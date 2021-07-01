Baby, Please Don’t Go

Just because you are vaccinated, don’t consider you can’t get the disease. So, again, I am saying if you are an essential worker and you have got symptoms and go, ‘Oh, I couldn’t possibly have COVID because I am vaccinated,’ think again.”
– NSW CHO, Dr Kerry Chant, admits vaccines are pretty useless
Meanwhile: Sky News reporter Ben Murphy calls out Annastacia Palaszczuk and she doesn’t like it. Click for the accountability, stay for the aggro sign-language.
Is she going to call for a lockdown every time a vaccinated wukka catches it?
Masks? Nose probes? QR scans? Contact tracings? Fines?
I think we need a whole new government apparatus for this.
Call it the Scientific Tracing And Squelching Infection department.
If covid-19 is here and anyone can get it (given the ‘right’ number of PCR cycles) with hardly anyone actually gets sick then… it is part of life now… and therefor not an emergency. So we need to end the emergency powers and manage the bug like any other using normal parliamentary processes please thank you.
Lol. Chant, under pressure, morphs into Kylie Mole.
She goes, she goes…she just goes!
Its been made clear, all along, with all of the COVID-19 vaccines. They don’t stop you getting the virus or transmitting it to others, just like a cold. They do stop you getting it’s more serious effects which lead to hospitalisation and possibly death.
so Grigory, please exain innyour infinte [lack of] wisdom, why everyone must have the gene therapy if it has no discernible preventative properties, and practically the entire targeted population for these ‘vaccinations’ has nothing to fear from the actual bug anyway?
Would Gypsum be more effective?
Forget loo paper, I’m stocking up on popcorn and roosts for homecoming chickens.
And they certainly don’t stop you from dying as a result of taking them.
Lol…sure they do.
If there is going to be any justification for these things it must lie in their at least substantially lowering the risk of infection.
So, what it is? 90% reduction of risk? 80%? 50%?
If they are saying we must have 80% vaccinated before they will let us live a faint echo of our previous life they must have a percentage in mind.
And what is the percentage for other vaccines? I expect none are perfect.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Whatever it takes, eh Googleory?
Untouchable public service trash.
This insanity is tying itself in knots, as anticipated – clusterfvcks popping up all over the place.
Welcome to the Clown World of Public ‘Elf.
Popcorn sales up in all States, now?
The Frankenvax clot thickens…
/Follow the money
For whom?
What age group?
After first AZ jab, 76%. After second AZ jab, 95%. The other vaccines are similar.
Tautology?
For anyone, in any age group. But, those with compromised immune systems should be given a booster (3rd jab) at 6 months.
trust the science, long term studies show ….
How’s it feel to be a pimp for Big Pharma. ‘Elftard?
When it comes to those ‘expert doctors’ on TV who say that the AZ vaccine is fine for under 40s, I think they need to be held to account if even one person dies because of it. They are ostensibly accessories to manslaughter at least, if not murder.
We always keep hearing from these moralising idiots that if something they endorse saves even ‘one’ life it’s worth doing. Now they say it’s OK for people to risk death; just take the vaccine and hope for the best.
Accountability is only effective if a fear of the consequences (of not meeting the prescribed standards/expectations) also exists.
What do our political overlords have to fear from the shoulder shruggers?
What do the Mesozoic Media have to fear for being the enablers?
No fear = no restraint on behaviour.
The whole thing seems to be unravelling now. The virus appears to be getting weaker, if overseas data is anything to go by.
Scomo and the Premiers: just stop this charade already and open things up again.
Nanny State lockdowns destroy our Economy and indebt our Grandchildren.
Look to the National Cabinet and their advisory panel for culpability.
Note the Brisbane health 19 year old flew on a plane to Townsville and back.
Any cases from those flights or the canteen visit on 23 June ? Should be plenty, particularly if those people have been contacted and tested.
Everyone seems to be riding a wave of risk aversion based on scant data .
Incredibly very much so. Almost unnecessary tautology. You could have added lying for good measure.
Complete and utter bulltish.
