Grubs insulted

Daniel Andrews is being sanctimonious about the stories that circulated after his fall. This is the same person who revelled in the lynching of Cardinal Pell and the same person who said, on 7 April 2020, ‘I see you. I hear you. I believe you.’ What a hypocritical grub he is.”
– Cassie, on the suddenly sensitive Daniel Andrews
To Dictator Dan: “I see you. I hear you. I will never believe you.”
Technically Daniel Andrews can’t be a grub since he has a backbone.
Grubs don’t have them, not even damaged ones.
Well, a few years ago, I recall Premier Andrews saying a bowel cancer-suffering former MP would be ‘shitting in a bag’.
He denied it, of course, but I’m acquainted with the said person and he certainly said it – he is simply one vile human being.
Dan is also the grub who foisted on Victoria some of the most extreme pro-abortion legislation in the world.
A twisted creature of years of relentless partisanship and badwill on the part of labor toward anyone who doesn’t agree with them.
The Victorian ALP hates people ,they legalise their murder before they are born and when they reach old age . Funny about socialists and death ,Hitler and Stalin .Mao PolPotetc etc loved killing people . It eliminates critics.
The Ambulance Victoria statement varies significantly with Dan’s explanation of what happened after accident . But then it wasn’t accompanied by sad piano music either believe that video was very costly to be made.
Any local media asking questions?
My Googling skills are clearly seriously deficient – the only “rumours” I have been able to find are pretty tame, and certainly nowhere near racy or scurrilous enough to justify the numero uno alpha male of politics in our second largest state reacting like a Victorian (era) lady of quality who had been propositioned by a chimney sweep.
When Straya re-federates I’m hoping to catch up with a Victoriastani friend who may be able to enlighten me.
Thank you C.L.
Andrews has already proved he has a memory problem that precludes rational thought.
Witness the hotel lockdown memory failure and consequent debacle.
How many people were killed?
I rest my case…
Andrews made a comment about “political weaponry” in one of his recent interviews re stories about his fall. But on a Channel 7 report in early Dec 2019, after Tony Abbott visited Cardinal Pell in gaol, he said:
“Shameful, frankly, absolutely shameful. And I apologise on his behalf if he won’t to every victim who would have been traumatised to see the former prime minister of our country visiting a convicted child sx offender… If you want to go visiting convicted child sx offenders then surely you’d think for a moment this is something bigger than you and him and your friendship. Lives have been destroyed. It’s appalling and I wouldn’t have done it.”