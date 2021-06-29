Green destruction of productive resources. Forests and fisheries

Today Robert Gottleibson has a piece in The Australian about the severe shortage of timber that is plaguing the Australian building industry thanks to the combined efforts of the local Greens and the Reds in China

Starting with the Greens, as Jim Hoggett explained in his contribution to the collection of papers on the policies of the Greens published in 2011. The idea was (1) end logging in public and private native forests, (2) end virtually all timber exports and (3) restrict timber production to existing plantations and “farm scale” plantations. He wrote that the policy flies in the face of environmental sustainabilty and it had been largely achieved already (2011.)

The forest cover was 19% of our land area (150 million hectares) and after subtracting areas that are not potentially harvestable timber production is allowed on 9 million hectares of public forest, with only a tiny fraction actully logged. In the four major timber states the balance of logging and regeneration is sustainable because plantations (as opposed to native forests) provide three quarters of wood production. This comes from 1.3% of the total forest area.

So we starve in the midst of plenty. Domestic wood production peaked in 2000 and when he wrote ten years later our annual exports of wood products were worth $2.3B and we were import $4.5B with the gap widening. “We tap the forest resources of areas of the world that have a far greater need for conservation than we do”.

Moving on to Gottliebsen’s account of the current crisis and the Red involvement. He wrote “It’s no surprise that China has nicely moved in to make sure that our housing industry’s suffering, caused by our past and current timber mistakes, is multiplied.”

Building’s timber shortage set to worsen

He lamented the lack of a 30-year growing plan that has left us unable to provide enough

timber for our normal building industry construction rate, let alone the current boom. On top of the shortage, a new blow is looming. The problem arises from the need to thin softwood plantations so the remaining trees can get bigger and provide timber for frames. “If you don’t take the “thins” out then the forest can’t produce frame

timber.”

Enter the Chinese. He might be a bit hard on the Chinese here, are they to blame for our dysfunctional forest policies? But we can blame Daniel Andrews and that is the next best thing.

The Chinese want our hard wood chips because they need them for packaging to replace plastic. But they can access softwood chips elsewhere so they have stopped Australian exports. We have shut most of our pulp plants and while some “thins” can be used to make chip board Australian pinewood plantation owners don’t know where they are going to store the felled “thin”

trees and ﬁnance the harvesting in the absence of the China chip market. If they are not cut down then in future years there will be no timber for frames. It’s a slow strangulation process.

Of course the solution is to expand our hardwood production from native forests and replant to replace the trees harvested.

But nationwide there are severe restrictions on this and only some four trees in every 10,000 trees can be accessed. But in Victoria the plan is to end native forest harvesting and replanting by 2030. In fact it will end in 2025 because of economies of scale. The Victorian government believes it has a right to take hardwood timber from NSW and South Australia. Moreover the Victorian government needs this policy

to retain inner city seats with strong green voters.

