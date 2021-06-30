Forget the virus: we should be panicked by Productivity Lost

Treasury’s Intergenerational Report published on Monday makes the astonishing claim that with a bit of tender care we can return to the growth rates of yesteryear.
Its central assumptions are that productivity growth, having fallen to 0.5 per cent, will resume its previous (rather mediocre) 1.5 per cent annual gain, as if by magic.
The hurdles to achieving this are now formidable. They include:
- debt at 40 per cent plus of GDP (zero under Costello)
- business investment, the engine of growth, with a share of GDP at half its previous level
- a new growth-diminishing higher permanent share of government within GDP, with a likelihood of future Treasurers increasing this rather than, as assumed, presiding over its fall
- energy regulations and subsidies that are both bringing malinvestment and destroying cheap reliable supply
- Legal measures by courts and financial oversight bodies designed to impede investment in hydrocarbon and nuclear energy
- education standards lagging those of the rest of the world
- a rampant China requiring us to divert funds to defence.
In a piece for the Spectator, I suggest negative productivity gain is the future (unless we can dramatically mend our ways). I also pose the view that Josh Frydenberg could not have been the author of an article in the Australian praising the Report and saying that government policies are redressing the concerns it raises, since he has an economics degree. I know, I know!!
Summary – Intergenerational DEBT!
The Intergenerational Report authors appear to have ignored all the hurdles, and used an old trick instead: choosing the (unreal) assumptions necessary to achieve their wishful thinking .
And its all based on ; drumroll please………Immigration!! Surprise, surprise!!!
Alan you are spot on.
Reliant on sh1tholers dragging the average IQ below 100?
The NOT clever country?
Rule #1: Stop calling expenditure “investment”
Rule #2: Stop calling taxation theft “savings”
Rule #3: Obliterate all non-essential Ministries, Departments, and Authorities (including the regulations they administer)
Rule #4: Assuming Treasury and RBA are “essential”, clean out the deadwood (most of them)
Rule #5: Further obliterate regulations for the “essentials” that remain.
Rule #6: For those Public Servants that remain, wage freezes until the debt is repaid; their superannuation reduced to the same as everyone else (on the way to making it non-compulsory).
Rule #7: Decimate (Roman-style) political advisers. 1 in 10 gone. (may need to do this a few times).
Great. Well, that should get us through to morning tea. Let’s take 15mins and get onto stage two.
Forget the virus: we should be panicked by Productivity Lost
Although I’m not an economist, this strikes me as fundamental.
Thanks.
I have now read the article at the Spectator link. Excellent work.
Has anyone in Treasonry seen the youth of today? They’re gonna be the next gen of wukkers doing the jobs in the outback that create wealth? Or is it gonna be a Tik Tok recovery?
Shy Ted – just to play devils advocate why should they?
I’m cheering on the Chinese youth with their ‘lay down’ movement.
With govt debt driven taxes, housing increasingly unaffordable and ridiculous education demands eg degrees for even basic jobs many will give up, can’t say I blame them.
Alan,
What about the financial sector? It appears to be acting as its own nanny-State distributor of financial capital, distributing only to utterly fanciful woke investments as proposed by the Matt Kean Brigade. If private concerns can’t get financial backing they can’t do much, let alone build profitable, non-subsidised, tax paying, growth-promoting, businesses.
TJ
Negative productivity gain? But how will the APS justify pay rises as they use their forever ongoing productivity gains to slurp up more and more taxpayer money.
The thread running through several of those hurdles to productivity growth is our dysfunctional federation, and particularly the mismatch between responsibilities and revenues which flows largely from the assumption of “war time” taxation and other powers by the Commonwealth government, and the post-war constitutional amendments and High Court decisions which built on that.
The formal aspects of those long distant changes are highly unlikely ever to be unwound, but that is no reason at all why a much clearer and sharper delineation of functions between the Commonwealth and State/Territory governments could not be achieved, with very substantial savings, as described above by Terry (who sounds to me like he would make a very good federal treasurer!)