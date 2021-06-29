“Furious” Palaszczuk paints a target on working girl’s back

Check out the furious comments before 7News shuts down that thread.
In a stroke of good luck for Queensland, Delta had the night off during State of Origin. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The more corrupt the state, the more it legislates.
I will take Chookie’s health advice when she has a chin that can easily be distinguished from her neck.
And at 3:03 with a breezy “We have to accept the advice of Dr Young; I have accepted that advice”, Pony Girl absolves herself of all responsibility for devastated businesses, ruined holiday plans and the loss of income of hundreds of thousands in the private sector – not to mention all the attendant mental anguish.
What a loathsome creature she is.
This tweet is fun.
Via Instapundit today.
The left have to pretend not to know many things.
For example 50,000 spectators at the State of Origin.
Through the Looking Glass dissonance…masks required to enter the stadium, masks off once seated.
They do all this with a straight face, it has to be a private game for Palaszczuk and the inner circle…. how high can we make them jump with contradictory orders?
Joanna,
not sure about secret – I believe this may be the senate committee you refer to.
btw – an interesting figure pops up in another senate discussion – $7B spent on just the vaccines in Aus so far.
What a vicious woman. This was not some slip of the tongue, she wanted to make sure people could track her down.
You doxxed her, you hideous old bat!
And all because she did not take a vaccine that she does not have to take. It is voluntary, remember. Also she is 19, a very low risk group.
I hope people make a point of supporting her, and sharing their disgust of the foetid premier and her malformed familiars.
huh – Joanna got knifed.. no matter, she was muttering something about a secret video on the ‘net.
Were she and Dictator Dan twins, separated at birth?
Despicable, both of them.
I see my comment has been ‘disappeared’. I didn’t know the Cat did that.
One of the most basic justifications for elected government is to serve citizens. Associated with that is ‘consent of the governed’ – the (somewhat fanciful) idea that we have all somehow agreed to let one lot boss us around in return for protection of basic human rights and an orderly society. Furthermore, most proponents of that idea agree that if the lot doing the bossing cease to be of benefit, they have broken the contract and no longer need to be obeyed.
Well right now our masters have well and truly broken the social contract, with ugly displays of completely disproportionate and ridiculous edicts that change by the hour, wiping out basic human rights such as freedom of movement and expression, backed up with strict enforcement that stresses obedience above reason. Their actions (not the virus, as they continually assert) have caused massive damage to the economy and set us up for equally massive increases in the plunder they call taxation, which will unavoidably lower living standards for those outside the political class.
Recently I managed to endure a few minutes of Gladys on her ABC. She kept whining on about the need for the rest of us to “do the right thing”, i.e. obey orders issued by the political class since that was part of our “obligations and responsibilities” as citizens. Wearing a face mask was necessary, she said, to provide “an extra layer of protection”, just like in those ads you hear for women’s sanitary products.
But what about her “obligations and responsibilities” as a member of the government? Things like protecting our freedoms, and not acting in ways that reduce living standards and cause misery to many. Things like her obligation to respect concepts like consent and the rule of law, as opposed to rule by political whim and ‘might makes right’?
It is time to disobey.
In 2021, nobody has died from Covid in Australia.. There are a handful of people in hospital and one who is in intensive care, not on a ventilator. Over 99% of people either have no symptoms or flu like symptoms and they fully recover. Every year thousands get the flu, worldwide and thousands die. This is the flu season. Where is the flu. None of these facts are being released to the public, just fear tactics.
With regard to the vaccine, there have been thousands of adverse effects reported and thousands of deaths worldwide, none are being released to the public.
If you compare the effects of getting Covid to getting the Vaccine, it’s a no brainer.
There is plenty of information on the internet from doctors who have been silenced. The only information people are getting is what Big Pharma are allowing the media and Government to tell us.
So.
Those vaccines fixed everything yet?
Or…
Have the vaccines not done shit.
Joanne, my apologies. I assumed your comment about secret videos somewhere on the internet featuring Professor Murphy admitting various dastardly things to Pauline Hanson was not serious – and perhaps intended to bring the site into disrepute.
Post the video link if you have it, by all means.
Remember last time QLD Health tried to frame up a ‘tradie’ for having a super spreader party.
