The Possum vs. The Chook

And I’m not verballing the QLD CMO here (thanks @iancwhitney) pic.twitter.com/odA0UfdDMU
— Tim Soutphommasane (@timsout) June 30, 2021
Via KartiyaReality.
What the doctrine of balancing budgets over a period of many years really means is this: As long as our own party is in office, we will enhance our popularity by reckless spending.
When did Young start making sense?
Women, they’re a queer fish.
If she keeps up this common sense they should promote her! oh wait…
(and thank god timsout is no longer in charge of anything)
Our experts are dangerous people.
And there are far too many mad scientists around the World working on bio weapons for govts on the pretext of developing vaccines for their bio weapons, which obviously must be used, what else is the vaccine for?
Priceless bit of leftist logic on RN Breakfast yesterday. Interviewing someone about the government plans to (a) indemnify doctors against adverse health outcomes resulting from the covid jab, and (b) compensate people who suffer adverse outcomes from getting the jab, Fran Kelly expressed the view that these measures would restore public confidence in vaccination.
Good to see Soupy calling out the Governor-in-Waiting as a racist whitey.
Tim was never good with numbers, only jackboots.
In the UK, over 80,000 people have been infected with delta.
Tech report 17 says 8 under the age of 50 have died from it. 52 ended up in intensive care.
That’s less than 0.01% mortality, 1 in 10,000.
And 0.07% intensive care rate.
Heard on the ABC: ‘Indemnifying doctors will protect the public.’ Riiight.
Now what about AZ increasing the risk of thrombosis for future air travellers.
Sook-ponce-&-smarm doesn’t to my knowledge have any qualifications in medicine or microbiology.
That doesn’t mean he’s not allowed to express an opinion on this issue.
But when he chooses to do so in such a strident and derogatory way, in an issue where he has no provable expertise, and is so obviously incapable of understanding the facts and logic set out in the very statement he’s criticising, he’s really achieving Olympic gold medal winning world record breaking self-beclownment.
Tim is now a health expert too. Good lord.
For once I find my self agreeing with Young.
A rather alarming thought; on the other hand I have never agreed with Tim Alphabet Soup.
They can do what they want without suffering consequences.
Same attitude the ABC has when libeling people.
News blackouts on certain subjects always assure “rarity”.
The first bit of sanity coming from anyone and possumarse gets it wrong!
I’ll say again, we’re so deep into clown world that it’s entirely possible Young has been a solid bulwark against the worst excesses of these lunatics.
That she’s been moved on now to open the way for the real Victorian style deal.
Enjoy that thought.
Now I feel like a pot of soup!
Bit slow, isn’t he? Those useless destructive unelected unaccountable power crazed imbeciles lost the plot well over 15 months ago.
Did Young just let the cat out of the bag with the bolded bin the tweet? If a person under 40 likely isn’t going to die from COVID then why the rush to vaccinate them all? Shit, let’s just open the borders immediately!
Always stick to the script.
What? There isn’t a script? Who’s in charge? Cuuuuut.
The Soup doesn’t get it.
Don’t be like the Soup.
You’re talking about the nong who banned RAAF flyovers on ANZAC Day and shut schools not because they were a high risk environment but because she felt that “closing them down would help people understand the gravity of the situation”.
C’mon, man!
Let alone the knowledge of the protein spike entering the bloodstream and circulating to various areas including the ovaries (and possibly the uterus), for any younger women who are considering it, surely this is the real problem to avoid, in both the short, medium, and longer term. Someone is starting to cover her arse.
She is absolutely right, of course,
the IFR is exponential with age. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2918-0
IFR for an 18yo is about 0.001 to 0.005%
You may long for the simplicity of these days in a few short months.
Oh,
and whatever you do, don’t mention the risk of death by covid relative to the normal risk of death you experience every day.
Gotta be big buck$ in that.
Military-Industrial Complex and all.
Funny, a BBC4 doco just preceded the couf.
BBC Contagion The BBC Four Pandemic 2018
I don’t want anyone with a last name I can’t pronounce in a position of authority. So Tim Soeheffregerhefje needs to go back to wherever that name looks normal and stay there. Same goes for the chook and Gladys Bjerkiljfkf or whoever in NSW.
Souppossum is also the BBC’s go-to Australian public health expert:
Covid: ‘Australia vaccine rollout is stunning failure’
Not sure which war Australia’s been winning.
But the Poms love this schadenfreude stuff…
Excellent.
4.68% of the population, if the data quoted by Crudlin last night is correct.
Young said the quiet part out loud.
“I do not want under-40s to get AstraZeneca because they are at increased risk of getting the rare clotting syndrome,” she said.
“We’ve seen up to 49 deaths in the UK from that syndrome. I don’t want an 18-year-old in Queensland dying from a clotting illness who, if they got Covid, probably wouldn’t die. We’ve had very few deaths due to Covid-19 in Australia in people under the age of 50, and wouldn’t it be terrible that our first 18-year-old in Queensland who dies related to this pandemic died because of the vaccine?”
