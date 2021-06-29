Non-Judgement In Loo

Supreme Court refuses to hear transgender bathroom case,
a victory for LGBT rights and student Gavin Grimm.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court is not challenging Gavin Grimm’s victory in lower courts, in his lawsuit over the right to use the restroom in his school.
This is the third time in recent years that SCOTUS has allowed appeals court decisions in support of trans students to remain.
‘Refusing to hear’ has become the preferred gimmick for ‘conservative’ justices terrified of the mob. Violence works. The originalist tarpaulin of states’ rights cannot obscure the cravenness of a court enabling default precedent rather than setting a national standard of civilised legal conduct.
Because Grimm is a female pretending to be male, his case is relatively saleable and media-friendly (which is probably why its backers financed it). Boys and men – real ones – don’t really care about bodily privacy, after all – so goes the conveniently sexist predication. Inevitably, however, the more common men-pretending-to-be-women will be making their presence, if not their penises, lawfully felt in girls’ and ladies’ bathrooms. Does anyone believe John Roberts could start using Amy Coney Barrett’s private lav without being impeached?
This shit shouldn’t even be in the courts. It should be solved once and for all by legislation from elected bodies.
Profiles in courage…
Will Grimm be using the urinal-only loos?
Meanwhile in the US, employers can legally segregate vaccinated and unvaccinated workers.
That woman in the video that went viral the other day…who rightly protested against a male with a DICK in the women’s change room at a spa in LA said more truth and displayed more guts than any elected official and certainly any of the SCOTUS.
Why do we bother? Why did Trump bother sticking his neck out for Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett ?
Anyway…clearly the fight back must come from ordinary men and women….such as the woman in the video. I just loved her response when the cretinous soy boy with tats kept on whimpering that the male with a penis in the change room could be transgender and she rightly responded by saying HE HAS A PENIS…HE HAS A DICK.
You lot spend waaaaaay too much time thinking about penises.
“HE HAS A DICK.”
He is a dick. Women should respond by pointing at it and jeering at it.
“m0nty says:
June 29, 2021 at 11:08 am
You lot spend waaaaaay too much time thinking about penises.”
Fat guts is an idiot…..we all know that…but I’d like a male with a penis to walk into a female space where one of his daughters is….and expose himself. See how fat guts likes that.
It did cross my mind – that judges everywhere demand more respect and deference than they think anyone else is due.
The bowing and scraping, the proper titles, the genteel obsequiousness, all due and proper to a judge. Express disagreement with a judge and you can be ejected and/or fined, for they will brook no contrariness.
But the people before them have no such rights where they live.
Clearly
Fat guts is an idiot…..we all know that…
Some times I wonder if he is contrary just for the sake of being contrary.
Surely even M0nty doesn’t think it is appropriate for someone to flash his penis in front of women and young girls, at any time and any place.
At least it answers one question for me. We all know that male-to-‘female’ trannies choose hyper-girly romance novel names like Kimberley, Tiffany, Chelsea, but what kind of name does a f2m tranny choose? Gavin, it would seem.
Strangely, most of them end up looking like Ricky Gervais.
“Viva says:
June 29, 2021 at 11:19 am
clearly the fight back must come from ordinary men and women
Clearly”
Even here in Oz we can’t rely on the stupid effing Liberals…..two weeks ago many so called Liberals….Jane Hume, Andrew Bragg etc. sided with Labor and the Greens to defeat a Malcolm Roberts motion to prevent the distribution of puberty blockers and other “transitioning” drugs to minors.
Cretins all of them….those Liberals who did support Roberts were Michaela Cash, Claire Chandler, Eric Abetz and a few others.
Can’t you pick your targets for concern with more care?
If a transgender male to female wants to use the female toilet, there should be no risk of exposure of his penis in the course of using it. Women’s toilets all have doors, do they not?
The issue of using changerooms is different, of course, at least if there is no scope for privacy in them and a chance of nudity (such as in swimming changerooms.)
In my opinion, transgenderism does raise very legitimate concerns in areas of sport and fairness, and I think it’s fine for people to strongly disagree with those who claim it doesn’t. I think it sometimes, but not always, raises issues of genuine concern regarding male access to female spaces. I can understand women being concerned about some claimed adult transgender blokes (pre op) wanting to be in their toilets or change rooms.
