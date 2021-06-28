Democrats lose control of their insurrection

THE surge in violent crime is a “growing” concern in the White House, reports CNN – which didn’t notice the surge but does notice the concern. Experts are already predicting a summer bloodbath of historical proportions. Joe Biden’s conservators are less concerned about thousands of deaths than they are of losing mid-term elections, of course. Proving that familiarity and a sheltered workshop breed not only contempt but sloppiness as well, White House stenography pool overseer Jen Psaki debuted an alibi last week that was more incriminating than exculpatory. “There’s been, actually, a rise in crime over the last five years, but really the last 18 months,” she admitted. Pushing back the origins of a bad trend into a predecessor’s term is the oldest trick in the dogeared DC playbook but in present circumstances, Psaki’s heritage spin was a confession.

Yes, during the final year of the Trump Administration, Democrats did indeed craft and incite a nationwide assault on law and order meant to crash not only a booming economy but civil society itself. A second fake impeachment, the Russia Hoax and the Milliganing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had encouraged Antifa terrorists well before the death by drug-addled misadventure of mugger George Floyd. There was no Bobby Kennedy-like plea from Scranton for Black Lives Matter to cease razing cities and stay home like everyone else. Like the SS and the SA (but getting along famously), two ultra-violent extremist groups – allied to the Democrat Party – were loosed on American democracy in a perfect storm of “mostly peaceful” mayhem.

“People will do what they do,” the breezily evil Nancy Pelosi said last July when asked about mobs tearing down statues. Another thing people will do when the highest officials in a nation refuse to stop public lawlessness is kill other people. Democrats and their media, academic and civil service allies swooped on Floyd mania and the Wuhan Flu like greedy crows. The three-word slogans they caw – Defund the Police, Critical Race Theory, Black Lives Matter – and the lockdowns they use to force compliance have made life almost as cheap in America as it is in China. They whip Asians for not needing them, ship in Latinos to bring in future harvests, sacrifice the unborn for the ‘women’s vote’ and promote gender mutilation to disestablish natural law itself. In a manner of speaking, the Democrats are slavers again; obsessed with the physical but not with life.

It has been said of Pope Pius XII’s proclamation of the Dogma of the Assumption of Mary on All Saints Day, 1950, that an anthropological impetus for its timing was the keenly felt need to raise up the dignity and sacredness of the human body after the hellish, cheapening slaughter of World War II. The nation that did more than any other to lead the world out of that pit is leading us into another one. Unlike Pius, its reigning junta believes dignity and sacredness are only bestowed by the state. When its apparatchiks declare your neighbours are fair game – white, hetero, Christian, Jewish, male, wealthy or just disagreeable – death will ensue. Has ensued.