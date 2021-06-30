We’re throwing a Marx party, they told her. Karl, not Groucho.

  1. Mak Siccar says:
    June 30, 2021 at 9:43 am

    Why are we at all surprised!

  2. Alan sivkoff says:
    June 30, 2021 at 9:45 am

    There is no such thing as a “former” member of the communist party. It’s like that other mob, the party of peace where opting out is non optional.

  3. Andre Lewis says:
    June 30, 2021 at 9:45 am

    Must have been a CFMEU member as well and they printed the t shirt.

  4. Farmer Gez says:
    June 30, 2021 at 9:53 am

    Small man syndrome.

  5. calli says:
    June 30, 2021 at 10:01 am

    Looks like there are two ways to throw a “Marx Party”. And t-shirts to go with them.

  6. Mother Lode says:
    June 30, 2021 at 10:05 am

    There as been 105 years of communism, and all of it failure. The only ‘success’ has been where a country latched itself to the capitalist teat, making things to be sold in capitalist economies.

    But the real give away is that concedes it is to be achieved by force. By the fist.

    What kind of a bubble does this idiot live in where he thinks this is a good idea?

  7. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 30, 2021 at 10:15 am

    I know someone who likes him.

    Ambassador Marks Century of Chinese Communism With Visit to Marx Grave in London (28 Jun)

    China’s new ambassador to the United Kingdom has marked the 100th anniversary of Chinese communism with a series of events, including a speech with the Communist Party of Britain and a wreath-laying at the tomb of Karl Marx.

    Although after the recent de-belting and de-roading of Victoria maybe he better not visit Beijing. Mr Xi tends to be somewhat vindictive.

  8. Jimc says:
    June 30, 2021 at 10:17 am

    Caution
    With one vacuum sealed cell, do not try memorizing
    Use fists instead

  9. notaluvvie says:
    June 30, 2021 at 10:18 am

    One is confused

  10. Baa Humbug says:
    June 30, 2021 at 10:19 am

    There are no non-tertiary educated communists.
    Just sayin’

  11. Bela Bartok says:
    June 30, 2021 at 10:19 am

    I long for the day when the word ‘communist’ carries the same vitriol as ‘nazi’.
    It ought to.

  12. notaluvvie says:
    June 30, 2021 at 10:22 am

    One is confused. As one doesn’t know the face of the Tasmanian Liebor leader one needs help. The top comment in the tweet says the new advisor was a former communist party member. Howver the comment under the photo says it shows O’Byrne wearing a good (sic) communist T-shirt…” Does this mean O’Byrne wanted to show stupidity solidarity with his adivsor or it’s the advisor wearing the T-shirt? One is confused.

  13. Xword says:
    June 30, 2021 at 10:30 am

    Looks like our man has had plenty of practice with his fists … one in particular

  14. Mother Lode says:
    June 30, 2021 at 10:58 am

    I long for the day when the word ‘communist’ carries the same vitriol as ‘nazi’.

    Problem is that the Soviets were not defeated in the same way as the Germans, with all the horrors exposed and people forced to confront it.

  15. C.L. says:
    June 30, 2021 at 11:03 am

    Just a joke about dumb doctrinaire t-shirts, Sinclair.
    My apologies to offended communists.

  16. Sparkle Motion says:
    June 30, 2021 at 11:05 am

    Bit of a mixed message for those of us schooled in adult entertainment filmed in Germany.

  17. Truth—in-Footnotes says:
    June 30, 2021 at 11:06 am

    Communism.

    You can vote you way into it, but you usually have to shoot your way out.

    (That’s why Commies hate guns in the ‘wrong hands’.)

  18. Mother Lode says:
    June 30, 2021 at 11:08 am

    The other thing I notice is the 1970’s style font.

    Fervid communist beliefs always seem to me comically dated. Like aging hippies who are are trapped in that self-image.

  19. calli says:
    June 30, 2021 at 11:12 am

    What happened to the anti-communist t-shirt?

    Which is more likely to happen? Commos being pushed out of choppers or Commos punching people in the face?

  20. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    June 30, 2021 at 11:13 am

    The only good communist is a dead communist.

  21. JohnJJJ says:
    June 30, 2021 at 11:16 am

    Not one to niggle, but that southpaw fist. I assume he has never actually hit anything with it. If he did his thumb would break, then his fingers and then his wrist. Still I guess it is the intention that counts. Go the revolution! His wife, er… partner, must be proud. That is definitely a “this is ma MAN” look on her face. Lucky girl.

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    June 30, 2021 at 11:21 am

    What happened to the anti-communist t-shirt?

    I was going to order one…

  23. Mother Lode says:
    June 30, 2021 at 11:23 am

    Not one to niggle, but that southpaw fist. I assume he has never actually hit anything with it.

    Communist activists always (now and back then), for all their bluster, know that they will be confronting people who will not hit them and that, for all their swaggering and shouting, are in no danger.

    They know that the very worst that will happen is they will be picked up, put in the back of a police van, sit in a cell for a few hours, and be released. And then they can go back to their comrades and recount exaggerated acts of bravado and defiance.

    He doesn’t need his fist. Like every Comrade Revolutionary he sees himself in command and after the revolution he will be in command again. There is a class structure built into the revolution itself.

  24. Old Lefty says:
    June 30, 2021 at 11:34 am

    Not so sure, Motherlode. I knew a few people, now gone to their reward, who were involved in the Industrial Groups (i.e. the Movement). Whatever else their Communist opponents in the unions were, they were not a harmless debating society or a bunch of poseurs.

  25. thefrollickingmole says:
    June 30, 2021 at 11:57 am

    You need this shirt

    Or even this one to stymie off the reflex “you are nazi” response

  26. H B Bear says:
    June 30, 2021 at 12:00 pm

    Out and proud. Of course Australia has already had a former Communist Party typist as PM so Tasmania is a little bit behind as usual.

  27. RobK says:
    June 30, 2021 at 12:15 pm

    The bird in the photo looks like she has her Groucho glasses and eyebrows on.
    Could be legit.

  28. RobK says:
    June 30, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    Thumbless fist is an embarrassment, or should be.

  29. Mother Lode says:
    June 30, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    Hi Old Lefty,

    The ones I knew at Sydney Uni in the middle 80’s were definitely not warriors. They liked marching, placards, slogans, and megaphones.

    While they composed countless pamphlets and petitions it seemed they saved their greatest rage for the other socialist and Marxist groups on the campus.

    I think hating America and Capitalism was cathartic, but hating each other was a matter of passion.

