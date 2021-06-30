Forget the virus: we should be panicked by Productivity Lost

Treasury’s Intergenerational Report published on Monday makes the astonishing claim that with a bit of tender care we can return to the growth rates of yesteryear.

Its central assumptions are that productivity growth, having fallen to 0.5 per cent, will resume its previous (rather mediocre) 1.5 per cent annual gain, as if by magic.

The hurdles to achieving this are now formidable. They include:

debt at 40 per cent plus of GDP (zero under Costello)



business investment, the engine of growth, with a share of GDP at half its previous level



a new growth-diminishing higher permanent share of government within GDP, with a likelihood of future Treasurers increasing this rather than, as assumed, presiding over its fall



energy regulations and subsidies that are both bringing malinvestment and destroying cheap reliable supply

Legal measures by courts and financial oversight bodies designed to impede investment in hydrocarbon and nuclear energy

education standards lagging those of the rest of the world

a rampant China requiring us to divert funds to defence.

In a piece for the Spectator, I suggest negative productivity gain is the future (unless we can dramatically mend our ways). I also pose the view that Josh Frydenberg could not have been the author of an article in the Australian praising the Report and saying that government policies are redressing the concerns it raises, since he has an economics degree. I know, I know!!