Baby, Please Don’t Go

Posted on July 1, 2021 by currencylad
Just because you are vaccinated, don’t consider you can’t get the disease. So, again, I am saying if you are an essential worker and you have got symptoms and go, ‘Oh, I couldn’t possibly have COVID because I am vaccinated,’ think again.”

– NSW CHO, Dr Kerry Chant, admits vaccines are pretty useless

 
Meanwhile: Sky News reporter Ben Murphy calls out Annastacia Palaszczuk and she doesn’t like it. Click for the accountability, stay for the aggro sign-language.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Public Service Announcement, State Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

57 Responses to Baby, Please Don’t Go

  1. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    July 1, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    Is she going to call for a lockdown every time a vaccinated wukka catches it?
    Masks? Nose probes? QR scans? Contact tracings? Fines?
    I think we need a whole new government apparatus for this.
    Call it the Scientific Tracing And Squelching Infection department.

  2. roman says:
    July 1, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    If covid-19 is here and anyone can get it (given the ‘right’ number of PCR cycles) with hardly anyone actually gets sick then… it is part of life now… and therefor not an emergency. So we need to end the emergency powers and manage the bug like any other using normal parliamentary processes please thank you.

  3. calli says:
    July 1, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    Lol. Chant, under pressure, morphs into Kylie Mole.

    She goes, she goes…she just goes!

  4. Terry Pedersen says:
    July 1, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    Its been made clear, all along, with all of the COVID-19 vaccines. They don’t stop you getting the virus or transmitting it to others, just like a cold. They do stop you getting it’s more serious effects which lead to hospitalisation and possibly death.

  5. Rex Anger says:
    July 1, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    Its been made clear, all along, with all of the COVID-19 vaccines. They don’t stop you getting the virus or transmitting it to others, just like a cold. They do stop you getting it’s more serious effects which lead to hospitalisation and possibly death.

    so Grigory, please exain innyour infinte [lack of] wisdom, why everyone must have the gene therapy if it has no discernible preventative properties, and practically the entire targeted population for these ‘vaccinations’ has nothing to fear from the actual bug anyway?

    Would Gypsum be more effective?

  6. Mark M says:
    July 1, 2021 at 12:47 pm

    Forget loo paper, I’m stocking up on popcorn and roosts for homecoming chickens.

  7. James Petie says:
    July 1, 2021 at 12:51 pm

    They don’t stop you getting the virus or transmitting it to others, just like a cold.

    And they certainly don’t stop you from dying as a result of taking them.

    They do stop you getting it’s more serious effects which lead to hospitalisation and possibly death.

    Lol…sure they do.

  8. Mother Lode says:
    July 1, 2021 at 12:51 pm

    If there is going to be any justification for these things it must lie in their at least substantially lowering the risk of infection.

    So, what it is? 90% reduction of risk? 80%? 50%?

    If they are saying we must have 80% vaccinated before they will let us live a faint echo of our previous life they must have a percentage in mind.

    And what is the percentage for other vaccines? I expect none are perfect.

  9. Tom says:
    July 1, 2021 at 12:53 pm

    Its been made clear, all along, with all of the COVID-19 vaccines. They don’t stop you getting the virus or transmitting it to others, just like a cold. They do stop you getting it’s more serious effects which lead to hospitalisation and possibly death.

    Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
    Whatever it takes, eh Googleory?
    Untouchable public service trash.

  10. egg_ says:
    July 1, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    This insanity is tying itself in knots, as anticipated – clusterfvcks popping up all over the place.

    Welcome to the Clown World of Public ‘Elf.

    Popcorn sales up in all States, now?

    The Frankenvax clot thickens…

    /Follow the money

  11. egg_ says:
    July 1, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    They do stop you getting it’s more serious effects which lead to hospitalisation and possibly death.

    For whom?
    What age group?

  12. Terry Pedersen says:
    July 1, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    So, what it is? 90% reduction of risk? 80%? 50%?

    After first AZ jab, 76%. After second AZ jab, 95%. The other vaccines are similar.

  13. egg_ says:
    July 1, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    Untouchable public service trash.

    Tautology?

  14. Terry Pedersen says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    They do stop you getting it’s more serious effects which lead to hospitalisation and possibly death.

    For whom?
    What age group?

    For anyone, in any age group. But, those with compromised immune systems should be given a booster (3rd jab) at 6 months.

  15. incoherent rambler says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    trust the science, long term studies show ….

  16. egg_ says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:03 pm

    How’s it feel to be a pimp for Big Pharma. ‘Elftard?