The latest UK Govt data (Tech Briefing 17, Table 4) shows that the Covid death rate is 2.3x higher for those who have been vaccinated vs those unvaccinated.
(h/t Alan)
I see what you did there. Well played, sir.
What was it Einstein is attributed with saying? “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results”. This is what we see every time there is a lockdown, face masks, vaccines: the same results. They, being politicians and health workers just haven’t the cojanoes to admit they were and are wrong and just let people get on with life. Colds and flus are normal and you can bet that’s what the egotists are seeing now in mid winter and claiming is the continuation of the worst pandemic ever, the pandemic which never eventuated.
So with 80% of the population naturally immune to coronaviruses, with even more people not affected by COVID due to age and good health, that’d mean for a huge majority the vaccination is worthless.
Whether or not you are vaccinated you are just as likely to be infected as if you are unvaccinated. None of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines offer that kind of immunity.
If you’re an essential worker, you’re also likely to be healthy and aged under 50 years. The vaccine makes next-to-no difference to your absolute risk of serious (ie life-threatening) illness or death in that case, but likely slightly increases the risk due to vaccine-related risks.
Nor is your group, by being vaccinated, likely to contribute significantly to the protection of those who are more susceptible to serious infection outcomes.
What is the point of vaccination then?
There isn’t any, except to demonstrate compliance with the increasingly insane and dangerous totalitarian idiocy being perpetrated by the braindead politico/ meeja/bureaucrat class.
Fuelled by Big Pharma cash.
Quibbling about percentages is stupid. People get vaccinated to protect themselves against potentially severe complications of infection, not to protect the public. Even the medical bureaucrats admitted the purpose of the vaccination campaign was to prevent the hospitals being overwhelmed. It had nothing to do with ‘saving lives’. Their incompetence allowed hundreds of the elderly to die because their needs were ignored. Now it allows the politicians to beat their breasts, proclaim their heroism, and their determination to eradicate the evil virus.
2009 swine flu near-hysteria. Hysterical media ordered governments to buy millions and millions of doses of Tamiflu based on the Research!(tm). If they did not hospitals would be overwhelmed and millions and millions of people would DIE.
(stop me if you’ve heard this before).
2015, six years later….
What Went Wrong?
No doubt that the Wu-vaxxes are way more harmful than average. According to VAERS data, they are more injurious by something like a factor of 10.
They also have less than perfect efficacy, but in this regard they are not dissimilar to other common vaccinations.
The cholera vax, for example, is something like 50% to 70% effective off two jabs – and doesn’t prevent you picking up the bacteria and remaining asymptomatic but infectious. The old injectable version gave you about two years of declining protection, the newer oral version gives you something like six months.
Yet in 100-odd years it has saved millions of lives, probably including mine.
The touchstone is, if your risk-reward calculus doesn’t stack up, then FFS don’t take the risk.
[Disclaimer: Vaccinating; Whore of Socialism; COW; QUISLING – and now, going for the full set, Shill for BigPharma.]
Lol. No. Tom is off his meds.
About what, coagulant?
Harry’s off his meds, too. No-one is immune to coronaviruses, old chap, naturally or otherwise.
Let me see if I’ve got this straight.
If you have symptoms stay home and isolate.
If you have symptoms go out and get jabbed.
If you have symptoms you have been infected and your immune system will protect you in future.
If you have symptoms you have been infected and your immune system will not protect you so you need the jab to activate your immune system to protect you in future.
BTW the jab doesn’t activate your immune system so you can get infected again.
Is that right or am I missing something?
It protects politicians from accusations of not doing enough
on Sunrise and Today, when confronted by tear stained moppets
whose ninety year old Nana was taken before her time.
“But some people don’t even get symptoms. Recent studies suggest as many as 80% or more of those infected are “silent carriers”, showing no or very mild symptoms.”
From the british medical journal on COVID. It was quoted by that fuckwit Vic CMO as to why the highly contagious British strain wasn’t spreading. Go fuck yourself Grig you fucking nonce.
