We’re throwing a Marx party, they told her. Karl, not Groucho.

An image of the Tasmanian Labor leader has surfaced hours after it
was revealed his new adviser was a former Communist Party member.
Why are we at all surprised!
There is no such thing as a “former” member of the communist party. It’s like that other mob, the party of peace where opting out is non optional.
Must have been a CFMEU member as well and they printed the t shirt.
Small man syndrome.
Looks like there are two ways to throw a “Marx Party”. And t-shirts to go with them.
There as been 105 years of communism, and all of it failure. The only ‘success’ has been where a country latched itself to the capitalist teat, making things to be sold in capitalist economies.
But the real give away is that concedes it is to be achieved by force. By the fist.
What kind of a bubble does this idiot live in where he thinks this is a good idea?
I know someone who likes him.
Ambassador Marks Century of Chinese Communism With Visit to Marx Grave in London (28 Jun)
Although after the recent de-belting and de-roading of Victoria maybe he better not visit Beijing. Mr Xi tends to be somewhat vindictive.
Caution
With one vacuum sealed cell, do not try memorizing
Use fists instead
One is confused
There are no non-tertiary educated communists.
Just sayin’
I long for the day when the word ‘communist’ carries the same vitriol as ‘nazi’.
It ought to.
One is confused. As one doesn’t know the face of the Tasmanian Liebor leader one needs help. The top comment in the tweet says the new advisor was a former communist party member. Howver the comment under the photo says it shows O’Byrne wearing a good (sic) communist T-shirt…” Does this mean O’Byrne wanted to show stupidity solidarity with his adivsor or it’s the advisor wearing the T-shirt? One is confused.
Looks like our man has had plenty of practice with his fists … one in particular
Problem is that the Soviets were not defeated in the same way as the Germans, with all the horrors exposed and people forced to confront it.
Just a joke about dumb doctrinaire t-shirts, Sinclair.
My apologies to offended communists.
Bit of a mixed message for those of us schooled in adult entertainment filmed in Germany.
Communism.
You can vote you way into it, but you usually have to shoot your way out.
(That’s why Commies hate guns in the ‘wrong hands’.)
The other thing I notice is the 1970’s style font.
Fervid communist beliefs always seem to me comically dated. Like aging hippies who are are trapped in that self-image.
What happened to the anti-communist t-shirt?
Which is more likely to happen? Commos being pushed out of choppers or Commos punching people in the face?
The only good communist is a dead communist.
Not one to niggle, but that southpaw fist. I assume he has never actually hit anything with it. If he did his thumb would break, then his fingers and then his wrist. Still I guess it is the intention that counts. Go the revolution! His wife, er… partner, must be proud. That is definitely a “this is ma MAN” look on her face. Lucky girl.
I was going to order one…
Communist activists always (now and back then), for all their bluster, know that they will be confronting people who will not hit them and that, for all their swaggering and shouting, are in no danger.
They know that the very worst that will happen is they will be picked up, put in the back of a police van, sit in a cell for a few hours, and be released. And then they can go back to their comrades and recount exaggerated acts of bravado and defiance.
He doesn’t need his fist. Like every Comrade Revolutionary he sees himself in command and after the revolution he will be in command again. There is a class structure built into the revolution itself.
Not so sure, Motherlode. I knew a few people, now gone to their reward, who were involved in the Industrial Groups (i.e. the Movement). Whatever else their Communist opponents in the unions were, they were not a harmless debating society or a bunch of poseurs.
You need this shirt
Or even this one to stymie off the reflex “you are nazi” response
Out and proud. Of course Australia has already had a former Communist Party typist as PM so Tasmania is a little bit behind as usual.
The bird in the photo looks like she has her Groucho glasses and eyebrows on.
Could be legit.
Thumbless fist is an embarrassment, or should be.
Hi Old Lefty,
The ones I knew at Sydney Uni in the middle 80’s were definitely not warriors. They liked marching, placards, slogans, and megaphones.
While they composed countless pamphlets and petitions it seemed they saved their greatest rage for the other socialist and Marxist groups on the campus.
I think hating America and Capitalism was cathartic, but hating each other was a matter of passion.