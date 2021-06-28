Hoxploitation: Vaccination nudgers seize on shindig numbers

The more instructive statistic: 30 out of the 30 are healthy and well.
I can report that of the more than 30 people that were at that party, 24 of those people are now positive for Covid-19. And not one of those 24 people were vaccinated. I could also advise that six health workers who attended at that party, who were fully vaccinated, not one of those people has been infected.”
– When a vaccinated person does contract it, I’m sure Brad Hazzard will tell us immediately
So how many people were at this party?
500 is also more than 30.
Why, it’s almost as if they can make a person +ve or -ve at will. Could it be the actual tests? Could it be the number of PCR cycles? Check back on the vaxed in a few months.
Why has the vaccine status of the infectious Virgin flight attendant gone unreported?
Gee if being vaccinated is such a talisman against evil, why on earth is Scomo isolating for two weeks ?
Why does the Government now get to dictate to people that they must get a rushed and not thoroughly tested drug? The sad part is by making that statement, morons will now consider me an anti-vaxxer
This is reassuring:
“morons will now consider me an anti-vaxxer”
Console yourself. Many of them will suffer the unintended consequences.
What Hazzard is trying to push is not even part of the narrative
RT
I read last years NSW health document where they validated the testing machines against a known-good covid sample and came up with a Ct of 42.
granted, I don’t exactly know how PRC does it’s magic but I do know that there’s a doubling.
yah.
2 ^ 42 = a very fucking large number
there’s 8 billion pax on earth right?
well this number is 500 times larger than that number
its all bullshit people