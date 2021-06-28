David Bidstrup guest post. Vyperbole

Reason has left the room and the only defence I see going forward is ridicule. As the pathetic little people we allow to “govern” us poop their pants again and inflict more damage both social and economic upon us I scanned the daily rags for some comments.
“The Advertiser” headline is “Fortress SA”. Our borders have been “slammed shut” to stop the “dangerous Covid Delta strain” which is “spreading like wildfire across the country”.
Our chief defender of public health, the one who advised folks at the footy not to touch the ball if it was kicked into the crowd, said “This Delta variant is passing like a wildfire….This is the biggest threat we’ve had in SA since our first wave. At the moment we would say our community is a bit of a tinderbox”.
Inside on page 4 the story headline is “Borders slam shut as Covid runs riot”. New restrictions will be announced today. Perth has one positive case and closed up like a fish’s proverbial in a minute.
Our Premier says “the consequences of not being decisive, the consequences of not taking action could be disastrous on us here in SA”. Sounds like a CYA move to me.
The football lady says that the transmission potential is now even worse than at the beginning of the “first wave”, justifying the need for restrictions. Apparently at the start every Covid case had the potential to spread to two and a half people but now with the “highly transmissible Delta variant it is well over three and a half”.
“The Australian” gets into the act as well. According to Greg Sheridan “A Delta plus variant looks like it is more effective at evading the natural immunity developed by those who have had Covid and recovered”. So look out. Apparently “the virus” is not finished with us yet”. He says that “the desire for this virus to be in the past is understandable but there is no sign that the virus is willing to go along with that wish”. What a nasty old virus.
This sort of bullshit is thrown at us every day as the idiots that panicked and shut everything down wonder how they can ever get out of the situation without looking like complete dorks.
The vaccination “roll-out” is farcical and dangerous. The AMA want the feds to protect them from lawsuits if people get bad reactions or die from the “safe and effective” vaccines that our government has spent billions to procure from companies that they indemnified, and now find that some of the population are telling them to jam it where the sun rarely shines.
This will not stop soon and it is very clear to me that rational debate is off the table. All we can do is not make eye contact and cross to the other side of the street and perhaps get the occasional laugh watching these buffoons ratchet up the fear and the sheep complying.
Just for the record the “first wave” in SA killed 4 people, the last death being on 12 April 2020. At present we have zero people in hospital with “Covid”, and this has been the situation for ages.
WHO controls the Agenda.
Asa Queenslander, this is completely insane. No deaths, but we now are compelled to wear masks to go to the supermarket?
Perhaps an application for a Restraining Order on all Public Health, AMA and Media?
If you or I were terrorizing someone like these poop heads, and as often, they would lock us up.
A bit of a tinderbox of collective insanity.
I don’t think its shared by the majority of people any more though.
It’s fucking nuts. But people shrug and say it’s probably for the best. Yet the same people have the temerity to ridicule toilet paper hoarders.
The hysterics over the “we’re all gonna die” Delta variant that has killed no one in Australia are unbelievable.
Australia, the stupid country.
I detect a bit of a change in public opinion here in SA. I have just finished speaking to an office lady who was ridiculing the latest restrictions. I think people are beginning to see that our rulers simply are not capable of rational and risk appropriate decision making. The madness of listening to public health officials as sources of good advice seems to be entrenched.
The Greatest Generation from WW1 are gone …. can you imagine your great grandfather /great grandmother getting hysterical about an event that kills hardly anyone because a Government Department told them to ?
Relax – as working age people get the Pfizer vaccine jabs over just two weeks, the focus groups will send a clear message to the politicians – stop being stupid. It won’t take long.
So the vaccine won’t work, either. Tell me again what the point of this farce is ?
” From the TGA website: To 13 June 2021, we received 303 reports of death following vaccination for COVID-19 vaccines. ”
At the same time the TGA say the vaccine had nothing to do with the deaths. Pity the same logic wasn’t used in any covid related deaths. If someone died with covid, it was always absolutely the covid that killed them, no question. Anyone smell the same rat as I do?
If we had any genuine conservatives and federalists in positions of power, they would be grabbing this opportunity with both (gloved and sanitised) hands and using it to do as much dismantling of the Canberra Leviathan as possible.
There may never be another opportunity like this to capitalise on the combined forces of such powerful state-based parochialism and the glaring demonstration (not for the first time) of what goes wrong when the Canberra bureaucracy is asked to do practical things which are new and different.