But in a school setting – I strongly suspect that in all likelihood, these days, most of the female student body themselves are likely to be pretty sympathetic to pre-op, teenage male to female transgender. Those guys are likely to hang out with the girls anyway, and act gay/feminine. They are extremely unlikely to be doing it all as a ruse because it sexually arouses them to be in a female space.
Female to male who want to use male toilets: well, a lot of guys only use stalls to pee anyway. Those who have concerns about their penis being spotted may already be that type. Those who don’t care who sees it, don’t care.
It’s a difficult and tricky issue, though, given the fragile mental health that most transgender young people seem to be in. Making it into a bigger culture war than it need be is …unhelpful. (And I add that criticism to those on the Left who deny there is ever any reason to not agree with what a transgender person wants.)
Well look at the troll now trying to feign concern.
Go away troll.
Your insincerity is more painful than your Chosen One, Sleepy Joe, trying not to trip over his own cue cards…
Men forcing themselves into ladies and girls’ facilities could be considered a kind of “rape”.
I don’t believe any normal minded man, even if they are trans or whatever, would force themselves into such a private female zone where even the littlest of girls are who can barely open and close the stall door.
It’s not really about penises, Chrome.
And thank you or speaking on behalf of the world’s female student bodies. They’re very lucky to have you.
It’s actually about the truth.
‘Trans women’ are men.
‘Trans men’ are women.
This must be the foundation for the law. If truth is not the foundation of law – and, more specifically – if state legislatures now control toilets, what America has again, perversely, is Jim Crow. In the old South, politicians (not cafeteria and gas station proprietors themselves) said who could and couldn’t use bathrooms.
This SCOTUS decision allows a revival of those state powers.
Angry Rex responds to a cautiously reasoned position by being angry. Surprise.
I consider the issue is difficult because I know of a family with a daughter who decided she was male in high school. My daughter was good friends with her sister. As far as I know, the school handled it sensitively and successfully – although to be honest I don’t know the details.
I do know, however, that the person concerned was a great worry in terms of her general mental health at home – incidents of self harm, threats to her sister, for example – despite non religious parents who (I believe) did their best to try to understand their daughter’s issues.
Fuckin lol.
“Chromebumper says:
June 29, 2021 at 11:54 am”
LOL.
“although to be honest I don’t know the details.”
I bet you don’t.
Angry Rex responds to a cautiously reasoned position by being angry. Surprise.
Disappointed?
You haven’t called me a cultist yet. Or is that only reserved for when you declare defeat?
I consider the issue is difficult because I know of a family with a daughter who decided she was male in high school. My daughter was good friends with her sister. As far as I know, the school handled it sensitively and successfully – although to be honest I don’t know the details.
So, how do you know it was sensitive and successful? Or did you not read the script before copy/pasting it?
It’s actually about the truth.
‘Trans women’ are men.
‘Trans men’ are women.
Hear….hear…..and anyone who says otherwise is a biology and science denier.
Sadly predictable given Kavanaugh was badly beaten-down by the mad leftist mob during his confirmation hearings and Coney Barrett’s performance, smugly holding up the blank pages of her notepad, like a prissy but cowardly teacher’s-pet!
For goodness sake: I don’t know the full details of how the school handled her toilet use. But I saw her participating in school activities, she seemed fine there. My daughter said the school knew she counted herself as transgender, and indicated that she was happy enough with the school’s treatment of her.
Of course this is handled with sensitivity in our State school system these days. What do you think – that teachers and school administrators are as aggro and doctrinaire on this matter as you lot?
Okay, got it. Because trannies are mentally ill – no argument there – the rest of us have to be put in a prison of lies, under legal penalty, so they can be ‘safe’.
How would any of this be helped by letting them use the wrong bathroom?
Yep.
The Mob now runs America and the leaderless Supreme Court is cowering in fear with the rest of the population.
Chrome has made a considered argument, folks.
———–
The culture war play was kicked along by Grimm’s backers. The trans lobby is desperate to have the ‘reality’ of trans status enshrined in national law.