  17. bemused says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:10 pm

    When it comes to those ‘expert doctors’ on TV who say that the AZ vaccine is fine for under 40s, I think they need to be held to account if even one person dies because of it. They are ostensibly accessories to manslaughter at least, if not murder.

    We always keep hearing from these moralising idiots that if something they endorse saves even ‘one’ life it’s worth doing. Now they say it’s OK for people to risk death; just take the vaccine and hope for the best.

  18. Muddy says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    Accountability is only effective if a fear of the consequences (of not meeting the prescribed standards/expectations) also exists.

    What do our political overlords have to fear from the shoulder shruggers?

    What do the Mesozoic Media have to fear for being the enablers?

    No fear = no restraint on behaviour.

  19. TBH says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    The whole thing seems to be unravelling now. The virus appears to be getting weaker, if overseas data is anything to go by.

    Scomo and the Premiers: just stop this charade already and open things up again.

  20. egg_ says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    Accountability is only effective if a fear of the consequences

    Nanny State lockdowns destroy our Economy and indebt our Grandchildren.

    Look to the National Cabinet and their advisory panel for culpability.

  21. BrettW says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    Note the Brisbane health 19 year old flew on a plane to Townsville and back.

    Any cases from those flights or the canteen visit on 23 June ? Should be plenty, particularly if those people have been contacted and tested.

  22. RobK says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    Everyone seems to be riding a wave of risk aversion based on scant data .

  23. coarguo says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    egg_ says:
    July 1, 2021 at 12:58 pm
    Untouchable public service trash.

    Tautology?

    Incredibly very much so. Almost unnecessary tautology. You could have added lying for good measure.

  24. Danoz says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    They do stop you getting it’s more serious effects which lead to hospitalisation and possibly death.

    Complete and utter bulltish.
    The latest UK Govt data (Tech Briefing 17, Table 4) shows that the Covid death rate is 2.3x higher for those who have been vaccinated vs those unvaccinated.
    (h/t Alan)

  25. Stephen J. says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    I think we need a whole new government apparatus for this. Call it the Scientific Tracing And Squelching Infection department.

    I see what you did there. Well played, sir.

  26. coarguo says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:33 pm

    What was it Einstein is attributed with saying? “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results”. This is what we see every time there is a lockdown, face masks, vaccines: the same results. They, being politicians and health workers just haven’t the cojanoes to admit they were and are wrong and just let people get on with life. Colds and flus are normal and you can bet that’s what the egotists are seeing now in mid winter and claiming is the continuation of the worst pandemic ever, the pandemic which never eventuated.

  27. harrys on the boat says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    Its been made clear, all along, with all of the COVID-19 vaccines. They don’t stop you getting the virus or transmitting it to others, just like a cold. They do stop you getting it’s more serious effects which lead to hospitalisation and possibly death.

    So with 80% of the population naturally immune to coronaviruses, with even more people not affected by COVID due to age and good health, that’d mean for a huge majority the vaccination is worthless.

  28. Leo G says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:40 pm

    NSW CHO, Dr Kerry Chant, admits vaccines are pretty useless

    Whether or not you are vaccinated you are just as likely to be infected as if you are unvaccinated. None of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines offer that kind of immunity.
    If you’re an essential worker, you’re also likely to be healthy and aged under 50 years. The vaccine makes next-to-no difference to your absolute risk of serious (ie life-threatening) illness or death in that case, but likely slightly increases the risk due to vaccine-related risks.
    Nor is your group, by being vaccinated, likely to contribute significantly to the protection of those who are more susceptible to serious infection outcomes.

  29. Keith Bates says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:42 pm

    What is the point of vaccination then?

  30. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    What is the point of vaccination then?

    There isn’t any, except to demonstrate compliance with the increasingly insane and dangerous totalitarian idiocy being perpetrated by the braindead politico/ meeja/bureaucrat class.

  31. harrys on the boat says:
    July 1, 2021 at 1:50 pm

    There isn’t any, except to demonstrate compliance with the increasingly insane and dangerous totalitarian idiocy being perpetrated by the braindead politico/ meeja/bureaucrat class.

    Fuelled by Big Pharma cash.

  32. Damon says:
    July 1, 2021 at 2:05 pm

    Quibbling about percentages is stupid. People get vaccinated to protect themselves against potentially severe complications of infection, not to protect the public. Even the medical bureaucrats admitted the purpose of the vaccination campaign was to prevent the hospitals being overwhelmed. It had nothing to do with ‘saving lives’. Their incompetence allowed hundreds of the elderly to die because their needs were ignored. Now it allows the politicians to beat their breasts, proclaim their heroism, and their determination to eradicate the evil virus.