The asst police commissioner had to step in and tell the media to knock off the media confected ‘rage’ against him.
Then we learned there was no party …and QLD Health knew.
They want a mob, they want someone attacked, they want to create then leverage mayhem to politically crush their enemy: the commonwealth government.
CL – no need – I’ve linked the Hansard record above.
Everything about Palaszczuk’s delivery in this video reeks of bitch. It is a knowing, passive-aggressive attack on the young woman. She did this deliberately – knowing the ALP’s house organs (Courier Mail, local TV bimbo reporters etc) would make her this week’s Typhoid Mary.
Alex:
+1000,000
Thanks, Duncan.
Prof. Murphy’s conversation was with Jackie Lambie not Pauline Hanson. The conversation with Senator Lambie is included in the link provided by duncanm. The ‘secret’ part was how it was described on the internet.
OK, thanks, Joanna.
I do my best. It’s hard differentiating claims from truth at the moment.
Some “pandemic”.
What a farce.
Welcome to Clown World.
Besides her bitch-slapping a 19 year old receptionist (with the entire weight of the government behind her), the palace-chook also mentions that…
Do we now? Why?
What we do need to do is remind the gov of the concept of propotionality. There are currently all of about 40 people in hospital ‘with’ covid, from a pop of over 5,000,000. THIS does NOT translate to forced injections and locking up the population!
May we expect a “I mis-spoke” walk back, given the backlash?
She did this deliberately – knowing the ALP’s house organs (Courier Mail, local TV bimbo reporters etc) would make her this week’s Typhoid Mary.
Thus deflecting public anger and frustration at the lockdown from herself.
Incidentally, Palaszczuk has a team of 18 media advisers cooking up this stuff for her, some of them former ABC journalists. I wonder how they sleep at night?
I am stunned by Queensland’s premier. On Sunday night hordes of people attended round 2 of State of Origin, less than 2 days later she is attacking a young woman who hasn’t been vaccinated. Now, was it because Queensland lost is the lockdown a fit of anger and spite or just because she is a control freak? This woman is rapidly becoming one of the most disliked people in the country.
How long did nannanna delay her vaccination.
Healthy 19 year olds shouldn’t be vaccinated.
Vaccination risk is higher than covid.
Anna hasn’t changed and this attitude is what Queenslanders overwhelmingly voted for.
Thanks C.L. apology accepted. I understand your dilemma but as far as I’m concerned any information released by the MSM cannot be regarded as truth and the Governments are not far behind.
The world is full of certifiable idiots dressed up as leaders.
Soon, someone, somewhere, of some consequence, will call their charade out, and the world will start to go sane.
In the meantime, these people are so stupid their only avenue is to double down on their lies, and double down, and double down, until even the most gullible will start to see the light.
How can the “highly contagious Delta variant” not be seen as a joke, or at least a question mark. It totally defies rational rationalisation.
Anna hasn’t changed and this attitude is what Queenslanders overwhelmingly voted for.
She got 1,135,687 primary votes.
Those opposed to her – i.e. LNP, PHON, KAP & IND – received more.
Not exactly overwhelming support, nota.
I don’t get why people are still joining in this binary party political dance. Labor and Liberal governments across Australia are doing more or less the same thing — even on euthanasia and abortion. The only difference is the LNP tends to diddle about a bit more to make a show for their base before doing the same thing. Our leaders clearly aren’t calling the shots and haven’t been for a while.
Comfortably. These people are psychopaths.
I thought she got back with increased majority.
People must have known where their preferences would flow.
Point taken on primaries though Roger.
Every single serving premier and the pm, as Gideon Rozier said, owe Australians a grovelling apology for their idiocy, and in some cases malice in handling covid-19.
We could forgive them march 2020 if they’d made the slightest attempt to turn from the unspoken elimination strategy but they have just dug in.
Point taken on primaries though Roger.
Just a friendly correction on the “overwhelming” bit, Rosie.
The other thing to note is that the ALP got about 80% of Green preferences.
I wonder how they sleep at night?
Comfortably. These people are psychopaths.
That’s what worries me.