They failed here but there is now precedent for state appeals courts to overturn lower courts that side with schools and other institutions.
What do you think – that teachers and school administrators are as aggro and doctrinaire on this matter as you lot?
Heard of Safe Schools, stooge?
Less saccharine concern-trolling (it smells weird), more screaming about how we are all cultists…
And what exactly is the harm in letting her use the wrong toilet? As explained in my initial comment.
” that teachers and school administrators are as aggro and doctrinaire on this matter as you lot?”
Projecting.
Can just see Frydenberg in May 2022 allocating new federal Transition-for-Trannies funds to assist every toilet block in the country convert to unisex (and an appropriate number converted to Eastern-style for Pauline Hanson’s benefit).
Howzat for a productivity gain, eh Josh??
Infidel Tiger says:
June 29, 2021 at 10:35 am
This shit shouldn’t even be in the courts. It should be solved once and for all by legislation from elected bodies.
Then you have idiots like the Ohio governor who says the government should not be involved
““This issue is best addressed outside of government, through individual sports leagues and athletic associations, including the Ohio High School Athletic Association, who can tailor policies to meet the needs of their member athletes and member institutions,” DeWine said in a statement Friday morning.
That statement also applies to standalone bills pending in the Ohio House and Senate that would ban transgender girls and women from female sports, a spokesman confirmed.”
https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/06/28/ohios-governor-perfectly-illustrates-what-republican-impotence-looks-like-n403632
And just to be clear for the likes of Chromebummer….I do believe that some (though very, very few) young people suffer from gender dysphoria. It’s rare and more importantly, historically it was only ever a condition suffered by young and adolescent boys. Most young children who suffer from the condition eventually grow out of it and become…you guessed it…same sex attracted. What we’ve witnessed over the last few years is a social contagion, a contagion that Abigail Shrier discusses in her superb book, Irreversible, that has effected many young American children, particularly girls (interestingly many of them come from progressive homes)….a contagion that has spread due to the sinister influence of queer online groomers on platforms like Reddit and through the always pernicious social media.
I’m no bigot…and being a woman, I am more than happy to use feminine pronouns when referring to and discussing a transsexual like Cate McGregor…oh and please note that McGregor doesn’t use the term “transwoman”….as she rightly says, she is a transsexual. There’s also no doubt that Ms McGregor has taken hormones and (probably) had surgery to alter her body and if she was to use a woman’s space, she wouldn’t be dangling a penis in front of women and young children. This whole self ID bullshit is a nonsense….where a man can wake up one day and decide he’s a woman and then have legal access to women’s private spaces….whilst still sporting a penis and a beard (lesbian dating sites in the UK are being invaded by men who claim they’re women and lesbian…yep….and many of them have beards and penises and so on)..if this is not ludicrous I don’t know what is.
This whole transgender lunacy stems from sinister “queer theory”..it’s about destroying parental rights, the family, biology and about giving adults sexual access to children, which just happens to be a central tenet of queer theory.
Many gays and lesbians have woken up to this sinister nonsense which is why here in Oz, the UK and the US there is a new movement called “LGB Alliance”…please note the missing letters.
Most of the men invading women’s private spaces are autogynephiliacs….sexual perverts who dress as women to get aroused and who like to invade women’s spaces for sexual arousal.
Finally there’s no such thing as “transwomen”….it is a scientific and biological impossibility and absurdity. There are transsexuals who choose to live as women or men or have surgery to look like a man or woman. As Germaine Greer said a few years ago and which got her blacklisted from UK universities…just because you cut your dick off doesn’t make you a woman.
Finally…Laurel Hubbard is a man and Laurel Hubbard is a cheat.
@ Cassie-
+1,000
I think that qualifies as the final word on the subject.
Let’s see how long it takes for Chromebumper to lose its cool and call you a cultist… 😉
Grimm’s fairy tales.
Oddly enough, I don’t have much problem with the first two paragraphs in Cassie’s comment. I am sympathetic to the TERFS and JK Rowling.
From the third paragraph on, it goes overboard and conspiracy addled in the queer theory critique, though. The last two paragraphs are OK-ish, though.