As I said, 80% of the population are immune to coronavirus’. Why the fuck would they get vaccinated.
Harry-
He knew what you meant. It’s just that he’s got no interest in engaging with you, or anyone else, honestly.
QLD CHO Jeanatte Young said no under 18 year olds have died during the Pandemic.
In Aug 2020 an unborn baby died in northern NSW after “confusion” meant the mother was told she couldn’t give birth in Queensland due to Dr Young’s border lockdown, and after considerable delay the mother was transported to Sydney to give birth where the baby died.
I think that was at least one under 18 death due to Covid.
Then why were Pileoshits jowls quivering with anger about the unvaxed 19 yo ?
“Our hospitals weren’t built to contain it…”
Every hospital has isolation wards.
QLD Health failed to ensure that all staff working on the isolation ward in PCH were vaccinated (i.e. by employing only vaccinated people on it and among its support staff).
Lies covering incompetence. Thank God its actually not a virulent virus.
Their incompetence allowed hundreds of the elderly to die because their needs were ignored.
I did not have any elderly relatives there – but I will never forget (or forgive) the scandalous treatment of the elderly in the Anglicare residential care unit in Sydney last year.
Peta Credlin was the only commentator that I recall expressed her disgust that those oldies were not transported to local hospitals for palliative care but were left to die.
gary says: July 1, 2021, at 3:21 pm
No, that’s a death caused by government incompetence (BIRM) and bureaucratic intransigence.
The vaccines are certainly not useless. They are doing what Gates and Fauci designed them to do. This is just the start, blood clots, heart problems, sight loss, epileptic fits and more and worst of all death. Wait til they really take hold. On the other hand, get Covid and the chances are you will recover after a few days of flu like symptoms.
Nothing to do with COVID. I was involved in the discussion here at the time. As I said then, the baby died in utero because it was the inferior twin in a case of twin to twin transfusion syndrome. That was always going to be the outcome.
Indeed. Anyone might think the foul incompetent power drunk imbeciles were making it up as they go along.
Submitting to the peck is the line in the sand. If you take it then it means that you accept the official and diabolical narrative of the great Covid lie. At that point, you belong to them.
Dogs and cats are carriers now.
Panicky govt squads capturing dogs off the street for termination is nigh if there is any remnant of consistency left.
“Then they came for the dogs, and I did not speak out,
Because I was not a dog…….”
I’m not buying in to the deadliest fraud perpetrated on humanity.
‘Baby, please don’t go’, no. ‘Walk Away, Renee’, yes!
Our problem is not “vaccine hesitancy”, it’s reality hesitancy as this snarky, but soberingly frank article points out –
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/comment/world-must-learn-australia-zero-covid-disastrous-dead-end/
The article is paywalled, so for those who are interested but can’t deal with that, here’s a very pertinent (and mildly eyebrow raising) quote –
“The sheer reality is we can’t stay locked up for the next five years,” said leading Australian epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely this month (although I wouldn’t put that timeline past Morisson at this rate). Discussing recent modelling, Blakely conceded that even with 90 per cent of the country vaccinated, “it will be bumpy when we open the borders”.
He added, echoing the prophecies of many a health expert before him: “We will have to let Covid wash through the community, so we must have a discussion about what the health system is able to manage to allow that.” Really? That discussion, only now, as Americans and Europeans cast off their face masks with glee?”
Squirrel – paywalled but lets me read a few each month in exchange for my email address. Here’s the whole thing:
“We will have to let Covid wash through the community, so we must have a discussion about what the health system is able to manage to allow that.”
Wasn’t this what “flatten the curve” was supposed to be about 18 months ago?
Wasn’t this what “flatten the curve” was supposed to be about 18 months ago?
Exactly, when the sleight of hand came around trying to conceal their change in tack to elimination strategy is the point they lost me.
Rockdoctor, I’m on the same page, i.e. that’s where they lost me, that and the ‘scientific’ pronouncements that BLM mass rallies cannot possibly spread the virus, yet Eleven people in a church/wedding/backyard were killing people.