Defenders of the status quo might point to Morrison’s efforts to avoid federal responsibility for day to day management of quarantine and to delegate the vaccination program as far as possible, but if that is supposed to be proof of genuine federalist instincts (rather than backside covering) then why do we need so many federal officials in health and related areas?
The grim Inter-Generational Report, released today, pointing to four decades of deficits, underlines the point that we cannot afford to waste money on Canberra bureaucracy which duplicates and adds little value.
This will not stop soon and it is very clear to me that rational debate is off the table.
Singapore is opening up and has announced it will focus on the best outcomes for those infected and sick rather than prevention of spread through lockdown measures.
In other words, they’re going to treat it like the flu; the pandemic is becoming a standard endemic.
Sooner or later we’ll all end up where Singapore is heading, including even us if the federal government is no longer going to financially underwrite lockdowns.
Why is it that even the Australian government is racing to vaccinate those who gain least benefit from vaccination while offering only the least effective vaccine to those most vulnerable to worst outcomes from the infection?
Could it be that government is responding to calls from Big Pharma, who fear that the most ethical and rational way to use the vaccine, that is to vaccinate high-risk groups and rely more on therapeutics for younger and healthier people, would dramatically reduce the returns on their investment in vaccine development?
No deaths since November last year? What is all this panic about?
That is why “our betters” only mention cases.
Singapore’s stance gives me hope. If they don’t have any particularly adverse health or economic outcomes then we might see our political leadership show the courage to balance the risk factors and decide to open up.
The front page of this morning’s West Australian has a big photo of Gladys, with the headline “Are You Gladys Now?”, plus a smaller photo of our own Dear Leader, grim-faced, granite-jawed. The text reads “WA Premier Mark McGowan said he didn’t want to get into ‘the blame game’, but pointed to WA’s approach, saying ‘We act quickly, and we act with force’.” The cause for his action? WA now has one (yes, one) active case, which justifies his closing the Perth and Peel regions, with masks mandatory, and spectators forbidden at a couple of hours notice to attend the AFL match at Optus Stadium.
On page 2 there is an editorial, which refers to the “highly contagious Delta variant”, and the “vicious Delta strain”. Further on, we read “But West Australians are lucky we have two leaders in Mark McGowan and Roger Cook” who “aren’t prepared to gamble with our lives”.
What I find depressing is the readiness of Sandgropers to submit to this tyranny, I have given up arguing with friends and relatives who are convinced that our Dear Leader is saving us from a pandemic that could destroy civilisation.
Perth does not seem to be that compliant with the current lockdown rules. During the last Lockdown, everybody wore masks. Today the Supermarket had several people not wearing masks and they were not harassed, even though there are free masks for shoppers at the entrance. Almost nobody was wearing masks outside, and along the river walks. Its a game.
Many now know that there is no direct reduced infection risk though wearing a mask at all times in public areas, and that the risk reduction intended is indirect and achieved by people behaving rationally to avoid situations where they are required to self-harm by mask-wearing.
I just wonder how I will explain all this to my Grandson.
Ladders, cars, the usual flu, knives and guns etc, all have a better strike rate than the Bat Flu. And yet no Government crack down announced on ladders, cars etc etc.
When will reason return?
Is there a market for some sort of badge we could wear to let people know that we are not wearing a mask because we have an exemption?
I’m thinking yellow (coz couf came from China) and with some points on it (like the spiky virus).
If I get some interest I might go into business making and selling them.
This is identical to the annual fluvax strategy.
Because older people have weaker immune systems, fluvax does not work well on older people.
So the (unethical in my view) approach is to vaccinate the below 60 year olds, in the hope that the oldies will be protected by ‘herd immunity’. To do this, they lie to the young people, telling them that flu is dangerous to them, and they should get fluvax.
Such a noble lie can be kind of understandable, as long as the vaccine is perfectly safe. If the vaccine has any risks at all to younger people, then all bets are off and it amounts murder should any deaths occur.
Not sure why SA is the example. (It’s not like anyone wants to go there?) In fact if you look at the data, the points of transmission have been cities with high levels of international visitation. No one is forcing you to vaccinate, so why not just lay off the hysteria?
For awhile now the governments and “their” experts have been complaining the vaccination rate is too low. Warnings have been issued multiple times with threats being made of further restrictions or penalties upon the citizenry if we don’t comply and get the vaccine.