None of this helps resolve simply the difficult issue of how to deal with young people who claim transgender status and often have a raft of other issues with it, though.
It’s in that context that I don’t see much point in going berzerko about how a school decides to let its toilets be used.
“From the third paragraph on, it goes overboard and conspiracy addled in the queer theory critique, though. The last two paragraphs are OK-ish, though”
LOL. I’m an adult human female who doesn’t need or require your adolescent and very cretinous validation. And the fact that you’ve used the derogatory term “TERFS” reveals a lot about you.
Chestertons fence.
Can Chromehuffer explain why society as a whole decided segregated bathroom/changerooms was a good idea.
Cassie hits the nail on the head. My own opinion is that you don’t help the mentally ill by catering to their delusions. All you do is cause more problems in the long run. Especially when body dysmorphia is only one of the problems.
From the third paragraph on, it goes overboard and conspiracy addled in the queer theory critique, though. The last two paragraphs are OK-ish, though….
It’s in that context that I don’t see much point in going berzerko about how a school decides to let its toilets be used.
There you go, Cassie- It only took him about 35 minutes to call you a cultist. Just in a slightly more dissembling way…
What a belligerent response to a comment saying that I agree with much of your views, Angry Cassie. Probably too much testosterone flowing in your veins, or something.
Insert shrug emoji.
As for mole: men can be dangerous as far as women are concerned.
That might be why, in my comment, I said I understood why women have genuine concerns about some transgender status men who want to be in a women’s space. (Although I do consider the danger is greatly exaggerated on the Right.)
It’s a complicated issue, though.
To GetUp!-
Please send better trolls. The current lot have already gone off…
(Although I do consider the danger is greatly exaggerated on the Right.)
Spoken like a ‘family man’ with no actual children…
“(Although I do consider the danger is greatly exaggerated on the Right.)
It’s a complicated issue, though.”
No Chromebummer…there’s nothing complicated whatsoever….
1. Transwomen aren’t women
2. Transmen aren’t men
3. Putting a dress and lipstick on doesn’t make you a woman and you have no right to invade women’s private spaces….be they toilets or changerooms
4. Preying on children to further queer agendas is sick and sinister…but clearly you don’t have a problem with that
5. Pumping hormone blocking drugs into adolescent girls and boys is a crime
6. Mutilating teenage bodies by performing mastectomies and castration is a crime
7. Transgenderism is a mental illness….just like progressivism.
“Rex Anger says:
June 29, 2021 at 2:30 pm
To GetUp!-
Please send better trolls. The current lot have already gone off…”
Indeed…they’re just getting dumber by the day.
Please send better trolls. The current lot have already gone off…
Apparently Daniel Andrews employs 30 of them (at taxpayers’ expense).
I wonder whether M0nty and Terry P. are two of them …
Chromebumper-
What you need to keep in mind is that the most habitual posters on Catallaxy aren’t deep thinking individuals. They just want an echo chamber for expressing their mutual flagellation sessions. A troll is anyone they disagree with but they can’t debate as an equal. This is the price of free speech.
What you need to keep in mind is that the most habitual posters on Catallaxy aren’t deep thinking individuals. They just want an echo chamber for expressing their mutual flagellation sessions. A troll is anyone they disagree with but they can’t debate as an equal. This is the price of free speech.
Poor Spitter.
Conversing with your socks again?
Oh what bullshit. I agreed with you that the massive increase in girls claiming to be transgender is almost certainly a form of social contagion. I agreed with you that queer theory that lets a person wake up and say “from today I am a man/woman and legally everyone has to agree” is silly. I thought you might deduct from that that I am dubious about trans activism directed to children, but no, you have to insist that someone who doesn’t agree with you 100% wants to “prey” on children.
Where I part from you and the wingnut right is seeing sexual motivation in queer theorists – especially the part where u think they believe what they do because they want to have sexual access to children.
As people here know – there was a genuine p edo (probably more pederast) friendly element of the gay rights movement in 60’s and 70’s. I see no great evidence that that continues to hold any significant sway in the LGBT movement now, or is behind trans activism. (No doubt you will turn up some academic somewhere who has said something controversial about it – but I am talking about the LGBT movement more broadly). The high publicity to the harm caused by child abuse is likely to continue to shame LGBT activists from suggesting p edo behaviour or pederasty is no big deal for many years to come.