We’ve got 3 1/2 more years of her and her crew.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
I was listening to Mike Graham and Peter Hitchens from June 15 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-dWqq1tPAQ
and Mike related a story where he’d gone to pick up his kids from the train, and at the station before they got off, an old lady was getting off with her walking frame. She asked a couple near the door to help her. The man asked her, “When was the last time that thing (frame) was sanitised?”.
Mike said his kids got up and helped the lady off.
The fear, paranoia, dobbing, shaming and anger that the govt. and media are beating up in the community is dehumanising. Shame on them, and shame on us if we get drawn in to their evil web.
But but but just because you have been vaccinated doesn’t mean you cant still have it and pass it on – what an idiot.
I beg to differ.
Katter doesn’t preference LNP anywhere.
Neither do SFF, Legalise Cannabis, Animal Justice, Civil Liberties & Motorists [sic], or “Independents”.
2,868,000 voted, Labor and Fellow Travellers got 1,611,000, i.e. 56%.
Not quite overwhelming, but it was a decisive victory.
2,868,000 voted, Labor and Fellow Travellers got 1,611,000, i.e. 56%.
Not quite overwhelming, but it was a decisive victory.
Whichever way you dice it, it wasn’t overwhelming, which was my point.
Furious with who – the state health official she has annointed as next state governor? – some other state health official?? the state health minister??? herself!?!?
Can’t see how this one can be blamed on Morrison and co. if Queensland has been (which it most certainly has) giving vaccinations to lower priority people than a nurse working in a hospital with a “Covid ward”.
If the explanation is that the nurse refused/avoided vaccination (because her union saw to it that she could do so without losing her job), then that still falls on state health to move her elsewhere and put a vaccinated nurse in that position.
Squirrel,
Nice rant, except she is a casual clerk, not a nurse.
If only Daddy had given her a safe seat. She could be Premier of Queensland and then we’d all be safe.
Also, from the video,
Lockdown for 3 days is better than 30 days
Is this a threat?
Are Doctors and Nurses in Qld Hospitals being vaccinated?
Perhaps, but i’de like to see ongoing figures.
All the National Cabinet members are saying 100% coverage is necessary in the community, why not 100% in the Hospitals?
You would think there might be a bit of caution considering how well things worked out the last few times the Premier indulged in a spot of witch burning.
Hey, guess when the Queensland state of emergency was due to end?
This arvo.
State of emergency extended at 11th hour as Delta variant looms large.
Amazing coincidence.
That a nasty Chook for sure. And together with the sidekick health heifer bleating “two legs bad”.
Odd that QLD voted for this menagerie. Do they use Dominion by chance?
An unkind or misogynistic person might argue there is something subliminal or Freudian in the Premier declaring today that she’s “furious” and wants it “hard and fast”?
Lot of southerners have moved to Queensland and they’ve brought their voting habits with them.
Kiwis also lean Left and they’re still butthurt over Peter Dutton sending a few of their murderers back home for good.
Lot of southerners have moved to Queensland and they’ve brought their voting habits with them.
Aka masochists.
Odd that QLD voted for this menagerie.
See above.
Supposedly Californians have been moving to other nearbyn States for about 15 nyears and taking theirvoting haboits with them.
They’ve turned Colorado, Oregon,Washington [State] and Arizona Blue, Idaho predicted to fall also.
It’s harder to do that in Austral;ia because of the small number of States, so the CFMMEU and other Unions have put their hand on the tiller and moved southerners into Queensland jobs.
Kids in Gladstone can’t get a good paying job in Gladstone, some say the same has happened in Townsville.
Interesting take by the Queensland Premier. The 19 year old clerk is, l assume, an employee of the Queensland Health Service, or works for a hospital under that service. I would further assume the responsibility for ensuring the health and safety of that employee at work rests with her employers, the Queensland government. Have no journalists pointed out this obvious issue to the Premier.
https://tottnews.com/2021/01/21/qld-premier-father-genetic-company/
I’m sure it’s all a big coincidence.
The tottnews doesn’t spend much on research.
It’s the same seat, only the name changed.
2006 is “shortly after” 1992?
You are on your own there C.L. Bags & wild horses and all that !
Inside and outside ugliness is a feature, not a bug with these turds.
It’s an old bible curse to have women rule over you.