When the PM says “we’re all in this together” he is not talking to us. He is saying to the state governments to get onboard with what the Feds are doing and work together in this. It is political speak in code.
The South Australian government and bureaucrats are doing the same thing now with joining all the other states in upping restrictions, even with not a single case, in trying to coerce people to get the jab.
A NSW expert also warned that they weren’t concerned in facts or data and that they must assume that everybody has it and set the rules accordingly to control everyone.
The Queensland Government last updated its Hydroxychloroquine Direction (You ain’t gittin’ nuffin!) on the 28th of April, 2020.
Apparently nothing has happened in the world of medical science since then.
Can anyone help me and my friends with a suitable nickname for Marshall? We have Scummo and Albersleazy in Canberra, Anaesthesia Palace Chook in Brisbane, Beris Gladyshocklian* in Sydney, Dan Xi Man in Melbourne, Peter Cheap Plonk in Hobart,** and Mark McStalin in Perth, not to mention Gay Bar in the ACT and Bummer in the NT. But the bland nonentity in Adelaide has us stumped. All suggestions gratefully received.
* Alternatively, Gladys Maguire.
*Gut wein = good wine in German.
Apparently there is data pertaining to the mortality of Delta. Altho five times more infectious its fatality rate given one is infected is five times less than the Wuhan varaiant. True or false but until the women running the propaganda campaign start talking mortality rates then they should be ignored.
Considering all of our hard fought for human rights etc & then combine that with the very real & well informed fear of the short term & still being uncovered long term effects of the engineering of that spike protein deliberate hijacking one’s immune system……
[try researching vaxxidents for some fun reading & then wonder……..are some batches more simply saline than other batches]
I have a very important question going forward as the net around all of those unvaxxed tightens daily…
Can one IDENTIFY as FULLY VACCINATED where anyone daring to quibble & trying to appeal to simple mundane commonsense, survival of the species, much less ordinary reality, would be guilty of hate speech of the most heinous vile kind.
[BTW I am still in a state of disbelief by how ivermectin is just stopping any normal for this time of year sniffles, dead in their tracks…….no wonder that deafening silence]
Martin Armstrong with his usually prescient long term forecasts plus his access to the behind the scenes world’s elites has an explanation for the behaviour of NZ [& I dare say it goes double for here in OZ] which seems to make sense as very few believe any longer that there is a much of a difference between the 2 poles of the uniparty that rules everywhere……& there is increasingly little doubt where its loyalty lies.
”New Zealand – the Long-Term
MONDAY, 28 JUNE 2021 BY: MARTIN ARMSTRONG
New Zealand is in cahoots with the World Economic Forum which has convinced the leadership of NZ [& Oz[?] that..] the world is in peril unless the economy is reversed 100% ASAP.
Hence, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Britain have all been insane with respect to their management of the economy using COVID to carry out the agenda of the Great Reset.
When we look at the long-term picture for the NZ dollar, we can see that 2021 is a target and this year appears to be presenting a low for the greenback in a knee-jerk reaction (one year). Note that we have had a series of Directional Changes from 2020 into 2022. It is 2022 where we also see the rise in volatility which will eventually peak in 2030. ………..It appears that both civil unrest and international conflict will also impact the NZ …[& OZ?] economy as we head into the post-2024 period.”
On a sidenote, Martin wrote in mid 2019 as a simple aside comment to many readers’ literally bewilderment that the Australian economy was about to shortly totally collapse ..but then it would bounce back SOLELY due to our closeness to Asia.
My only question is have we collapsed enough yet or is this just the dead cat bounce?
Old Lefty, Marshmallow is the preferred title of disrespect for SA Supremo
I like to refer to Magic Mark and his COVID Clown Show, Anastasi Hen, Gutless Gutwein
No one is “forcing” anyone to accept these injected concoctions – yet.
The coercive language, the threats of withheld access to certain jobs, freedom to travel and live a normal life unless enough people or everyone accepts these concoctions, reflect the actual intent of those pushing the stuff. They do ultimately intend to force as many as inhumanly possible to accept it. That doing so for some or even many will amount to a death sentence is outright criminal.
Withholding treatments that are already known to be effective is also criminal.
Old Lefty, hows about Sheriff Dunstan ……without the Saffari Suit.
