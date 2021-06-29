Public health activism and fascism

Colin Mendelsohn, on twitter, drew my attention to a paper forthcoming in the Health Promotion Journal of Australia.

So what do these individuals get up to?

Experts in tobacco control policy and practice from three leading Australian public health agencies were approached by email and asked to identify proponents of e-cigarettes in Australia who are also prolific providers of social media commentary related to these devices. The experts identified five proponents meeting these criteria: four individuals (all of whom are medical practitioners) and one organisation. Proponents are unable to be named or directly quoted due to the anonymity conditions required by the Human Research Ethics Committee that approved this research.

Tobacco control activists – not named in the research (why?) – were asked to nominate their ideological enemies – who cannot be named (why?).

These individuals (and one organisation) were then cyberstalked.

All publicly available tweets and retweets (n = 6799) from the Twitter accounts of the five proponents disseminated from 20 January to 9 May 2019 were downloaded using Twlets software. … Of the 6799 tweets downloaded over the 15-week time period, 5402 (79%) were excluded from analysis as they did not relate to e-cigarettes (eg, they only featured information on other health related issues such as diet and exercise).

What horrors were discovered?

The topics covered most commonly in the tweets related to (a) criticism of the arguments made by public health agencies and advocates who opposed the legalisation of e-cigarettes, (b) e-cigarette policy in Australia, (c) the health effects of e-cigarettes and (d) the use of ecigarettes as smoking cessation aids.

From the Conclusion:

The results of the present study indicate that Australian proponents of e-cigarettes are using their Twitter accounts to (a) criticise the evidence-based claims of public health agencies and advocates opposed to the devices and (b) influence public policy by advocating heavily for the legalisation of e-cigarettes.

Goodness me – these actual medical practitioners were commenting on public policy relating to public health. Can’t have that now, can we?

Ongoing surveillance of the tweets of e-cigarette proponents in Australia and efforts to minimise their reach should be included in strategies to curtail increasing use of e-cigarettes in this country.

‘Ongoing surveillance’ (by whom?) and ‘efforts to minimise their reach’ (censorship? murder?) sound very ominous and Orwellian.

I’m actually surprised that a university ethics committee has signed off on a project that involves anonymity on this scale, cyberstalking (x2), and ends with calls for public censorship. Four of the authors appear to be employed by universities – and calls to censor their twitter feeds would be a violation of their academic freedom.