  33. twostix says:
    July 1, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    2009 swine flu near-hysteria. Hysterical media ordered governments to buy millions and millions of doses of Tamiflu based on the Research!(tm). If they did not hospitals would be overwhelmed and millions and millions of people would DIE.
    (stop me if you’ve heard this before).

    Roche sponsored 40 clinical trials on oseltamivir. One such trial that formed a strong argument in favor of oseltamivir was a Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) published in the year 2000 in The Journal of the American Medical Association.[9] In this RCT conducted on otherwise healthy patients (patients with no comorbidities), the authors concluded that early initiation (within 36 h) of treatment reduced illness duration by 30% and severity by 40%. It also significantly reduced the frequency of secondary complications of influenza.

    2015, six years later….

    Cochrane review failed to establish any definitive benefit.

    What Went Wrong?

  34. Dr Faustus says:
    July 1, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    No doubt that the Wu-vaxxes are way more harmful than average. According to VAERS data, they are more injurious by something like a factor of 10.

    They also have less than perfect efficacy, but in this regard they are not dissimilar to other common vaccinations.

    The cholera vax, for example, is something like 50% to 70% effective off two jabs – and doesn’t prevent you picking up the bacteria and remaining asymptomatic but infectious. The old injectable version gave you about two years of declining protection, the newer oral version gives you something like six months.

    Yet in 100-odd years it has saved millions of lives, probably including mine.

    The touchstone is, if your risk-reward calculus doesn’t stack up, then FFS don’t take the risk.

    [Disclaimer: Vaccinating; Whore of Socialism; COW; QUISLING – and now, going for the full set, Shill for BigPharma.]

  35. Terry Pedersen says:
    July 1, 2021 at 2:25 pm

    public service

    Lol. No. Tom is off his meds.

    lying for good measure

    About what, coagulant?

  36. Terry Pedersen says:
    July 1, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    with 80% of the population naturally immune to coronaviruses

    Harry’s off his meds, too. No-one is immune to coronaviruses, old chap, naturally or otherwise.

  37. grumpy says:
    July 1, 2021 at 2:46 pm

    Let me see if I’ve got this straight.
    If you have symptoms stay home and isolate.
    If you have symptoms go out and get jabbed.
    If you have symptoms you have been infected and your immune system will protect you in future.
    If you have symptoms you have been infected and your immune system will not protect you so you need the jab to activate your immune system to protect you in future.
    BTW the jab doesn’t activate your immune system so you can get infected again.

    Is that right or am I missing something?

  38. lotocoti says:
    July 1, 2021 at 3:02 pm

    What is the point of vaccination then?

    It protects politicians from accusations of not doing enough
    on Sunrise and Today, when confronted by tear stained moppets
    whose ninety year old Nana was taken before her time.

  39. harrys on the boat says:
    July 1, 2021 at 3:05 pm

    No-one is immune to coronaviruses

    “But some people don’t even get symptoms. Recent studies suggest as many as 80% or more of those infected are “silent carriers”, showing no or very mild symptoms.”

    From the british medical journal on COVID. It was quoted by that fuckwit Vic CMO as to why the highly contagious British strain wasn’t spreading. Go fuck yourself Grig you fucking nonce.

    As I said, 80% of the population are immune to coronavirus’. Why the fuck would they get vaccinated.

  40. John Brumble says:
    July 1, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    Harry-
    He knew what you meant. It’s just that he’s got no interest in engaging with you, or anyone else, honestly.

  41. gary says:
    July 1, 2021 at 3:21 pm

    QLD CHO Jeanatte Young said no under 18 year olds have died during the Pandemic.

    In Aug 2020 an unborn baby died in northern NSW after “confusion” meant the mother was told she couldn’t give birth in Queensland due to Dr Young’s border lockdown, and after considerable delay the mother was transported to Sydney to give birth where the baby died.

    I think that was at least one under 18 death due to Covid.

  42. Diogenes says:
    July 1, 2021 at 3:25 pm

    Just because you are vaccinated, don’t consider you can’t get the disease. So, again, I am saying if you are an essential worker and you have got symptoms and go, ‘Oh, I couldn’t possibly have COVID because I am vaccinated,’ think again.”
    – NSW CHO, Dr Kerry Chant, admits vaccines are pretty useless

    Then why were Pileoshits jowls quivering with anger about the unvaxed 19 yo ?