A troll is anyone they disagree with but they can’t debate as an equal.
Spitter, present an argument or idea not based on lazy and trite MSM talking points (i.e. Orange Man Bad, and everyone who disagrees is an Unperson!), leftist unreason, petty ad hom or garden-variety Hanrahan-ism (We’re all doomed! And it’s solely Orange Man Bad’s fault!), and maybe we’ll consider you an equal….
I rest my case, Rexy baby!
(PS, I know I’m dumb, but I often read these ‘socks’ references- what does it mean?)
Where I part from you and the wingnut right is seeing sexual motivation in queer theorists – especially the part where u think they believe what they do because they want to have sexual access to children.
So, why are the queer theorists so eager to go after the children, then?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=WuKAaFhguZk
I rest my case, Rexy baby!
What, that your entire schtick on this blog is based on lazy and trite MSM talking points (i.e. Orange Man Bad, and everyone who disagrees is an Unperson!), leftist unreason, petty ad hom or garden-variety Hanrahan-ism (We’re all doomed! And it’s solely Orange Man Bad’s fault!)?
Thankfully it’s an entirely uncomplicated issue for anyone that can count to two.
You have me confused with someone else. Apart from thinking he lost the election, I’ve had no other opinion on the orange head!
Well, there’s plenty of scope in today’s society to live how you want without any real issue. But if you genuinely want to believe you are a sex you are not, and you demand the rest of society agree with you, you’ve got a raft of issues from the get go. If it’s a ‘difficult’ issue to deal with, perhaps the simple solution of throwing reality out the window and going along with this with total and complete acceptance is not actually helpful.
I think there is a lot to be said with helping people accept the body they were born with, and not ‘hack’ it to pretend it’s something that its not. Maybe that’s too difficult for some. If it is, live your life how you want, just don’t grandstand on a false ‘right’ to walk in to one of the few spaces in society that are actually for genuine members of a given sex, or play in their sports.
I’ve had no other opinion on the orange head!
First time I encountered you Spitter, you were hurling fire and brimstone about ‘not being a leftist, but…’ ranting on about the ‘lies’ and alleged dictatorial behaviour of one certain Orange Man Bad. It was so blatantly scripted, it was painful to read.
That was in late 2019.
You then seem to pop up only when you can wail about the impending doom of the Western world (all because Orange Man Bad), hang shit on anyone who dares say something favourable about Orange Man Bad, and generally be a nuisance when you aren’t being maudlin.
“Oh what bullshit”
Projecting.
“What you need to keep in mind is that the most habitual posters on Catallaxy aren’t deep thinking individuals. “
LOL….who remembers the “untermensch” comment?
“First time I encountered you Spitter, you were hurling fire and brimstone about ‘not being a leftist, but…’ ranting on about the ‘lies’ and alleged dictatorial behaviour of one certain Orange Man Bad. It was so blatantly scripted, it was painful to read.”
Quite so RA.
I do now, Cassie.
And I recall Spitter went very damn quiet for a time after that.
The flinching beforehand was most spectacular, though…
“Well, there’s plenty of scope in today’s society to live how you want without any real issue. But if you genuinely want to believe you are a sex you are not, and you demand the rest of society agree with you, you’ve got a raft of issues from the get go. If it’s a ‘difficult’ issue to deal with, perhaps the simple solution of throwing reality out the window and going along with this with total and complete acceptance is not actually helpful.
I think there is a lot to be said with helping people accept the body they were born with, and not ‘hack’ it to pretend it’s something that its not. Maybe that’s too difficult for some. If it is, live your life how you want, just don’t grandstand on a false ‘right’ to walk in to one of the few spaces in society that are actually for genuine members of a given sex, or play in their sports.”
Very well said Winston.
“Rex Anger says:
June 29, 2021 at 3:19 pm”
I also remember how Mr Untermensch was railing about Trump and debt….I wonder if he has anything to say about Whispering Biden’s stimulus of trillions of debt.
Again, my trans skeptic position is not dissimilar.
