets were personal and not made in the course of her employment? No employee in any other sector of industry – public or private – would be so indulged.
Management may not be altogether dismayed by this.
Make her the focus, offer her up as a scapegoat, and the rest of the ABC can go on as before.
They will want to avoid a wider (and deeper) examination of their standards and their practices.
That’s what the Oz is reporting.
They should make a new TV series of The Untouchables.
Except this time it should be about a taxpayer-funded organisation, headed up by an elderly female media “icon” (I use the word advisedly) and staffed by journos.
Accountable to no one, making wild accusations against only one side of politics, and when challenged, falling back on taxpayer money to fight their legal cause.
Even if this organisation resiles – at least on the face of it – on their allegations, some of their employees (one in particular) doubles-down on their claims in social media.
And are still a protected species by their taxpayer-funded organisation.
I bet they get half way through their opening remarks before they start trying to explain it as the diabolical machinations of Iews.
Make her the focus, offer her up as a scapegoat, and the rest of the ABC can go on as before.
Would be an embarrasing back flip from Anderson.
He might have to go too!
Anderson should have told Milligan that her private social media is her own business and therefore she is responsible for funding the costs and any damages.
+1
I get the sense that Milligan feels like she’s untouchable and won’t ever seriously be called to account. I hope that there are an avalanche of claims against her by the people she so clearly hates. She’ll either lose her job or wind her neck in a bit.
I’m all for investigative journalism kicking over rocks and shining a light on wrongdoing, especially by politicians. It has to have a basis in fact, however, and not just a foundation of “I don’t like that person and what they stand for, therefore they must be guilty of SOMETHING”. That’s not good enough.
Of course Milligan should pay for her own defence for her obiter dicta on Twitter. After all, Anderson insists it’s personal and private. He can’t have it both ways.
But that’s not all. When Milligan keys around the country flogging her awful books on the writers’ festival circuit, is she on leave and so doing it on her own time, or is she doing it on the ABC’s (i.e. the taxpayers’) time?
“I get the sense that Milligan feels like she’s untouchable and won’t ever seriously be called to account. I hope that there are an avalanche of claims against her by the people she so clearly hates. She’ll either lose her job or wind her neck in a bit.”
Agree.
‘But that’s not all. When Milligan keys around the country flogging her awful books on the writers’ festival circuit, is she on leave and so doing it on her own time’
Well, her appearance at the Adelaide wankathon was on a working Monday. There is no evidence on the programme that she was representing the ABC and her book is published by Hachette, not the ABC.
So in theory she would have had to have been on personal leave, like any other public sector employee on personal business. But, given how the ABC is supporting her in this case, who knows??
Pretty much everything that Louise Milligan tweets is in the course of her employment as an investigative reporter with the ABC. In the tweet that Laming and his boosters here (and of course Milligan/ABC detractors) have cited, she specifically refers to the veracity of an ABC website article. That’s personal? Maybe she’s into her work a bit more than those who think so.
The ABC types really like Ms Milligan, I think. Untouchable – probably.
She goes after the demographic the Lefty/ABC types despise – male, white, conservative, LNP, Catholic, Military. They probably greatly enjoy her art.
Louise paints as well? My, she is even more talented than we knew.
Lol.
For as long as there is political mileage to be made from supporting the ABCess (h/t inco?), it will enjoy immunity.
Target the enablers.
Everything else is simply wailing in the weeties.
‘Pretty much everything that Louise Milligan tweets is in the course of her employment as an investigative reporter with the ABC.’
So if she did it ‘in the course of her employment’, Laming should be suing the ABC as well!!
Dear Terry she tweeted on her personal site therefore her responsibility not ABfriggin’C.
Check your comprehension levels they dropped to zero again.
Laming strikes me as someone who is willing to be more aggressive and single-minded than Porter. I hope he takes this all the way and destroys Milligan in Court.
“Dear Terry she tweeted on her personal site…”
And yet, when a certain footballer made “nasty” facebook comments, RA was supposed to ensure he never worked again. I feel confident that the ABC position was in agreement with RA’s actions.
Will they apply the same standard to one of their own?
So, is she expressing her personal opinion or the opinion of ABC management? Given what Anderson has said, she is personally responsible for her social media posts and there liable for any “utterance” she makes there, and therefore should be on her own. Should she lose the defamation case brought by Laming, will the ABC pass the invoices across to her and require reimbursement? Increasingly, her scribblings and keyboard bashing of late hasn’t gone well for the ABC … perhaps a word or two in her shell-like to think before she tweets next time.
Bird and Bird. Birds would have been simpler.
Kneel, the standard that applied to Folau was one of attempted censorship by Rugby Australia on an individual who had every right to post whatever he pleases but be personally accountable if he has defamed any individual or broken any laws in the process. Under the RA code of conduct, he was required to not bring RA into disrepute, but conversely, Folau was expressing his genuinely-held religious convictions. Seems like Folau’s dismissal was likely unfair as RA wasn’t willing to have a court make a determination so they settled. The Folau issue was one of unfair dismissal, not defamtion.
I’m sure the ABC has a code of conduct in place to dissuade egregious social media postings by their journos that might bring the ABC into disrepute. But if they actually damage or defame people by the posts, then they should be personally liable for what their words on social media. But yet, the ABC is paying the bill.
Milligan hasn’t broken the law unless Laming can prove in court that he was defamed by the post. Milligan’s posts have more to do with her work as an ABC journalist than Folou’s posts did with him as a rugby player, and the legal issue was very different.
It will be interesting to see how far Laming’s case goes, and if he is successful (either by settlement or by court judgement) how far the ABC will go in providing ongoing financial support for Milligan. If they do support her, I’m sure the Senate will have a few questions.
Personally, I think Milligan should stick to her actual journalistic endeavours and leave social media alone. But she’s big enough to make up her own mind on that.
Worked well for Porter, didn’t it?
Lol, no.
Up The Workers! says: June 28, 2021 at 9:14 am
It will thoroughly cement in all the wokeness “standards” (haha!) which can then be applied to any recalcitrant (ie. independently thinking) staff, stringers and other hangers-on.
It is part of the standard tactics of woke infiltration:
a) get woke people employed in HR department or similar policy make-work corner
b) get HR department to review work rules, and implement rubbery-wording in a new Code of Conduct
c) use new Code of Conduct to attack anti-wokeness wherever found in the organisation
d) turn C-Suite to wokeness as a “reflection of the values of the organisation”
Case Study: JCU and Peter Ridd
Folau v RA, or RA v Folau, was a plain vanilla breach of contract. Employment terminated for that reason. Negotiated settlement, being in line with remuneration for balance of contacted years.
duncanm says: June 28, 2021 at 11:18 am
Then part of Laming’s defamation action should be Divide and Conquer:
Since the alleged words were uttered in her private tweets, the ABC should NOT be a party to the defence, nor supporting the defence in any way.
And since the ABC is not engaged with the defence, they SHOULD BE a party to the action to bring her into line, since the alleged words were in clear breach of their code of conduct. The hard part would be determining the damage to the “ABC brand” occasioned by her behaviour.
Then, her defence should be her personal responsibility, along with her Public Liability insurers.
Folau v RA, or RA v Folau, was a plain vanilla breach of contract.
Nope. And you know it, Grigory.
What a wonderful world it must be where you can maliciously defame someone, and then if that person takes out a lawsuit against you, you can fall back on your partisan taxpayer-funded organisation to indemnify you against all legal costs.