  43. Roger says:
    July 1, 2021 at 3:26 pm

    “Our hospitals weren’t built to contain it…”

    Every hospital has isolation wards.

    QLD Health failed to ensure that all staff working on the isolation ward in PCH were vaccinated (i.e. by employing only vaccinated people on it and among its support staff).

    Lies covering incompetence. Thank God its actually not a virulent virus.

  44. Vicki says:
    July 1, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    Their incompetence allowed hundreds of the elderly to die because their needs were ignored.

    I did not have any elderly relatives there – but I will never forget (or forgive) the scandalous treatment of the elderly in the Anglicare residential care unit in Sydney last year.

    Peta Credlin was the only commentator that I recall expressed her disgust that those oldies were not transported to local hospitals for palliative care but were left to die.

  45. John A says:
    July 1, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    gary says: July 1, 2021, at 3:21 pm

    QLD CHO Jeanette Young said no under 18-year-olds have died during the Pandemic.

    In Aug 2020 an unborn baby died in northern NSW after “confusion” meant the mother was told she couldn’t give birth in Queensland due to Dr Young’s border lockdown, and after considerable delay, the mother was transported to Sydney to give birth where the baby died.

    I think that was at least one under 18 death due to Covid.

    No, that’s a death caused by government incompetence (BIRM) and bureaucratic intransigence.

  46. Joanna Smythe says:
    July 1, 2021 at 3:56 pm

    The vaccines are certainly not useless. They are doing what Gates and Fauci designed them to do. This is just the start, blood clots, heart problems, sight loss, epileptic fits and more and worst of all death. Wait til they really take hold. On the other hand, get Covid and the chances are you will recover after a few days of flu like symptoms.

  47. Terry Pedersen says:
    July 1, 2021 at 4:08 pm

    In Aug 2020 an unborn baby died in northern NSW after “confusion” meant the mother was told she couldn’t give birth in Queensland due to Dr Young’s border lockdown, and after considerable delay the mother was transported to Sydney to give birth where the baby died.

    I think that was at least one under 18 death due to Covid.

    Nothing to do with COVID. I was involved in the discussion here at the time. As I said then, the baby died in utero because it was the inferior twin in a case of twin to twin transfusion syndrome. That was always going to be the outcome.

  48. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    July 1, 2021 at 4:37 pm

    why were Pileoshits jowls quivering with anger about the unvadered 19 yo?

    Indeed. Anyone might think the foul incompetent power drunk imbeciles were making it up as they go along.

  49. Adam says:
    July 1, 2021 at 4:58 pm

    Submitting to the peck is the line in the sand. If you take it then it means that you accept the official and diabolical narrative of the great Covid lie. At that point, you belong to them.

  50. Primer says:
    July 1, 2021 at 4:58 pm

    Dogs and cats are carriers now.
    Panicky govt squads capturing dogs off the street for termination is nigh if there is any remnant of consistency left.
    “Then they came for the dogs, and I did not speak out,
    Because I was not a dog…….”

  51. Tintarella di Luna says:
    July 1, 2021 at 5:03 pm

    Submitting to the peck is the line in the sand. If you take it then it means that you accept the official and diabolical narrative of the great Covid lie. At that point, you belong to them.

    I’m not buying in to the deadliest fraud perpetrated on humanity.

  52. Iain Russell says:
    July 1, 2021 at 5:26 pm

    ‘Baby, please don’t go’, no. ‘Walk Away, Renee’, yes!

  53. Squirrel says:
    July 1, 2021 at 5:34 pm

    Our problem is not “vaccine hesitancy”, it’s reality hesitancy as this snarky, but soberingly frank article points out –

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/comment/world-must-learn-australia-zero-covid-disastrous-dead-end/

    The article is paywalled, so for those who are interested but can’t deal with that, here’s a very pertinent (and mildly eyebrow raising) quote –

    “The sheer reality is we can’t stay locked up for the next five years,” said leading Australian epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely this month (although I wouldn’t put that timeline past Morisson at this rate). Discussing recent modelling, Blakely conceded that even with 90 per cent of the country vaccinated, “it will be bumpy when we open the borders”.

    He added, echoing the prophecies of many a health expert before him: “We will have to let Covid wash through the community, so we must have a discussion about what the health system is able to manage to allow that.” Really? That discussion, only now, as Americans and Europeans cast off their face masks with glee?”

