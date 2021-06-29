Post Covid vaccine deaths

From Donna Lafromboise, where she discusses the work of Dr Francis Christian, who has raised concerns about Covid vaccines, and about whom she writes:
Christian draws attention to the abnormally large number of adverse reactions, including deaths, associated with COVID vaccines that have been reported in the US. He talks about “serious medical problems” experienced by young people in many countries, including heart inflammation.
You would think these kinds of figures would be on the front page of every paper, rather than an issue that would silently get this doctor fired. This is the sub-text of the story at the link:
Saskatchewan surgeon insists on informed consent prior to children receiving COVID-19 vaccines. Health authority fires him before an investigation has even begun.
Something is afoot, but what it is we will only know in the great by and bye, and then only if it all falls into place, which is what we must hope will never happen. You might supplement the above bit of information with this: Follow the science: ‘Deadly’ Delta variant registers a 99.9+% recovery rate. And once you have gone to the link and looked at the stats you will understand why they then write this:
In plain english, this means that based on CDC and WHO guidelines, the Delta variant’s death rate is actually significantly lower than the 0.1% number that appears in the U.K. government docs.
Would you really take the advice of some government health official who has absolutely no skin in the game and no matter what may happen, will eventually retire on a full pension?
What shits me is that they’re suppressing this information – which just makes people suspicious and vaccine-adverse.
Publish the numbers, show the risks of vaccine complications (by age, other factors), against the chances of Covid infection and death against the same factors.
Let people make an informed decision. That will be different for a 60yo than it will for a 20yo
It’s almost funny that all the conspiracies on COVID are coming true, yet most people still can’t see the woods for the trees – they want you dead or in complete control.
The world economy and civilization is crashing, done by the same small group of people pushing the lockdowns and the vaccines.
They are getting desperate, and they know the reckoning is coming if they don’t do something. Who are “they”? People like Gates, Soros, Rothchilds, Rockefellers, etc.
They have been building this up for decades, even centuries. But most people who don’t understand there is a spiritual battle older than time, will not truly get what’s going on now.
The vaccine death hockey stick!
Teh Great Reset, comrade.
Steve – with you on so much.
But of course as we do, we ask … this graph of (and jump in) numbers … is that adjusted for the number of people vaccinated ? If we carry out mass vaccinations … well … etc. Yes, something is afoot. But as always, an incomplete picture and more questions.
The significant dilemma of those of us who have scrutinised the data re the adverse effects of the vaccinations is how do we broach the topic with friends, family, and the people we love? It really is agonising when they have already had their first shot, and both.
Should we even try? What is the point now?
Most of my family have wisely decided to wait till all the evidence emerges. But the matter arose only today with a close friend who had chosen to have the vaccinations. Like many, she was, I believe, easily persuaded because she is single, enjoys the gym, the theatre and travel – all reasons why otherwise smart people don’t want to examine the issue.
But during a general discussion by phone re the lockdown, she blasted “people like me” who are putting everyone at risk by not being vaccinated. Couldn’t take that – & gave a broad account of the disturbing evidence for the problems that are arising from a vaccination program that fails to conform with accepted clinical practice re incredibly extensive prior testing on animals & people & peer reviewed published research.
All very upsetting. But divisions are really opening up in the community – particularly between those who like to convinced of major public decisions & those who see life as a continuum of travel, the “good life”, restaurants, clothes, and all the latest “whatnots” in the department stores.
Maybe there is a “Great Reset” about to begin.