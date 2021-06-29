Green destruction of productive resources. Forests and fisheries

Today Robert Gottleibson has a piece in The Australian about the severe shortage of timber that is plaguing the Australian building industry thanks to the combined efforts of the local Greens and the Reds in China
Starting with the Greens, as Jim Hoggett explained in his contribution to the collection of papers on the policies of the Greens published in 2011. The idea was (1) end logging in public and private native forests, (2) end virtually all timber exports and (3) restrict timber production to existing plantations and “farm scale” plantations. He wrote that the policy flies in the face of environmental sustainabilty and it had been largely achieved already (2011.)
The forest cover was 19% of our land area (150 million hectares) and after subtracting areas that are not potentially harvestable timber production is allowed on 9 million hectares of public forest, with only a tiny fraction actully logged. In the four major timber states the balance of logging and regeneration is sustainable because plantations (as opposed to native forests) provide three quarters of wood production. This comes from 1.3% of the total forest area.
So we starve in the midst of plenty. Domestic wood production peaked in 2000 and when he wrote ten years later our annual exports of wood products were worth $2.3B and we were import $4.5B with the gap widening. “We tap the forest resources of areas of the world that have a far greater need for conservation than we do”.
Moving on to Gottliebsen’s account of the current crisis and the Red involvement. He wrote “It’s no surprise that China has nicely moved in to make sure that our housing industry’s suffering, caused by our past and current timber mistakes, is multiplied.”
Building’s timber shortage set to worsen
He lamented the lack of a 30-year growing plan that has left us unable to provide enough
timber for our normal building industry construction rate, let alone the current boom. On top of the shortage, a new blow is looming. The problem arises from the need to thin softwood plantations so the remaining trees can get bigger and provide timber for frames. “If you don’t take the “thins” out then the forest can’t produce frame
timber.”
Enter the Chinese. He might be a bit hard on the Chinese here, are they to blame for our dysfunctional forest policies? But we can blame Daniel Andrews and that is the next best thing.
The Chinese want our hard wood chips because they need them for packaging to replace plastic. But they can access softwood chips elsewhere so they have stopped Australian exports.
We have shut most of our pulp plants and while some “thins” can be used to make chip board Australian pinewood plantation owners don’t know where they are going to store the felled “thin”
trees and ﬁnance the harvesting in the absence of the China chip market.
If they are not cut down then in future years there will be no timber for frames. It’s a slow strangulation process.
Of course the solution is to expand our hardwood production from native forests and replant to replace the trees harvested.
But nationwide there are severe restrictions on this and only some four trees in every 10,000 trees can be accessed.
But in Victoria the plan is to end native forest harvesting and replanting by 2030. In fact it will end in 2025 because of economies of scale. The Victorian government believes it has a right to take hardwood timber from NSW and South Australia. Moreover the Victorian government needs this policy
to retain inner city seats with strong green voters.
GREENS VERSUS FISHING
The chapter on marine resources in policies of the Greens is titled Hypothetical solutions to imaginary problems in the marine environment. The author wasWalter Starck, a retired marine biologist with wide experience of coral reefs around the world. He wrote “They presume problems do not exist, propose solutions without regard to cost and consequences. An undefined ‘precautionary principle’ appears to be the major underlying doctrine.”
Contrary to the list of threats that keep the Greens awake at night, Starck suggests that the state of the marine environment here is the best in the world. For example the Great Barrier Reef (GBR) is in pristine condition, despite the protestations of the PM that it is being damaged. The commercial fishing rate around the reef is limited to 9 kilos per square km per annum, contrasting with surveys that suggest a well managed reef can sustain 15 metric tonnes per square km per annum. Some precautinary factor operating there!
On the national level, we have the third largest fishing zone in the world and the second-largest shelf area, so we have the largest per capita fishing area in the world and we also have the lowest fishery harvest rate in the world. We import 70% of the seafood that we consume, with the volume and price of imports on the rise. The situation resembles forestry: we import products from more heavily exploited resources elsewhere.
“Our fisheries are indeed in decline but not from overfishing. It’s from the most costly and resstrictive management in the world and the Greens want to make it even more costly and restrictive.”
Not content with the excellent status quo the Greens want to hugely extend the already very large areas of Marine Protected Areas. This can only be described as absurd and its places a lot of limits on the very large number of people who enjoy recreational fishing. Surprisingly these people have yet to find a voice as an interest group. Room for some lobbying there!
The plum for the Greens would be the largest no-take Marine Park in the world in the Coral Sea. “With the additional protected areas desired by the Greens we would be approaching two thirds of the global total of protected areas with all of our contribution being where it is least needed.”
I wouldn’t be too upset about the Greens policy re wood for housing we can build steel frame ones instead .
It wont matter much as vaccine gene engineering, failed electricity systems and a potential maunder minimum should kill off most Australians in this UN petrie dish by 2030.
You missed the sarcasm note, [/sarc].
Min,
True. Ironically, the so called “carbon footprint “ is bigger. FWIW.
Family friend of mine, her family had a sawmill at Daylesford, Vic, had been there for around 100+ years, there were up to late last century around 20 mills in the area, all family owned and operated. Labor kept making them offers they couldn’t refuse to shut down. My friends family were reluctantly the last to close, she said to me that the money offered was amazing plus the threats so they took it. No timber industry there at all. Local town here in upper Kiewa Valley, in the late 50’s 4 mills, late 70’s all merged into a large mill, employed around 80+ people. same thing, the Vic Gov paid them to shut down. Result, lots and lots of jobs lost, people left, the mill was the second largest employer, the SEC was the biggest, it was sold and ‘streamlined’ so we went from a manufacturing and power town to a service town living on tourists.
