One man’s joke is another man’s thought crime

Dealing with people of the left as I am sometimes compelled to do, the most astonishing characteristic is how humourless they invariably are. And they believe the most astonishingly absurd things, like global warming or that the American election last year was honest. It’s a large part of why satire is now having such a hard time in the world, since for almost everyone on the left, it is difficult to separate satirical exaggeration from the actual facts one is supposed to believe. As for the video above:
Seth Dillon is the CEO of The Babylon Bee, where they write satire for a living. You’d think that would be easy in today’s absurd world, but in reality, it’s just the opposite. Seth explains why this endangers the very concept of free speech and the open exchange of ideas.
“Free speech”! “The open exchange of ideas”! Would be nice. Just think of this: Millennials Are Boycotting Seinfeld over Its ‘Offensive Humor’.
How very true ,here in Australia the biggest oxymoron is the often quoted “an ABCcomedian “, there is no such thing , they are a bunch of indoctrinated ,nasty, bitter ,humourless,envious marxist unemployable drones ,they wouldnt know humour if it bit them on theass . Its time we stopped funding humanities in universities ,if you want to play marxist funny buggers pay for it yourself . The people you put out of a job can stack shelves at Coles ,if they company would have them .
It has nothing to do with the content, but the person communicating that content.
You are either an Approved Human (AH), or a Non-Approved Human (NAH).
AHs can do (almost) whatever they want (like ‘joke’ about assassinating a public official).
NAHs must be opposed, sanctioned – and if possible, erased – based not on the content they express, but the fact they exist. NAHs are a threat simply because they breathe.
Neutralise the NAHs, and the AHs are safe.
The Right: “I don’t like that show, I’m not watching it.”
The Left: “I don’t like that show, you’re not watching it.”
My non published comment on The Australian this morning regarding Serena Williams withdrawal from the Olympics..
‘Sourly missed’
Come on, that’s worth a run
The progressive left wants to be acknowledged for their innovations. They want to ban The Babylon Bee because it makes them look like late followers rather than radical innovative leaders. It’s not because they think it makes them appear ridiculous – they don’t think it’s ridiculous.
It hit the world of stoopid when Snopes started fact checking Babylon Bee.
by R.J. Rushdoony
Biblical Law concerning speech does not give us a declaration of freedom of speech. The Bible does not affirm the modern concept of free speech.
The logical advocates of the free speech movement were the Berkeley rioters on the free speech movement.
In terms of the Biblical Law concerning speech, freedom is for truth. It is not for false witness in any sense. In fact, in terms of scripture, true freedom of speech rests on a prohibition of false witness.
Freedom of speech and press were subject to the state law and the freedom was only that which was within the boundaries of Biblical Law; that which did not permit false witness. If false witness were made by anyone in the press or by speech, he was guilty to criminal charges for bearing false witness.
Where freedom is the basic emphasis, it is not responsible speech which is fostered, but irresponsible speech.
When you absolutize the idea of free press and free speech, libel and slander replace responsibility.
The law against false witness is basic to true freedom, but today as we have seen in the name of free speech, false witness is tolerated. This is logical. If we permit false religion, why not false witness? The one follows the other. If a lie has rights in one area, why not in every area? To exalt freedom above all else, to absolutize liberty, is to deny the distinction between true and false witness and between right and wrong in every area. This was the point of the free speech movement in Berkeley,
if we believe in free speech, it means any kind of speech. It means that freedom is our absolute and therefore, we declare that we have the right to prove that the administration is made up of a group of hypocrites.
But where freedom is absolutize and made the prior and ultimate consideration as good and evil, then Gresham’s Law is operative. Now, Gresham’s Law, as applied to money said that bad money drives out good money. This is true in other realms. A lie drives out the truth. Pornography drives out good literature, clean entertainment. Gresham’s Law operates in more realms than the economic. When you have an emphasis on irresponsible and total free speech and free press, you have the rapid triumph of dishonest advertising, dishonest merchandizing, false witness in every area.
Wherever freedom is the absolute, the result is not freedom, but anarchism. Freedom must be under law, or it is not freedom. The removal of all laws does not produce freedom but rather anarchy and tyranny and a murderer’s paradise. The Marquis de Sade demanded such a world.
Freedom as an absolute is really the assertion of man’s right to be his own god. It is a radical denial of God’s law order. It is man’s claim to divinity, to be his own god, to have total autonomy. This concept of freedom is a pretext for every Humanist, for every anarchy, whether they are Marxists, or Fabians, or Existentialists, or Pragmatists, they all use this idea of freedom to gain totalitarian powers and destroy God’s Law.
True freedom is freedom for something. Freedom is not something in itself. Freedom is for something. If all men are free to murder, there is then no freedom for godly living. There is no peace or safety except for murderers. If men are free to steal, then there is no freedom for private property. If there is freedom to bear false witness, there is no freedom for truth. Therefore, the Bible has freedom for something; for private property, for true witness, for life that is lived under God’s Law. It has no freedom for murder, for adultery, for theft, for false witness.
PC and humour are mutually exclusive? Who knew?
PC is the most monstrously conceived commie plot ever unleashed on man. You start off censoring your speech. Eventually you unwittingly censor your thought and atrophy your ability to think and apply logic.
A common cold virus becomes a deadly pandemic that requires tyrannical measures.
An inert trace gas that is vital to life on this planet becomes a life destroying pollutant.
Bruce Pascoe is an historian.
Logical, right minded people who question the insanity are “far-right extremists”.
A mentally ill man is a woman. There are 57 genders.
Mock any of that shite among normies and ‘polite company’ and watch them squirm.
PC, the groundbreaker and foundation for the predicament we now find ourselves in.
If you thought the boomers were bad, wait till you see the absolute train wreck millennials are blindly charging into.
Let me complete that for you:
@Dinky
I really didn’t take that much notice of Snopes prior to their “fact checking” Babylon Bee.
But after that effort I wondered who fact checks Snopes.
So?
I boycott lefty comedy festivals due to lack of comedy.
classics.. almost every one of them.
Satire is dead. Has been for awhile. The left has taken it and run with it leaving the satirist’s wondering if they are giving the stupid and insane ideas. Also the left are humourless scolds. Watch any so called comedian and it’s my vag this and my dick that and those on the right are stupid. Did I say stupid! Plus the f bomb is used as punctuation which is why I could only take Billy Connerley in small segments and rapidly lost interest.