I have for years wondered how it was that in society before modern medicine, those who had a problem with their body/gender just worked out a way of coping with it – whether it was by transvestism after hours, or attending drag parties, or whatever. They simply didn’t have the option of hormonal or surgical treatment, but they “got on with it” so to speak.
Further from that, I wonder whether, in concept, transgender folk would be better served by adopting the “third sex” idea that was/is big in certain South Pacific and other tribal/old societies. I think the advantage of that mindset is that they are “special” in that they are can intermediate between between both genders, and the physical change to their bodies would interfere with that.
I can imagine that world view as being comforting for a person who feels their body just isn’t right for them.
Hahahaha, you guys are so credulous!
I forgot- you get your news from Jim Hoft and Newsmax, he who said Sandy Hook was a hoax. There’s classy news coverage if ever I saw it!
Hahahaha, you guys are so credulous!
Nice flinch.
Cassie: it’s time for you to become furious again because I’m agreeing with bits of what you are saying.
You see, I’m trying to find a “third way” through the extremes of your position, and those of transactivists. Is that a such a problem for you?
“I forgot- you get your news from Jim Hoft and Newsmax, he who said Sandy Hook was a hoax. There’s classy news coverage if ever I saw it!
And where do you get your news from Daily Dribber? An email from David Duke?
Yes, yes, my mistake- Alex Jones….but they look alike!
As for the debt- it’s as if no one in political office anywhere in the West seems to care anymore. It’s amazing.
“You see, I’m trying to find a “third way” through the extremes of your position, and those of transactivists. Is that a such a problem for you?”
LOL……Chromebummer thinks biological sex is an “extremist” view.
You see, I’m trying to find a “third way” through the extremes of your position, and those of transactivists. Is that a such a problem for you?
Why? Because you finally realised the one-eyed partisanship you displayed on all the Trump and Ben Roberts-Smoth VC threads since you surfaced 4 weeks ago, leads only to vehement ridicule and sidelining by people far smarter and better-read than you?
It’s amazing.
That you are persisting when you’ve already blown yourself out yet again? Absolutely.
Cassie, you are not as extreme as you make out you are – you’ll willing to accommodate McGregor, for example, by not insisting you call him “he”, and sounds like you’re not going to panic if you found him in your ladies’ toilet at some Right wing function you might both be attending.
Just move more to the middle. Come on; over this way. Inch over.
“Cassie, you are not as extreme as you make out you are – you’ll willing to accommodate McGregor, for example, by not insisting you call him “he”, and sounds like you’re not going to panic if you found him in your ladies’ toilet at some Right wing function you might both be attending.”
No dickhead……McGregor doesn’t claim to be a “woman”……McGregor is a biological male.
“at some Right wing function”
LOL…you’re going to have to try harder than that.
“Just move more to the middle. Come on; over this way. Inch over.”
You need to stay away from children.
First time I encountered you Spitter, you were hurling fire and brimstone about ‘not being a leftist …
I remember that.
I forgot- you get your news from Jim Hoft and Newsmax …
Yep, that confirms Daily llama is “not a leftist.”
Absolutely hilarious!
Give up Chromebumper.
Cassie has the high ground…
Trying to find a compromise between sane people and lunatics may not be a good idea.
Which is conversion therapy? Is it the worse than usual FGM and masectomy for girls, or castration for boys, both changing the subtle and partly unknwn influences of hormones, or is conversion therapy when the body remains as when born?
Your confusion and ignorance is noted, but is not important. More compassionate people can see gender is not exclusively binary. More to the point, younger people understand this stuff much better than you or I, CL. They were not brought up with the prejudices and biases of our generation on this issue. We have no choice about ceding to them in the long run, as we shall die before them.
“Your confusion and ignorance is noted, but is not important.”
Fat gust…everyday here you exhibit your confusion and ignorance.
M0nty denies biology.
. More to the point, younger people understand this stuff much better than you or I, CL. They were not brought up with the prejudices and biases of our generation on this issue. We have no choice about ceding to them in the long run, as we shall die before them.
What makes Benito M0ntylini think that the pushback is solely from old people?
