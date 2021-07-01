Sergio’s promising future as a Lexus salesman killed in a tweet

I can’t understand the pile onto Queensland’s Dr Young.
Isn’t it the job of these Medical Officers to identify risks and stop people from dying?
Why can’t the system acknowledge AstraZeneca is a dud, devoid of public confidence, and move onto Pfizer as the best vaccine option?
— Real Mark Latham (@RealMarkLatham) June 30, 2021
Strange analogy for blood clots
— Real Mark Latham (@RealMarkLatham) June 30, 2021
I guess it’s only a pity that Pfizer has killed more people than AZ, isn’t it Mark?
I thought Latham was a bit smarter than this, actually.