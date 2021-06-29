David Bidstrup guest post. Clearing out the old stock.

Last Saturday our local rag carried a story titled “Docs want protection to give AZ jabs” in which it was stated that the “reluctance” of people to get vaccinated means that a significant number of the AZ vaccines will pass their use by date and have to be thrown out.

Apparently there are only 5.5 million people over 60 who are “eligible” for the AZ vaccine but there are 40 million doses on order. Doctors were asking for the government to provide them an indemnity, (which I understand has been granted looking at the front page of the OZ today), to vaccinate those who want it and are under 60.

It seems that the PM has decided that people under 40 can now have the AZ and doctors cannot be sued if they get serious side effects or die. I wonder why this would be done. Of the 910 “Covid deaths” we have had in one and a half years only 3 have been in folk under 40 years old, 2 in the 30 to 39 bracket and 1 in the 0 to 29 bracket. Could it be a cunning plan to use up the stock before it becomes out of date? There is certainly no good reason to vaccinate people under 40.

A gentleman named Bill Bowtell, a “public health expert” was quoted as saying he knew of a NSW medical clinic that had been waiting for vaccines for months that received “a big dump of AstraZeneca” but the expiry date was June 30 2021.

A “health policy analyst” named Martyn Goddard is mentioned in the article as having estimated that the government will pay about $1 billion for the 40 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine but will likely use at most 11 to 12 million of them. Presumably the rest will end up in the tip unless we can give them to younger people.

It’s nice to see our taxes being put to good use.

Anyone with half an hour to spend should watch this video from Canada.