Communist scum are the Greens Political Party, as are the other Parties who bend to their tantrums.
Here’s another excellent analysis of green idiocy: https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2021-6-25-new-york-has-no-idea-whatsoever-how-to-decarbonize-its-electric-grid
Only a last month we had to rebuild one of our verandas due to rot in the hardwood and support beams and decking. We were very lucky we got it done when we did, as the availability of treated pine decking and support beams was diminishing and supply costs increasing dramatically. Our builder and the guy who delivered the timber from Melbourne said that the timber shortage is going to increase the cost of the average new home by at least $50,000.
The Greens reserve Australian timber as fuel for periodic firestorms.
This country is basically ruled by Melbournes inner-city left. You thought you had parliamentary representation?
Someone might ask the Greens what they think of Drax in the UK, who import millions of tonnes of US and Canadian wood to burn in a large power station. Whereby they collect lots of green renewable energy subsidies. The hypocrisy is pretty mindblowing.
A slight digression, but still relevant: I seem to recall an article either here or in Quadrant a number of years ago regarding the so-called certification of various natural products, and how for a product to be perceived as ‘socially/environmentally responsible’ that product required the (literal) stamp of approval from a self-identified industry feudal lord, in exchange for a little something-something. All above the chipboard of course.
He lamented the lack of a 30-year growing plan that has left us unable to provide enough
timber for our normal building industry construction rate
Classic Gottliebsen: he wants central planning, just in the interest of whichever lobby has been in his ear. By all means review whatever the more anti-capitalist ‘Greens’ have sought (noting we have coalition governments in SA, Tas and NSW, as well as federally – one wonders a bit at the influence of the Greens in that political environment) but, please, spare us the paraphernalia of ‘industry plans’ which are almost always disguised cartels.
@ Bruce
Drax is (or was – I think it’s been phased out) exactly the sort of thing fostered by romantic belief in costless transition to ‘fuels’ like ‘biomass’ (wood, peat even). It’s why the UK, the US, the Europeans – and we – should press for medium-neutral, technologically neutral polices focused on net CO2 release, not particular technologies.
I think the opportunity exists to reframe the debate into one of Responsible versus Irresponsible Environmentalism. The same goes for Responsible vs. Irresponsible Energy.
(The fact that the acronym ‘R.E.’ is perceived as representing Renewable Energy is simply coincidence. We want it. We’ll take it. It now stands for both Responsible Environmentalism and Responsible Energy. That’s us – we’re the responsible ones).
Bemused I did not think I would have to put sarc afterwords for Cats .
Another observation Greens never think about consequences of their policies . The lateral thinking guy Edward ?who . talked about the 7 hats in decision making The black hat had to present possible negative outcomes . So long since I read it but downsides have to be considered so if plan A does not work switch to plan B
Edward de Bono.
America’s lumber costs have already rocketed adding to the fear of inflation. I wish some smart Polly would apply Socratic dialogue with the Greens such as re trees . Wonderful idea then what will build houses with ?
Keep asking until you have them cornered.
And the Greens wonder where these mystery donations come from. Either directly, or through the global Green organisations.
There are a number of inhabitants whose mental capacity sits on the left of the bell curve, to match their political beliefs, either participating or watching this blog and who need the bleeding obvious explained. It’s a bit like humour to the Left, you have to explain a joke so that they may hopefully get it.
Why yes you can. But in a coastal environment, the aggressive salt air is guaranteed to penetrate any scratch of the protective coating and render the strength of the frame next to useless.
Obviously there is the problem the carbon footprint of manufacturing the steel, and then galvanising the frame.
Plus, a wooden frame once cured will not change size, whereas steel may expand and contract due to temperature variations.
Dressed locks in the carbon it has absorbed
Until it burns to the ground in a forest fire.
My son owns the house that his great great grandfather, then great grandfather, grandfather and mother and now my grandson lived in. It is called a Queenslander and you can see the additions that have occurred through the generations.
Everything is hardwood. We are prepping for the great “repaint”.
The really stupid wooly thinking of the greens and politicians with these stupid policies and vegetation laws lay in the absolute fact that trees, like all vegetation, is a renewable resource, either by mechanical planting or by natural regrowth. Trees just have a much longer growing and maturing period. Broad acre plantings of wheat and other winter cereals & pulses have a maturing cycle of 180 days which, at the end of the day, are nothing more than fields of little trees to be planted again the following winter.
Dirt is for growing things, always has been and always will be and with sensible policies and laws can produce more than enough for every visual environmental aspect and taste bud, if only the inner urban based no-nothing greens and politicians would get out of the fucking road.
Question: Ask a green or politician what a Puttiputki is and do they have one ?
With 5 of these, 3 neighboring families (including me & mine) planted 20,000 trees in a single weekend around the edge of an 1,100 block of land in exchange for the landowner being allowed to clear 300 trees from the middle of the block for the purpose of farming the block up. The trees in the middle made it difficult to get the wide modern day farming equipment (60, 80, 100 & 120 ft rigs) through and around the block, no fault of the timber, they were just in the wrong place.