On vaccines, they seem to know something they are not telling the rest of us

Do you suppose they know something they are not telling the rest of us: Covid-19: Doctors outraged at Queensland Premier’s jab scare.

Queensland officials warned against taking the AstraZeneca vaccine and accused Scott Morrison of putting lives in danger. In the most significant rift within national cabinet, Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young said she did “not want under-40s getting AstraZeneca”, after the Prime Minister said all adults could access the vaccine if they consulted their doctor on the small risk it could cause clotting. “I don’t want an 18-year-old in Queensland dying from a clotting illness who, if they got Covid, probably wouldn’t die,” Dr Young said.

What else do they know that they are not letting the rest of us in on? Let me take you back to a post I put up on April 9, 2020.

Let me highlight a bit of what’s going on. First this: Dr. Birx: Government Classifying All Deaths Of Patients With Coronavirus As COVID-19 Deaths. Hmmmmm: According to the response coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force, the government is classifying all deaths of patients with coronavirus as COVID-19 deaths. Dr. Deborah Birx made that announcement during Tuesday’s briefing. She confirmed the classification will be made regardless of any underlying health issues that could have contributed to loss of life. The task force coordinator went on to say the federal government is continuing to count the suspected COVID-19 deaths despite other nations doing the exact opposite. “There are other countries that if you had a pre-existing condition, and lets say the virus caused you to go to the ICU and then have a heart or kidney problem, some countries are recording that as a heart issue or a kidney issue and not a COVID-19 death,” she explained. “Right now, we’re still recording it.” That is, every number you see coming from the United States has been amplified as a matter of policy.

You can go to the link to see more from back then. Meanwhile, and this is also from the US and also right now: Deaths From Vaccine Top 6K As FDA Issues Warning After Spike In Cases Of Fatal Heart Inflammation. Just like what they’re worried about in Queensland.

They know, but they’re not telling. And this has been going on for more than a year.