Melbourne Cats – Tony Thomas book launch. Come out while you can, if you can

Our celebrated colleague Tony Thomas has struck another blow against the forces of darkness. No not Collingwood.
FOOTSOLDIER IN THE CULTURE WAR
And don’t miss his latest blow in the war A Teacher’s Guide to Miseducating the Young.
The national primary-school English teachers’ association has launched a climate propaganda blitz on the 5- to 14-years-olds placed in their care. The teachers’ just-released manual spruiks intermittent wind and solar and demands an end to coal-fired electricity and fossil fuels.
It’s an error-ridden 174-page blueprint that quarantines kids from any acknowledgement that costly wind and solar farms must be backed up by 24-7 baseload power.
The blueprint would have kids chanting North Korean-style “an Earth-focused school or class ‘anthem’ at assemblies. (This) is a great way to build emotional attachment to the planet” (P154).