Non-Judgement In Loo



‘Refusing to hear’ has become the preferred gimmick for ‘conservative’ justices terrified of the mob. Violence works. The originalist tarpaulin of states’ rights cannot obscure the cravenness of a court enabling default precedent rather than setting a national standard of civilised legal conduct.

Because Grimm is a female pretending to be male, his case is relatively saleable and media-friendly (which is probably why its backers financed it). Boys and men – real ones – don’t really care about bodily privacy, after all – so goes the conveniently sexist predication. Inevitably, however, the more common men-pretending-to-be-women will be making their presence, if not their penises, lawfully felt in girls’ and ladies’ bathrooms. Does anyone believe John Roberts could start using Amy Coney Barrett’s private lav without being impeached?