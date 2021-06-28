Steve Horwitz 1964 – 2021

Overnight we got the news that Austrian school economist Steve Horwitz had passed away.

He made his most distinguished contributions to monetary economics, including his 1992 book  Monetary Evolution, Free Banking, and Economic Order (republished in 2019) and his 2000 book Microfoundations and Macroeconomics: An Austrian Perspective34(2) of the Review of Austrian Economics features a collection of articles evaluating the book after twenty years.

 In 2016, he published Hayek’s Modern Family: Classical Liberalism and the Evolution of Social Institutions. In 2020, the Cato Institute published his short book Austrian Economics: An Introduction, which I reviewed here and which you can download here

His Macroeconomics book and his introduction to Austrian Economics are highly recommended.

  1. FlyingPigs says:
    June 28, 2021 at 2:22 pm

    Thank you Sinclair.

    but bloody hell, 57 years young!

  2. RobK says:
    June 28, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Thanks Sinc.

