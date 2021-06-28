One man’s joke is another man’s thought crime

Dealing with people of the left as I am sometimes compelled to do, the most astonishing characteristic is how humourless they invariably are. And they believe the most astonishingly absurd things, like global warming or that the American election last year was honest. It’s a large part of why satire is now having such a hard time in the world, since for almost everyone on the left, it is difficult to separate satirical exaggeration from the actual facts one is supposed to believe. As for the video above:

Seth Dillon is the CEO of The Babylon Bee, where they write satire for a living. You’d think that would be easy in today’s absurd world, but in reality, it’s just the opposite. Seth explains why this endangers the very concept of free speech and the open exchange of ideas.

“Free speech”! “The open exchange of ideas”! Would be nice. Just think of this: Millennials Are Boycotting Seinfeld over Its ‘Offensive Humor’.