Hoxploitation: Vaccination nudgers seize on shindig numbers

Posted on June 28, 2021 by currencylad

The more instructive statistic: 30 out of the 30 are healthy and well.

I can report that of the more than 30 people that were at that party, 24 of those people are now positive for Covid-19. And not one of those 24 people were vaccinated. I could also advise that six health workers who attended at that party, who were fully vaccinated, not one of those people has been infected.”

– When a vaccinated person does contract it, I’m sure Brad Hazzard will tell us immediately

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Fake News, Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Hoxploitation: Vaccination nudgers seize on shindig numbers

  1. mh says:
    June 28, 2021 at 8:20 pm

    I can report that of the more than 30 people that were at that party,

    So how many people were at this party?
    500 is also more than 30.

  2. Shy Ted says:
    June 28, 2021 at 8:27 pm

    Why, it’s almost as if they can make a person +ve or -ve at will. Could it be the actual tests? Could it be the number of PCR cycles? Check back on the vaxed in a few months.

  3. Baba says:
    June 28, 2021 at 8:28 pm

    Why has the vaccine status of the infectious Virgin flight attendant gone unreported?

  4. yarpos says:
    June 28, 2021 at 8:41 pm

    Gee if being vaccinated is such a talisman against evil, why on earth is Scomo isolating for two weeks ?

  5. a reader says:
    June 28, 2021 at 8:42 pm

    Why does the Government now get to dictate to people that they must get a rushed and not thoroughly tested drug? The sad part is by making that statement, morons will now consider me an anti-vaxxer

  6. mh says:
    June 28, 2021 at 9:04 pm

    This is reassuring:

    GP indemnity in AstraZeneca vaccine push
    Scott Morrison and national cabinet will offer indemnity to GPs for AZ shots to under 60s in a push to boost the vaccine rollout    .

  7. Damon says:
    June 28, 2021 at 9:06 pm

    “morons will now consider me an anti-vaxxer”
    Console yourself. Many of them will suffer the unintended consequences.

  8. mh says:
    June 28, 2021 at 9:11 pm

    What Hazzard is trying to push is not even part of the narrative

    RT

    BBC journalist Andrew Marr says he caught a “nasty” bout of Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Government advisers say this is normal, and similar cases are cropping up around the world.
    Speaking on his Sunday programme after a week off, Marr told viewers that “he had a bit of Covid last week, despite being double jabbed, and very nasty it was too.” Marr described his symptoms like those of a “summer cold,” and asked guest Professor Peter Horby, a government adviser on the coronavirus, whether he was “just unlucky” to catch the virus after being fully vaccinated.

    “I think you were,” Horby replied. Vaccines, he said, “are actually remarkably effective at preventing hospitalisations and deaths. They are less effective at preventing infection.”

  9. MatrixTransform says:
    June 28, 2021 at 9:16 pm

    I read last years NSW health document where they validated the testing machines against a known-good covid sample and came up with a Ct of 42.

    granted, I don’t exactly know how PRC does it’s magic but I do know that there’s a doubling.

    yah.
    2 ^ 42 = a very fucking large number

    there’s 8 billion pax on earth right?
    well this number is 500 times larger than that number

    its all bullshit people

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.