  54. Nob says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:09 pm

    Squirrel – paywalled but lets me read a few each month in exchange for my email address. Here’s the whole thing:

    Petty as it may be, I can’t deny a sense of schadenfreude in seeing Australia’s maniacal pandemic strategy wobble from 10,000 miles across the ocean; with a slew of fresh clampdowns enacted just as the rest of the Western world is getting back to normal.

    Since the earliest of these dark days, that nation’s zero Covid approach has been widely hailed, certainly by lockdown fanatics, as the very pinnacle of success in winning the (spoiler alert: unwinnable) fight against this virus. But there are no medals to be won in this race until it’s over. The true test won’t be until Fort Knox Australia releases the shackles from its inhabitants and reopens to the rest of the world – still a far, far-off prospect.

    It’s almost as if the Australian Government wants to revel in its isolation forever. While lockdowns have been proven across the globe merely to, at the very best, delay the inevitable, the overlords Down Under have been in no rush to execute the only plan that will actually work (jabs jabs jabs) to protect their citizens when they do reopen their borders. Only a feeble five per cent have been inoculated thus far.

    But why bother? In a sentiment that defies logic, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has already admitted he has no intention of resuming international travel even once the whole population is vaccinated. Nor will he permit Australians who are now double-jabbed to leave their own country.

    What a terrifying affront to people’s freedom of movement, after injecting them (in some cases mandatorily, as is the case for certain workers in the country) with a so-called safeguard against the virus only to deny them their ticket out of dodge. Exactly where is the escape hatch, under this totalitarian regime?

    When Virgin Australia boss Jayne Hrdlicka had the audacity to suggest last month that “we can’t keep Covid out forever”, stating, in light of the vaccine efficacy, “some people may die but it will be way smaller than the flu,” Morrison dismissed the comments as “insensitive”.

    I’ll tell you what’s insensitive, Morrison. The fact that half of your citizens are either first or second-generation nationals, meaning almost all of them have been separated from their close relatives abroad for nearly 15 months. And that tens of thousands of Australians are stranded overseas still to this day, registered as wanting to ‘return urgently’, many of whom have taken their case as far as the UN Human Rights Committee.

    I might have grudgingly conceded that it was worth it – being cut off from seeing my own South Australia-based father and siblings for what will be several years – if the pursuit had worked. But it hasn’t. The Delta variant made it through the tight net anyway, escaping from hotel quarantine facilities in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Darwin, and forcing two-thirds of the population back into lockdown this week.

    What’s worse, while in the UK nearly 90 per cent of adults have amassed Covid-19 antibodies, the vast majority of Australians have no natural immunity to this ever-mutating pathogen – some version of which was always going to break past the walls – or indeed to any other of the garden variety foreign bugs they’ve been denied a healthy exposure to for more than a year and a half.

    Mark my words, the long-awaited twist in Australia’s gloat-fest is nearly upon us.

    “The sheer reality is we can’t stay locked up for the next five years,” said leading Australian epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely this month (although I wouldn’t put that timeline past Morison at this rate). Discussing recent modelling, Blakely conceded that even with 90 per cent of the country vaccinated, “it will be bumpy when we open the borders”.

    He added, echoing the prophecies of many a health expert before him: “We will have to let Covid wash through the community, so we must have a discussion about what the health system is able to manage to allow that.” Really? That discussion, only now, as Americans and Europeans cast off their face masks with glee?

    James Powditch, who runs an art business in Sydney and probably speaks for many, told CNN this week: “We can’t leave the country, people can’t come in, and we end up periodically in lockdowns, which cost a friggin’ fortune. People have been accepting that this is a diabolically difficult situation, but once we start watching the rest of the world open up, we’re going to turn to anger.”

    Too right. Strap in, Australia. Your hard-won Covid battle has only just begun.

  55. PB says:
    July 1, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    “We will have to let Covid wash through the community, so we must have a discussion about what the health system is able to manage to allow that.”

    Wasn’t this what “flatten the curve” was supposed to be about 18 months ago?

  56. Rockdoctor says:
    July 1, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    Wasn’t this what “flatten the curve” was supposed to be about 18 months ago?

    Exactly, when the sleight of hand came around trying to conceal their change in tack to elimination strategy is the point they lost me.

  57. Salvatore, Understaffed & Overworked Martyr to Border Closure says:
    July 1, 2021 at 7:41 pm

    Exactly, when the sleight of hand came around trying to conceal their change in tack to elimination strategy is the point they lost me.

    Rockdoctor, I’m on the same page, i.e. that’s where they lost me, that and the ‘scientific’ pronouncements that BLM mass rallies cannot possibly spread the virus, yet Eleven people in a church/wedding/backyard were killing people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.