And what is this ‘we have no choice’ bullshit? Is his Fascism showing again?
Fat gust…
Sorry Cassie, but it needed doing…
Sex is almost entirely binary, with about one in five thousand hermaphrodites. With more suffering from delusions. It isn’t compassionate to support a delusion, it makes the eventual reality crash harder to cope with.
I can quite understand your feelings of rejection from the males in your life, m0nty, but that doesn’t mean you’re part female.
You’re not much of a man, m0nty, it’s true; but you’re even less of a woman.
So, Bogan, you got a problem with Cassie calling McGregor “she” and “Kate”, and chatting pleasantly while they adjust their make up in the ladies’ loo?
I think you need to give her (Cassie) a stern talking to.
Sorry, it’s Cate.
I can’t stand her as a commentator, by the way.
“I can’t stand her as a commentator, by the way.”
That’s how we feel about you, by the way.
“chatting pleasantly while they adjust their make up in the ladies’ loo?”
I don’t know what you think ladies do in the loo…but as I wrote above, I think you should steer clear of children.
Cassie can do whatever she likes. I wouldn’t be rude to McGregor, but if he insisted that I pretend he’s a woman I should politely decline to go along with it. Out of compassion, of course.
Nasty Chromebummer. Probably too much estrogen flowing in his veins, or something.
Does being obnoxious come naturally to you, Cassie, or do you have to work at it?
I think it’s natural for Bogan, but with you, I think I detect a bit of effort…
“Chromebumper says:
June 29, 2021 at 5:05 pm
Does being obnoxious come naturally to you, Cassie, or do you have to work at it?
I think it’s natural for Bogan, but with you, I think I detect a bit of effort…”
I’m not obnoxious…I just call you out for what you are…a particularly unsavoury troll who should stay away from children……far far away.
Years of practice at dealing with creepy people. I agree with Cassie that you should be kept well away from children.
How childish you both are. I have said nothing regarding children except to deny seeing any evidence that any part of the LGBT movement of the last 40 odd years, and transactivists in particular, support transexual rights because they want “sexual access” to children. I have expressed scepticism about elements of “transexual rights”.
As to how to treat a child who thinks they’re transexual, I have said it’s “tricky”.
You’re just playing a stupid name calling game that shows you can’t argue or discuss this issue in good faith.
““transexual rights”.”
I know some can find spelling “tricky”…but it’s spelt “transsexual”.
You can’t see how creepy you are. We can.
Anyone who wants to delve deeper into this topic, Quillette has done a great seven part series, there’s a lot of reading but it’s quality writing- here’s number one
https://quillette.com/2021/04/02/when-sons-become-daughters-parents-of-transitioning-boys-speak-out-on-their-own-suffering/
“Anyone who wants to delve deeper into this topic, Quillette has done a great seven part series, there’s a lot of reading but it’s quality writing- here’s number one”
I’ve read them all Llama…..I also regularly listen to gender critical feminists such as Kathleen Stock, Dr Debra Soh, Meghan Murphy and many others. This is something I follow closely.
I have a feeling that home schooling will get popular at an astonishing rate.
Of course there will be all the regular war propaganda, and probably a false flag or two but it’s gonna be difficult to ban the home schools fast enough.
What the articles show, of course, is that the issue of which toilets a transgender high school student gets to use is just the most trivial aspect.
There are fads and fashions within the humanities and medicine (especially when it comes to psychiatric and psychological issues.) The “institutional capture” of the psychological/medical community that deals with transgender youth is the key issue, but as the author suggests, there may be some pushback for a more balanced view prompted by lawfare and a genuine public debate in Britain in particular.
An over-the-top attack on the motives of queer theorists is not going to achieve anything, though. More likely to be counterproductive.
To take the really big picture: people haven’t really worked out yet how to understand ourselves, ever since Darwin, fossil diggers and astronomers weakened irretrievably the religious understanding of how humans became human. This was, after all, only about 100 to 150 years ago – depending on how long you think it took for evolution and the understanding of the age and size of the universe to become truly entrenched in society. This is not a long time in cultural history at all. The rapid success of technology misleads us into thinking it is longer.
It’s not surprising, really, that it’s a work in progress.