Both Gladys and the Chook, when asked what is the percentage of vaxxed needed before we can expect no more lock downs, and what will it look like when we are there, and what can we expect going forward, both replied that we couldn’t have that discussion until we reached there (approx 80% vaxxed was response) first.
Why can’t we have that discussion now?
Perhaps we can have that discussion without them.
Hey! is this an indication that ‘the powers that be” (viz. Young) are actually acknowledging what is clearly understood, surely, be everyone who has ears to hear, and eyes to read.
All this talk about “herd immunity” & vax targets is so much “BS”.
Both Israel & the UK have probably reached the fabled figure or “herd immunity”, yet both countries are experiencing sudden increases in COVID, Delta strain.
This has been the case all along. Even more so now with the mild Delta strain. Almost zero chance of dying even healthy people over 60.
Good sense from Young. But her Health Dept needs some help
I am in NSW but just got a text from Qld Health saying I am scheduled for a Vascular Outpatient Review on Tuesday! I would ring the person the text was intended for if I knew their number!
God help us all.
I like Jenny now.
Hey, could she, with her special emergency powers, sack the Premier??? You know, in the interests of public (mental, emotional, educational, and economic) health???
But if not now then she can do it anytime once she’s Governor General. Sweet.
Hardly surprising when the winners are still in England and the losers have to make do with Bondi Beach.
For the first time in memory, Janette Young said something i agree with.
They both disgust me do I hope their fight ends in a tie.
The A.L.P. in Mogadishu-on-the-Yarra is still taking life-and-death Health Advice from a pill-pusher who has the names of 820 innocent dead-people (or 90% of all Covid deaths in the whole continent) on his watch and on his C.V.
Only the Labor Party could be so stupid.
I wonder if the Cabinet of Clots gave him a monstrous pay rise as well?
Is Tim Soupkitchen starting to make sense and see reality? Or am I misreading Timmy? The more I think about it, it probably is the latter. Still, for quick moment I thought lefties were starting to see the light. Silly me.
A soft handed boy who prolly has never had a good hard-on is having a go at an old sheila who has always occupied positions well above her real grade (that being a primary school teacher or secretary/typist) due to affirmative action and we here at the Cat are all excited about it with over 40 comments.
Have I got that right?
If the Covid so-called “vaccines” are so safe, then why did the companies making the stuff demand a full Government Waiver of legal liability before releasing the stuff?
Why is it that the G.P.’s demanded the same?
Have all G.P.’s been vaccinated with Astra Zenica or Pfizer? If not, then what per centage have been?
Have all trough-snouting pollies been “vaccinated” with Astra Zeneca or Pfizer? If not then what percentage have been.
If the companies that make the stuff and the G.P.’s injecting the stuff have zero faith in its efficacy, then why should we?
Retract the liability waivers in full and make the bludgers stand behind their products, or jail them for putting them on the market in such a shoddy state that legal waivers are needed, or alternatively, inject the Board members and Senior staff of the companies and the G.P.’s with the stuff compulsorily and force them to stand behind their products that they are only happy to inject into us suckers IF they have a liability waiver.
But but but a 19 year old got it the other day and we’re all imprisoned again. How many under 40s in Qld? Watcha gonna do with every +ve case? Can’t have Auntie Staysia being furious all the time. Nope, the gallows still awaits.
Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said there was good news for Townsville.
“I was concerned about that ferry terminal because of the linkages between Palm Island and Magnetic Island that you need to go through that same ferry terminal,” she said.
“But the family went up in a car and they were in a car when they went across to Magnetic Island. They didn’t go out and about [in] that terminal — that significantly reduces the risk for the people from Palm Island.
A grade incompetent.
There’s a fair bet that young’s worst decisions were foistered on her by an incompetent government. Few folks get to the the highest level of the public service without being able to read the tea leaves or know when to run with a political donkey of a decision in the interest of continuity and harmony.
Awww shit.
Medical clinic (not my usual one) just texted me re my AZ appointment. Meantime my usual one, who cancelled my appointment for next week as they’d decided they would be closed for AZ, leading me to the new one, now call and say they can fit me in next week for AZ. You’ve lost me, I’ve gone elsewhere, I say, and Hairy too. The one I’m now going to also changed the time for the third time without my say so. Click if you are still intending to keep this appointment, they say in the test just received, with the new time.
There was nowhere to click. Just a url but no link to it. It didn’t work either when entered after writing it down on paper. Trying to call them by phone is hopeless. I will just turn up at the new time and tell them I should go before anyone under 70 and that I will be 79 in 18 days from this appointment.
The person who gave Hairy his shot gave it into his arm muscle too high up, imho. I’ve noticed a few operators doing that in TV I’ve seen too; others do the pinch mode and get it in what I consider to be the right place. I think they should pinch the muscle together and go for the middle more meaty bit. Will be discussing first before anyone comes at me with the jab. Happy to hear contrary opinions from informed nursing and medical aCts on the right technique and whether it matters.
Hairy aged 69 had his AZ yesterday and has a sore arm and feels a little off. We still went for a longish walk though.
Dr. O’Oirish always holds the muscle together to raise it before he jabs me with anything, including ‘flu vax. I don’t feel anything and I don’t get a sore arm.